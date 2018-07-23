Picks & Previews | CityScene August 2018

Urinetown: A Musical

Aug. 1-4 & 6-11, 7:30 p.m., Aug. 5 & 12, 3 p.m.

Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.

Tony Award-winning musical Urinetown is a show set in a dystopian future where there is a water shortage and the government regulates commode usage by making you pay to use them. Performed by Columbus Children’s Theatre Advanced Performance Academy’s Young Adult Ensemble (ages 15-18), this two-act satire is full of action, love, betrayal and, most importantly, is completely outrageous. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens Farmers’ Market

Every Wednesday 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

Come to the farmers market to shop at multiple vendors each week with seasonal picks of fruit, veggies and goods. There is also live music and crafts for kids. www.fpconservatory.org

German Village Art Committee presents Laurie Clements

Aug. 5, 2-4 p.m.

German Village Meeting Haus

Laurie Clements is an Ohio artist. Come to the opening reception of the exhibit for beverages and light snacks. Exhibit is open to the public during normal business hours from Aug. 5-Sept. 31. www.germanvillage.com

Tuesday Songwriters Circle

Aug. 2, 7-9 p.m.

Bronwynn Theatre, 777 Evening St.

Come and perform original music or covers to a group of other creative minds at the Bronwynn Theatre. Session is free of charge and open to all musical members of the Columbus community. www.mcconnellarts.org

JazZoo: Sinatra & Friends: Taking Jazz to a Wilder Place

Aug. 3, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Two guest vocalists, Phil Clark and Helen Welch, are featured singing Columbus Jazz Orchestra tunes originally from none other than Frank Sinatra. Come to experience all the jazz. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 3, 4 p.m.-midnight; Aug. 4, 11 a.m.-midnight; Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Downtown Dublin

This event is a place where you can let your Irish spirit wander. Enjoy food, cultural activities, more than 65 different acts from Irish community organizations and more. www.dublinirishfestival.org

25th Anniversary of Huntington Garden

Aug. 5, 2-5 p.m.

Schiller Park, 1000 City Park Ave.

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Huntington Garden with a band, cake walk, dog agility show and Schmidt’s sausages with the community in German Village. www.germanvillage.com

Dan Gearino: Summer Literary Picnic

Aug. 8, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurber House, 77 Jefferson Ave.

Buy tickets to this picnic and reading as Gearino discusses his book, Comic Shop: The Retail Mavericks Who Gave Us a New Geek Culture. www.thurberhouse.org

Madlab Theatre presents Lost in Time by Tony Pasqualini

Aug. 9-11, 17-18 & 24-25, 8 p.m.

MadLab Theatre, 227 N. 3rd St.

Sixty-year-old Danny wakes up in his 23year-old body at Boston University. He finds that he has another chance at shaping his future, because he is stuck in the past. Directed by Tay Lane. www.madlab.net

JazZoo: Classic Soul & Pop Hits: Taking Jazz to a Wilder Place

Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Former lead singer Quan Howell from Sounds of Blackness and singer-pianist Dave Powers perform classic pop songs from Elton John, Al Green and others at this concert. You can also experience some pre-concert entertainment from the Columbus Community Jazz Band at 6:45 p.m. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Summer BeerFest

Aug. 11, 1-5 p.m. & 7-11 p.m.

EXPRESS LIVE!, 405 Neil Ave.

Sponsored by Deschutes Brewery, EXPRESS LIVE! hosts the Summer 2018 BeerFest. There is live music, more than 130 different breweries, and craft beers for people 21 and over to enjoy. www.columbusbeerfest.com

Festival Latino

Aug. 11 & 12, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Genoa Park, downtown Columbus, 303 W. Broad St.

Come downtown with family and community to enrich yourself in Latin American culture with food, visual art, fashion and live entertainment from artists Lupillo Rivera, Tipico Urbano, Gina Chavez, El Gran Combo and Frank Reyes. www.festivallatino.net

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

Aug. 14, 7:00 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

This event presents the Glenn Miller Orchestra, which originated in 1956. This band is an ensemble of swing dance and jazz, and is considered one of the most famous orchestras in the world. www.capa.com

Taste the Future

Aug. 14, 6-9 p.m.

Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.

Support Columbus State students at this unique culinary event in its 30th year. With more than 1,300 attendees and 50 food stations proceeds from the event go to support university students. www.tastethefuture.com

A Night of Mystery with Andrew Welsh-Huggins: Thurber Center Series

Aug. 14, 7-9 p.m.

Thurber House, 77 Jefferson Ave.

Author Andrew Welsh-Higgins has written five novels, his latest mystery titled The Third Brother. This mystery-thriller features a missing teenager that is accused of plotting a terrorist attack on Columbus. The Thurber Center Series is an event that features authors with a connection to Ohio. www.thurberhouse.org

Jay-Z & Beyoncé

Aug. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.

Grammy award winners Jay-Z and Beyoncé bring their OTR II tour to the Ohio Stadium with some of their greatest hits in tow. www.schottensteincenter.com

Damn, Girl! at Skully’s Music-Diner

Aug. 17, 10-11 p.m.

Skully’s Music-Diner, 1151 N. High St.

DJ Charles Erickson and Donnie Mossman drop some tunes at the monthly dance party. Song genres include disco-funk, interstellar hits and more. Only ages 21 and older are permitted. www.shortnorth.org

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 17-18, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Downtown Riverfront, 25 Marconi Blvd.

At the Columbus Annual Food Truck Festival, there are more than 70 different food trucks to choose from, as well as a variety of live music and arts and crafts. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com\

The Sunlight Market

Aug. 19, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Gay Street in downtown Columbus

This monthly festival in Downtown Columbus features multiple vendors, shops on Gay Street that open early for the event and street musicians to add some spunk. Come to enjoy the festivities during the summer season. www.sunlightmarket.com

An Evening in Appalachia; Summer Literary Picnic

Aug. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Thurber House, 77 Jefferson Ave.

Writer Michael Henson discusses his short story collection titled Maggie Boylan, which follows a woman addicted to opiates in rural Appalachia. Author Kari Gunter-Seymour is an advocate for female artists from diverse backgrounds, and founder of the Women of Appalachia Project. www.thurberhouse.org

Journey & Def Leppard

Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Both Journey and Def Leppard embark on a tour that hits Columbus’ Schottenstein Center. Buy tickets for an amazing rock and roll experience. www.schottensteincenter.com

The Skin I’m In: Queer Black Shorts

Aug. 23, 4:30 p.m.

Wexner Center for the Arts Contemporary Screen, 1871 N. High St.

Part of the second Columbus Black International Film Festival, this film series touches base on the black diasporic experience and black queer identities. www.wexarts.org

The Toxic Avenger: The Musical

Aug. 23-24 & 30, 31, 8 p.m., & Aug. 25-26, 5 p.m.

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

This Outer Critics Circle award-winning show for Best Off-Broadway musical is based on the classic film The Toxic Avenger. The musical features rock music and a seven-foot mutant named Toxie as she struggles with bullying and wants to save New Jersey from global warming. www.shortnorthstage.org

Craft Brew At the Zoo

Aug. 24, 6-11 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

Come and celebrate the final event of the Columbus Zoo Concert series. This 21 and over event includes live entertainment from artist Uncle Kracker, food and, of course, beer. Presented by Columbus Brewing Company. www.columbuszoo.org

Columbus Summer Wine Festival

Aug. 25, noon-10 p.m.

The Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

Showcasing different Ohioan wines, this almost day-long celebration will feature artisan exhibits food trucks, specialty food items and live music. This festival welcomes guests of all ages. www.columbusunderground.com

Parkinson’s Moving Day

Sept. 9, 2 p.m.

Columbus Crew SC MAPFRE Stadium, One Black and Gold Blvd.

This event is the community’s chance to raise further awareness about, and funding for, Parkinson’s disease. www.movingdaywalk.org.

FIA Annual India Festival

Aug. 25, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, Bricker & Celeste buildings, 717 E. 17th Ave.

The Columbus annual India Festival invites people to explore Indian culture, therefore spreading cultural awareness to Ohioans. This event includes Indian dances and foods offered from multiple vendors. Hosted by the FIA, or the Central Ohio Indian Community. www.fia-ohio.org