Picks & Previews | Columbus events November 2018

Stuart Chafetz. Photo courtesy of Pat Johnson

Elton John Farewell Tour

Nov. 2, 8 p.m.

Value City Arena at Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road, after more than a half century on the road and a culturally redefining career. Elton John has already claimed his place as a true global icon. www.schottensteincenter.com

March of Dimes Nurse of the Year Awards

Nov. 2, 11:30 a.m.

Hyatt Regency Columbus, 350 N. High St.

March of Dimes pays tribute to the nursing profession by recognizing extraordinary nurses throughout the state. Nurse of the Year Awards is an event and fundraiser that brings together the health care community to recognize nursing excellence. www.marchofdimes.org

BalletMet presents Lineage: A Collection of Short Ballets

Through Nov. 3, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St.

Dazzling works of three prolific New York choreographers are highlighted in this series of short ballets. www.balletmet.org

× Expand Photo by Deen van Meer Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin: Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine), Jerald Vincent (Sultan) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

CAPA and Broadway Across America present Aladdin

Through Nov. 4, 1, 2, 7:30 and 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Become immersed in a whole new world with this hit Broadway musical. Filled with unforgettable beauty, magic and comedy, this thrilling production features a genie in a bottle who can grant infinite wishes. columbus.broadway.com

CAPA presents 1964: The Tribute

Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The magic of live Beatles performances is recreated with artful precision and unerring accuracy in this performance, which focuses on the moment in history when the band first played before a live audience. For those who never saw The Beatles live, this is as close as anyone can possibly get. www.capa.com

Fleetwood Mac

Nov. 7, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Does this group really even need an introduction? The British-American rock band formed in London in 1967. Fast-forward to 2018 where the icons will perform in Columbus after having sold more than 100 million records. www.nationwidearena.com

CAPA presents An Evening with the Tedeschi Trucks Band

Nov. 9, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

An American blues rock band formed in 2010 and based in Florida, the group is led by married couple Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. Their debut album, Revelator, won the 2012 Grammy Award for Best Blues Album. www.capa.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Mozart & Montero

Nov. 10-11, 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Pianist Gabriela Montero is known not only for her classical interpretations, but for her improvisatory skills as well. She joins ProMusica for its composer/performer project as creator and soloist to explore two contrasting symphonies of Beethoven. www.promusicacolumbus.org

96th Annual TWIG Bazaar

Nov. 11, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Lausche Building, 717 East 17th Ave.

More than 200 vendors bring their handmade crafts for the 96th annual TWIG Bazaar, with proceeds benefiting Nationwide Children’s Hospital. www.nationwidechildrens.org

12th Annual Jimi Hendrix Tribute Night 2018

Nov. 16, 9 p.m.

Rumba Café, 2507 Summit St.

Fall means football for most in Ohio. For others it means the annual Jimi Hendrix Tribute. Last year’s event included Jesse McNamara, Nathan Smith, Maxwell Button, Theo Perry and George Barrie. www.columbusrumbacafe.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents St. Lawrence String Quartet

Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The St. Lawrence String Quartet is a Canadian string quartet and one of the country’s premier chamber ensembles. The quartet was conceived in 1989, serving residencies at the Juilliard School, Yale University and Stanford University, among others. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

× Expand liuzishan Getty Images/iStockphoto 694994708 Science fiction scene.

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Spaced Out: A Sci-Fi Music Spectacular

Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

With selections from Star Wars, Star Trek, Back to the Future, The Incredibles and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, this musical sci-fi celebration is sure to entertain. Of course, Strauss’ Also sprach Zarathustra, featured in 2001: A Space Odyssey, will also be included. www.columbussymphony.com

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival

Nov. 17-Jan. 7, 5-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

After wowing Columbus in 2016 and 2017, the Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival is back for another year, featuring performing arts and other attractions alongside the titular giant lantern displays. www.ohiolanternfestival.com

McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra presents The Spirit of Revolution

Nov. 18, 3 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening St., Worthington

Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Major, Op. 33 – Anton Eberl; Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major, WoO 1, S. 49 – Johann Nepomuk Hummell; Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55 “Eroica” – Ludwig van Beethoven are featured. www.mcconnellarts.org

Vaughn Wiester’s Famous Jazz Orchestra presents We Love Woody

Nov. 19, 7:30-10 p.m.

Clintonville Woman’s Club, 3951 N. High St.

A tribute to the Woody Herman Orchestra featuring his world-class drummer, Jeff Hamilton, who has performed with the likes of Ray Brown, Oscar Peterson, Diana Krall, Tommy Dorsey. www.famousjazzorchestra.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Fred Ernst and Sichuan Tianyu Culture Communication Co. Ltd

CAPA presents Peppa Pig Live!

Nov. 21, 6 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

An action-packed live show featuring favorite characters as life-size puppets, Peppa Pig Live! is back. Come join Peppa, George, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and more in this song-filled adventure. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol

Nov. 23-25, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Interspersed throughout this classic tale are wonderous arrangements of favorite holidays songs such as God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, Wassail Wassail, Good Christian Men Rejoice, Away in a Manger, Greensleeves, The Boar’s Head Carol and many more. www.capa.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Anita Dloniak & Associates

Columbus Theater presents Monty Python’s Spamalot

Nov. 23-25, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Lovingly ripped from the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, this irreverent musical comedy retells the quest of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they search for the Holy Grail. Featuring a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen and show-stopping musical numbers, Spamalot is a fan favorite. www.capa.com

CAPA presents Straight No Chaser

Nov. 27, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Neither straight-laced nor straight-faced, this male a cappella group have emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase. On the road, the group has built a reputation as an unforgettable live act. www.capa.com

Ohio University Lancaster Theatre presents The Drowsy Chaperone

Nov. 29-Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Wagner Theatre, 1570 Granville Pike, Lancaster

Winner of five Tony Awards, this musical is a nostalgic throwback to the Jazz Age musical. The event begins simply with a man in a chair and ends as an evening of raucous delight. www.ohio.edu

Holiday Tour of Homes

Dec. 1, noon-5 p.m.

Tartan Fields Golf Club, 8070 Tartan Fields Dr., Dublin

Get in the holiday spirit and see how local residents deck their halls. The 14th annual Holiday Tour of Homes, presented by the Junior League of Columbus, tours multiple incredibly decorated homes while serving small bites by local eateries. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Save by buying five tickets for $100 and bring four friends! Proceeds from the tour benefit the programs and projects of the Junior League of Columbus. www.jlcolumbus.org