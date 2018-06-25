Picks & Previews | CityScene July 2018

× Expand Doo Dah Parade and Block Party

Red, White & Boom!

July 3, noon-11 p.m.

Downtown Columbus

It’s the largest fireworks display in Ohio. What more could you want? Celebrate your Fourth of July downtown. Festivities start at noon.

www.redwhiteandboom.org

Doo Dah Parade and Block Party

July 4, 1 p.m.

Park Street near Goodale Park

The 35th annual Doo Dah Parade celebrates freedom of speech through humor and the parade runs through the Short North. It’s free to march in the parade as long as you wear a silly outfit! Block party starts on Buttles Avenue at High Street and runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

www.doodahparade.com

Sounds on the Town

July 4-Aug. 29, 6-9 p.m.

Easton Town Center

160 Easton Town Center

Every Wednesday is a new band and a new genre. Bands will play anything from Latin dance music to classic rock and country.

www.eastontowncenter.com

Goodguys 21st PPG Nationals

July 6-8

Celeste Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

Come see a massive collection of vintage hot rods, muscle cars, trucks and classics. The convention also features more than 450 vendors and other themed events. The biggest event of the weekend is the Friday Night Vintage Drag Race.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

Taylor Swift with Camila Cabello and Charli XCX

July 7, 7 p.m.

Ohio Stadium

411 Woody Hayes Dr.

TSwift is coming to the Ohio Stadium on her Reputation Stadium Tour and will be playing songs from her new album, Reputation. She’s bringing along Camila Cabello and Charli XCX for a pop-filled night.

www.stadiumcolumbus.com

Jesse McCartney: Better with You US Tour

July 8, 6:30 p.m.

Newport Music Hall

1722 N. High St.

I don’t want another pretty face, I want to go to this show. Early 2000s heartthrob Jesse McCartney is playing music from his new album Better With You at Newport Music Hall.

www.newportmusichall.com

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer on Earth 2018

July 11, 6 p.m.

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave.

From the band with 16 studio albums under its belt comes a tour across the U.S. The tour will include a lot of collaboration with other bands and promises to be a fun night out.

www.promowestlive.com

× Expand Sugarland. Photo courtesy of Shervin Lainez for Big Machine Records & UMG Nashville

Sugarland with Brandy Clark and Clare Bowen

July 12, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

After more than five years, Sugarland has reunited to pull off their Still the Same 2018 tour.

www.schottensteincenter.com

COSI After Dark

July 12, 6-10 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

COSI After Dark celebrates Christmas in July. Bring your ugly sweater!

www.cosi.org

Columbus Community Jazz Band

July 12-Aug. 9 from 7-9 p.m.

Jazz Academy

769 E. Long St.

Interested in picking up your high school band instrument again? If you play trombone, trumpet or piano, you’re in luck! You can register to be part of the band. Not a musician? The band will be playing at JazZoo in late July if you want to see their hard work in person.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

JazZoo: Swingin’ and Singin’ the American Songbook

July 13, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Vocalist Carmen Bradford, a frequent guest of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, will be singing American classics at the zoo. As always, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will be featured, as well as the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Ohio Wine Festival

July 13-14

North Market

59 Spruce St.

Ohio wineries bring their best to the North Market for two days of wine tasting, food sampling, entertainment, and culinary demonstrations.

www.northmarket.com

CATCO is Kids presents Mary Poppins Jr.

July 13-15, 7 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts

100 W. Dublin Granville Rd.

Based on the novel by P.L. Travers and the Emmy-winning musical, CATCO is Kids brings a junior version of Mary Poppins to the stage.

www.catco.org

CD 102.5 presents Courtney Barnett

July 14, Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Newport Music Hall

1722 N. High St.

Coming all the way from Australia, singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett will be playing songs from her newest album Tell Me How You Really Feel.

http://promowestlive.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Columbus Bonsai Society SONY DSC

Annual Bonsai Show

July 14-15

Franklin Park Conservatory

1777 E. Broad St.

Come enjoy the peaceful artistry of the bonsai tree. This event is put on by the Columbus Bonsai Society. There will be daily demonstrations and personalized mini bonsai workshops available. Vendors from Ken’s World of Bonsai and LangWeil Studios will be there selling everything from trees to pottery.

www.columbusbonsai.org

Westerville Music & Arts Festival 2018

July 14-15, Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Heritage Park, 60 N. Cleveland Ave.

Bring your family for a weekend of inspiring art from local and national artists, while walking the picturesque grounds of rustic Heritage Park. Enjoy two days of art with the perfect soundtrack from over 30 local musicians and entertainers, diverse food offerings from over 20 food trucks and vendors and over 16,000 art lovers. www.westervillechamber.com/music-arts-festival

× Expand Franklin County Fair. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Agricultural Society

Franklin County Fair

July 14-21

Franklin County Fairgrounds

4100 Columbia St.

The Franklin County Fairgrounds has hosted the fair for more than 100 years. As always, the fair will feature animal shows, 4-H project evaluations, pie contests, truck pulls and more.

www.fcfair.org

× Expand Panic! At the Disco. Photo courtesy of Jimmy Fontaine

Panic! at the Disco with Hayley Kiyoko and A R I Z O N A

July 15, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena

200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Panic! at the Disco performs their new and old music. Their new album, Pray for the Wicked, dropped June 22.

www.nationwidearena.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter

July 16, 7:30 p.m.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Active since 1987, Carpenter brings a long history of music to her show. Over the course of decades, she has worked in different musical genres spanning from country to soft rock.

www.capa.com

JazZoo: The Best of Bobby Floyd

July 20, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

4850 W. Powell Rd.

Bobby Floyd plays piano and organ with passion and is critically acclaimed. He is joined by the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and The Ohio State University music professor Milton Ruffin.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Jazz and Rib Fest

July 20-22

Scioto Mile

Come try a variety of ribs and cool off to the sound of some smooth jazz along the Scioto Mile. This annual festival has been going since 1990 and isn’t slowing down any time soon. As always, the competition between the rib vendors is going to be hot!

www.hotribscooljazz.org

Stand Up for Stand-Up

July 23, 7 p.m.

Wild Goose Collective

2491 Summit St.

Columbus Unscripted presents comedians of all ages for a night of stand-up. If you want to perform, you can! Sign up on its website.

www.columbusunscripted.com

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday

July 23, 5:30 p.m.

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave.

Get ready to rock! The bands take the stage for a night of progressive rock. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

http://promowestlive.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Schottenstein Center

Radiohead

July 23, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

Radiohead has been releasing alternative rock since 1985 and continues to be a huge presence in the music world. This concert is not to be missed!

www.schottensteincenter.com

WCBE presents Ween

July 25, 8 p.m.

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave.

Ocean man, take me by the hand, take me to the land where this concert is happening. Ween is an alternative and experimental rock band with a long and twisted history.

www.promowestlive.com

The Ohio State Fair

July 25-Aug. 5

Ohio Expo Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

Enjoy agricultural exhibition, rides and, of course, fair food. There will also be a concert series for music lovers.

www.ohiostatefair.com

Family Friday Night at COSI

July 27, 6 p.m.

COSI

333 W. Broad St.

Want more science? Stay late to experience more of what COSI has to offer, because it’s open until 9 p.m.

www.cosi.org

QFM96 presents Brit Floyd Celebrating the 45th Anniversary of Dark Side of the Moon

July 27, 7 p.m.

Express Live!

405 Neil Ave.

Brit Floyd is considered one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands and will be playing to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Dark Side of the Moon.

www.promowestlive.com

U.S. Classic: Gymnastics

July 27-28

Schottenstein Center

555 Borror Dr.

The final women’s qualifier for the national championships will be here in Columbus. Come watch aspiring gymnasts leap into the finals.

www.schottensteincenter.com

Annual Serbian Festival

July 27-28, Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m.

St. Stevens Picnic Grounds

1840 N. Cassady Ave.

Come eat some lamb and enjoy kolo dancing at the annual Serbian Festival. Maybe you just enjoy kolace, or maybe your Deda lives in your basement. Everyone is welcome.

www.ststevanofdechani.org

Trevor Noah

July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Celeste Center

717 E. 17th Ave.

Trevor Noah, the host of The Daily Show, will be performing at the Ohio State Fair.

www.ohioexpocenter.com

AEG presents Miranda Sings Live 2018

July 29, 7:30 p.m.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Haters back off! Put on your lipstick and come see internet comedian Miranda Sings.

www.mirandasings.com

Outback Concerts presents David Cross: Oh Come On Tour

July 30, 8 p.m.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

77 S. High St.

Emmy winning comedian David Cross will be performing his stand-up routine at the Riffe Center Theatre Complex. He has been named one of the Top 100 Stand-Up Comedians of All Time by Comedy Central.

www.capa.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops

www.columbussymphony.com

The Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh July 7, 8 p.m.

Movie Music (Popcorn Pops) July 13, 7 p.m.

Hanson String Theory July 14, 8 p.m.

Tchaikovsky Spectacular July 20, 8 p.m.

Brian McKnight July 21, 8 p.m.

The OSU Marching Band July 27-28, 8 p.m.

2018 Summer Movie Series

www.capa.com