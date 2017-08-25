Picks & Previews | September/October 2017

Harrison West Jazz Stage series

Sept. 10-Oct. 1

Harrison Park Gazebo, 575 W. First St.

The Jazz Arts Group’s Sunday afternoon fall music series features performances by Safety Squad, Tim Cummiskey, Robert Mason Trio and Brasileira. www.jazzartsgroup.org

CATCO presents Fun Home

Sept. 13-Oct. 1

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This Tony Award-winning musical focuses on a woman trying to learn more about her gay father’s life while grappling with her own sexuality. www.catcoistheatre.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Tchaikovsky V. Drake

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Masterful mash-up maestro Steve Hackman returns to Columbus for a performance combining Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony with the music of hip-hop artist Drake (“Jumpman,” “Hotline Bling”). www.columbussymphony.com

× Expand Tchaikovsky V. Drake. Photo by Darlene Delbecq

Arts in the Alley

Sept. 16-17

Grove City Town Center

The Grove City Chamber of Commerce presents its annual celebration of the arts, featuring a fine arts show, a quilt show, a parade and much more. www.gcchamber.org

Independents’ Day

Sept. 16-17

Throughout Franklinton

This annual celebration of independent art – including visual arts, performances, marketplaces, food and drink, and a wide variety of other entertainment – enters its 10th and final year. www.thisisindependent.com

Bruno Mars

Sept. 20, 8 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The pop megastar known for such songs as “Treasure,” “Locked Out of Heaven,” “Nothin’ on You,” “That’s What I Like” and “Uptown Funk” (with Mark Ronson) visits Columbus on his 24K Magic World Tour. www.schottensteincenter.com

× Expand Bob Seger. Photo by Romain Blanquart Bob Seger plays the last show of his tour at Cobo in Detroit on Saturday, March 17, 2007 in Detroit, MI. ROMAIN BLANQUART/Detroit Free Press

New Albany Classic Invitational Grand Prix & Family Day

Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Wexner residence, 4584 Reynoldsburg-New Albany Rd., New Albany

This New Albany tradition returns with family activities, a major show jumping competition, a concert by Nick Jonas and more. www.thenewalbanyclassic.com

Opera Columbus presents The Turn of the Screw

Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Opera Columbus opens its 2017-18 season with the story of a governess hired to tutor two children at an isolated estate that, she soon learns, has more residents than she was led to believe. www.operacolumbus.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Rhythm Future Quartet

Sept. 28, 7 and 9 p.m.

Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.

Rising-star gypsy jazz ensemble Rhythm Future Quartet kicks off the 2017-18 Jazz Arts Group Presents series. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Shadowbox Live presents Circle of Blood

Sept. 29-Nov. 5

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live continues pushing boundaries with a show inspired by the graphic novel Kabuki, featuring five strategically placed screens to tell the story. www.shadowboxlive.org

CAPA presents John Cleese and Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Following a screening of Monty Python’s absurd 1975 comedy, Sir Lancelot himself – the legendary John Cleese, of the renowned comedy troupe itself as well as such films as “A Fish Called Wanda” – will take the stage to answer questions and talk about the movie and his career. www.capa.com

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band

Sept. 30, 8 p.m.Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band’s North American tour brings decades of hits – such as “Old Time Rock ‘n’ Roll,” “Night Moves,” “Turn the Page” and “Against the Wind” – to central Ohio. www.nationwidearena.com

Mac & Cheese Festival

Oct. 6, 4-8 p.m.

Easton Town Center

Restaurants around central Ohio bring their own takes on macaroni and cheese to this festival, now in its second year of raising money for The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center. www.eastontowncenter.com

× Expand Photo by Buzz Crisafulli

Columbus Open Studio and Stage

Oct. 7-8

Around Columbus

Almost 50 local artists open their studios to curious visitors for this behind-the-scenes tour, which also features seven performing arts venues. www.columbusopenstudioandstage.com

ProMusica Columbus presents Opening Night

Oct. 8, 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica kicks off its 2017-18 season with pieces by Beethoven and Haydn, as well as an original piece written and performed by pianist Conrad Tao. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Broadway Across America presents School of Rock

Oct. 10-15

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The 2003 musical comedy film starring Jack Black comes to the stage, with all the child members of the band playing their own instruments onstage. columbus.broadway.com

× Expand Columbus Open Studio and Stage

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents A CJO 45th Anniversary Extravaganza!

Oct. 12-15

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra celebrates 45 years with a big retrospective show featuring guest saxophonist Joshua Redman, guest pianist Micah Thomas and guest conductor John Clayton. www.jazzartsgroup.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Blanca, Beethoven, & the Ballet

Oct. 15, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd.

The New Albany Ballet Company and pianist Blanca Uribe join the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for works by Beethoven and Ponchielli. A shorter, sensory-friendly version of the show will take place Oct. 14. www.newalbanysymphony.net

× Expand School of Rock. Photo by Tristram Kenton

BalletMet and The Ohio State University Department of Dance present Parallel Connections

Oct. 20-21

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

Performances by each individual group and a performance by the two groups combined make up BalletMet’s 40th anniversary season opener. www.balletmet.org

B.R.E.A.D! Festival

Oct. 21, noon-9 p.m.

Historic Dublin

Now in its second year, this festival – organized by the Dublin Arts Council and focused on diversity – features a global marketplace, community booths, traditional music and dance, international cuisine, and bread vendors. www.dublinarts.org