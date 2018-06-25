Picks & Previews | CityScene July 2018

Doo Dah Parade and Block Party
Red, White & Boom!
- July 3, noon-11 p.m.
- Downtown Columbus
It’s the largest fireworks display in Ohio. What more could you want? Celebrate your Fourth of July downtown. Festivities start at noon.
Doo Dah Parade and Block Party
- July 4, 1 p.m.
- Park Street near Goodale Park
The 35th annual Doo Dah Parade celebrates freedom of speech through humor and the parade runs through the Short North. It’s free to march in the parade as long as you wear a silly outfit! Block party starts on Buttles Avenue at High Street and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sounds on the Town
- July 4-Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m.
- Easton Town Center
- 160 Easton Town Center
Every Wednesday is a new band and a new genre. Bands will play anything from Latin dance music to classic rock and country.
Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals
- July 6-8
- Celeste Center
- 717 E. 17th Ave.
Come see a massive collection of vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics. The convention also features more than 450 vendors and other themed events. The biggest event of the weekend is the Friday Night Vintage Drag Race.
Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX
- July 7, 7 p.m.
- Ohio Stadium
- 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
TSwift is coming to the Ohio Stadium on her Reputation Stadium Tour and will be playing songs from her new album, Reputation. She’s bringing along Camila Cabello and Charli XCX for a pop-filled night.
Jesse McCartney: Better with You US Tour
- July 8, 6:30 p.m.
- Newport Music Hall
- 1722 N. High St.
I don’t want another pretty face, I want to go to this show. Early 2000s heartthrob Jesse McCartney is playing music from his new album Better With You at Newport Music Hall.
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2018
- July 11, 6 p.m.
- Express Live!
- 405 Neil Ave.
From the band with 16 studio albums under its belt comes a tour across the U.S. The tour will include a lot of collaboration with other bands and promises to be a fun night out.
Sugarland. Photo courtesy of Shervin Lainez for Big Machine Records & UMG Nashville
Sugarland with Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen
- July 12, 7 p.m.
- Schottenstein Center
- 555 Borror Dr.
After more than five years, Sugarland has reunited to pull off their Still the Same 2018 tour.
COSI After Dark
- July 12, 6-10 p.m.
- COSI
- 333 W. Broad St.
COSI After Dark celebrates Christmas in July. Bring your ugly sweater!
Columbus Community Jazz Band
- July 12-Aug. 9 from 7-9 p.m.
- Jazz Academy
- 769 E. Long St.
Interested in picking up your high school band instrument again? If you play trombone, trumpet or piano, you’re in luck! You can register to be part of the band. Not a musician? The band will be playing at JazZoo in late July if you want to see their hard work in person.
JazZoo: Swingin’ and Singin’ the American Songbook
- July 13, 6:30 p.m.
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Vocalist Carmen Bradford, a frequent guest of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, will be singing American classics at the zoo. As always, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be featured, as well as the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra.
Ohio Wine Festival
- July 13-14
- North Market
- 59 Spruce St.
Ohio wineries bring their best to the North Market for two days of wine tasting, food sampling, entertainment, and culinary demonstrations.
CATCO is Kids presents Mary Poppins Jr.
- July 13-15, 7 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.
- Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts
- 100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.
Based on the novel by P.L. Travers and the Emmy-winning musical, CATCO is Kids brings a junior version of Mary Poppins to the stage.
CD 102.5 presents Courtney Barnett
- July 14, Doors at 7:30 p.m.
- Newport Music Hall
- 1722 N. High St.
Coming all the way from Australia, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett will be playing songs from her newest album Tell Me How You Really Feel.
Annual Bonsai Show
- July 14-15
- Franklin Park Conservatory
- 1777 E. Broad St.
Come enjoy the peaceful artistry of the bonsai tree. This event is put on by the Columbus Bonsai Society. There will be daily demonstrations and personalized mini bonsai workshops available. Vendors from Ken’s World of Bonsai and LangWeil Studios will be there selling everything from trees to pottery.
Westerville Music & Arts Festival 2018
- July 14-15, Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.
Bring your family for a weekend of inspiring art from local and national artists, while walking the picturesque grounds of rustic Heritage Park. Enjoy two days of art with the perfect soundtrack from over 30 local musicians and entertainers, diverse food offerings from over 20 food trucks and vendors and over 16,000 art lovers. www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival
Franklin County Fair. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Society
Franklin County Fair
- July 14-21
- Franklin County Fairgrounds
- 4100 Columbia St.
The Franklin County Fairgrounds has hosted the fair for more than 100 years. As always, the fair will feature animal shows, 4-H project evaluations, pie contests, truck pulls and more.
Panic! At the Disco. Photo courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine
Panic! at the Disco with Hayley Kiyoko and A R I Z O N A
- July 15, 7 p.m.
- Nationwide Arena
- 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Panic! at the Disco performs their new and old music. Their new album, Pray for the Wicked, dropped June 22.
Mary Chapin Carpenter
- July 16, 7:30 p.m.
- Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
- 77 S. High St.
Active since 1987, Carpenter brings a long history of music to her show. Over the course of decades, she has worked in different musical genres spanning from country to soft rock.
JazZoo: The Best of Bobby Floyd
- July 20, 6:30 p.m.
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium
- 4850 W. Powell Rd.
Bobby Floyd plays piano and organ with passion and is critically acclaimed. He is joined by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and The Ohio State University music professor Milton Ruffin.
Jazz and Rib Fest
- July 20-22
- Scioto Mile
Come try a variety of ribs and cool off to the sound of some smooth jazz along the Scioto Mile. This annual festival has been going since 1990 and isn’t slowing down any time soon. As always, the competition between the rib vendors is going to be hot!
Stand Up for Stand-Up
- July 23, 7 p.m.
- Wild Goose Collective
- 2491 Summit St.
Columbus Unscripted presents comedians of all ages for a night of stand-up. If you want to perform, you can! Sign up on its website.
Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday
- July 23, 5:30 p.m.
- Express Live!
- 405 Neil Ave.
Get ready to rock! The bands take the stage for a night of progressive rock. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center
Radiohead
- July 23, 7:30 p.m.
- Schottenstein Center
- 555 Borror Dr.
Radiohead has been releasing alternative rock since 1985 and continues to be a huge presence in the music world. This concert is not to be missed!
WCBE presents Ween
- July 25, 8 p.m.
- Express Live!
- 405 Neil Ave.
Ocean man, take me by the hand, take me to the land where this concert is happening. Ween is an alternative and experimental rock band with a long and twisted history.
The Ohio State Fair
- July 25-Aug. 5
- Ohio Expo Center
- 717 E. 17th Ave.
Enjoy agricultural exhibition, rides and, of course, fair food. There will also be a concert series for music lovers.
Family Friday Night at COSI
- July 27, 6 p.m.
- COSI
- 333 W. Broad St.
Want more science? Stay late to experience more of what COSI has to offer, because it’s open until 9 p.m.
QFM96 presents Brit Floyd Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon
- July 27, 7 p.m.
- Express Live!
- 405 Neil Ave.
Brit Floyd is considered one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands and will be playing to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Dark Side of the Moon.
U.S. Classic: Gymnastics
- July 27-28
- Schottenstein Center
- 555 Borror Dr.
The final women’s qualifier for the national championships will be here in Columbus. Come watch aspiring gymnasts leap into the finals.
Annual Serbian Festival
- July 27-28, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m.
- St. Stevens Picnic Grounds
- 1840 N. Cassady Ave.
Come eat some lamb and enjoy kolo dancing at the annual Serbian Festival. Maybe you just enjoy kolace, or maybe your Deda lives in your basement. Everyone is welcome.
Trevor Noah
- July 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Celeste Center
- 717 E. 17th Ave.
Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, will be performing at the Ohio State Fair.
AEG presents Miranda Sings Live 2018
- July 29, 7:30 p.m.
- Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
- 77 S. High St.
Haters back off! Put on your lipstick and come see internet comedian Miranda Sings.
Outback Concerts presents David Cross: Oh Come On Tour
- July 30, 8 p.m.
- Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
- 77 S. High St.
Emmy winning comedian David Cross will be performing his stand-up routine at the Riffe Center Theatre Complex. He has been named one of the Top 100 Stand-Up Comedians of All Time by Comedy Central.
Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops
- The Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh July 7, 8 p.m.
- Movie Music (Popcorn Pops) July 13, 7 p.m.
- Hanson String Theory July 14, 8 p.m.
- Tchaikovsky Spectacular July 20, 8 p.m.
- Brian McKnight July 21, 8 p.m.
- The OSU Marching Band July 27-28, 8 p.m.
2018 Summer Movie Series
- June 30-July 1 The Sound of Music (1965)
- July 5 Now Voyager (1942)
- July 6 Fright Night Friday with Fritz! Fright Night (1985)
- July 7-8 Hitchcock’s Rebecca (1940)
- July 11-12 American Graffiti (1973)
- July 13 Ghostly Comedy Double Feature
- July 14-15 Gone With The Wind (1939)
- July 18-19 A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
- July 20 Shaft (1971)
- July 21 Cartoon Capers
- July 21-22 Cover Girl (1944)
- July 25 Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
- July 26-27 Silent Film: Laurel & Hardy Laugh-A-Thon
- July 28-29 The Big Sleep (1946)