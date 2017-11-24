Picks & Previews | December 2017

Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit

Through Dec. 23

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

This Shadowbox Live original musical takes a closer look at Bob Cratchit’s life as a clerk for Ebenezer Scrooge, transporting it to modern times with classic rock and holiday songs. www.shadowboxlive.org

Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla 26

Through Dec. 30

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s longest-running show offers sketch comedy, seasonal music and an appearance by the ever-popular Santa Babies ensemble. www.shadowboxlive.org

Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival

Through Jan. 7, 5:30-10 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Intricate lantern sculptures, lights, acrobats and martial artists give visitors a glimpse of China’s immense cultural diversity. www.ohiolanternfestival.com

Columbus Winterfair

Dec. 1-3

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th St.

Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents a vast assortment of American-made arts and crafts for its annual holiday sale. www.winterfair.org

CAPA presents Holiday Pops

Dec. 1-3

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

With a little help from Santa, Ronald J. Jenkins leads the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in traditional holiday songs and carols. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This contemporary mash-up of The Nutcracker transforms Tchaikovsky’s timeless classics with an on-stage DJ, dancers and an electric violinist. www.capa.com

Short North Stage presents Christmas in Columbus: Return of the Elf

Dec. 7-17

Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.

In this sequel to last year’s song-and-dance show, Gideon the Elf must outwit his cunning cousin Simeon in order to save the city. www.shortnorthstage.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Sing-Along

Dec. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica musicians link arms with local music directors and orchestra students while inviting the community to raise one voice in singing Handel’s “Messiah.” www.promusicacolumbus.org

CAPA presents Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour

Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz reunites with pianist David Benoit, acoustic guitarist Peter White and trumpeter Rick Braun for a grand celebration of this milestone anniversary. www.capa.com

New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 8-10

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

More than 220 graceful young dancers perform in this visually spectacular production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. www.newalbanyballet.com

BalletMet presents The Nutcracker

Dec. 8-24

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

With accompaniment by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, this traditional ballet follows Clara and the Nutcracker prince through the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, captivating the audience with elegant dance and holiday charm. www.balletmet.org

Mad, Mad Men: Swingin’ Holiday Show

Dec. 13-14, 8 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington

Specialist guest violinist Arkadiy Gips joins the suit-clad crooners as they perform the great American songbook as well as holiday favorites from the early 1960s. www.mcconnellarts.org

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl

Dec. 15-16

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Once again, this annual family ballet performance brings an incredible ensemble of dancers to the stage, inspiring audience members with its underlying theme of reconciliation and hope. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Chamber Music Columbus presents Escher String Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu

Dec. 16, 8-10 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Internationally-recognized piano sensation Jon Nakamatsu joins the Escher String Quartet onstage to perform pieces by Mozart, Adès and Dohnányi. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony/Holiday Spectacular

Dec. 16-17

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

New Albany’s Center Stage Singers and Opera Columbus joint eh New Albany Symphony Orchestra for a show of holiday favorites. The Dec. 17 performance is a shorter show presented in a sensory-friendly atmosphere. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Broadway in Columbus presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Dec. 16-17

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Join as Broadway in Columbus celebrates more than 50 years of the beloved reindeer on television with a stunning stage version of the original classic. columbus.broadway.com

CAPA presents Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas

Dec. 17, 4 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman embarks on his 20th consecutive holiday tour, A Joyful Christmas, to spread the glad tidings of the holiday season. www.capa.com

Harlem Globetrotters

Dec. 28, 2 and 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Big Easy Lofton, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, TNT Lister and all the other members of this world-renowned squad of basketball showoffs return to Columbus for their post-Christmas games. www.schottensteincenter.com

Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year with Byron Stripling

Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

This end-of-year party hosted by acclaimed jazz trumpeter Bryon Stripling is sure to be a festive, lighthearted night with a special guest performance by soulful vocalist Quan Howell. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Dec. 30, 3 and 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays two back-to-back shows in Columbus for its Winter Tour 2017, presenting a multi-generational holiday tradition. www.nationwidearena.com

Online Exclusive List of Events

Wildlights

Nov. 17-Jan. 1

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

The beloved Columbus tradition continues with another season of spectacular light shows for the whole family to enjoy. www.columbuszoo.org

Gardens Aglow

Nov. 18-Jan. 3

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Tasteful arrangements of seasonal plants, foliage and poinsettias adorn the conservatory, brightening the walkways with holiday cheer. www.fpconservatory.org

Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge

Nov. 24-Dec. 23

Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.

Reflect on the true meaning of the Christmas season with Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and Ebenezer Scrooge during this 1-hour family-friendly performance. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org

CAPA and CATO present Deaf West’s American Buffalo

Nov. 30-Dec. 9

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Presented simultaneously in American Sign Language and English, American Buffalo scripts a vivid commentary on human morality and the corruption of the American Dream. www.capa.com

Holiday Hop

Dec. 2, 12-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

Stroll down the hip section of High St., pop in the galleries to shop for handcrafted holiday gifts and don’t forget to keep an eye out for Santa. www.shortnorth.org

Live Nation Comedy presents Iliza Shlesinger

Dec. 2, 7 p.m.

Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Stand-up comedian and host of her own late night talk show Truth & Iliza, Shlesinger weaves relevant social commentary and pop culture into her own unique brand of humor. www.capa.com

Village Lights

Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.

Historic German Village, 588 S. 3rd St.

Local shops and businesses stay open late for this holiday tradition marked by luminaries, carolers and live holiday music along the historic streets of German Village. www.germanvillage.com

Emporium presents Shopkins Live!

Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The world of Shopkins collectible toys comes to life in this family-friendly production through original music, eye-catching costumes and urban dance. www.emporiumpresents.com

CAPA presents An Evening with George Winston

Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Winston plays a range of music, from New Orleans R&B piano and melodic folk piano to Peanuts pieces paying tribute to Vince Guaraldi. www.capa.com

The Ohio State University Department of Music presents Jazz Night: Big Bands and Combos

Dec. 6, 8 p.m.

The Ohio State University, Weigel Auditorium, 1866 College Rd.

Students perform various jazz pieces to wrap up another successful semester. www.music.osu.edu

CATCO presents Madeline’s Christmas

Dec. 8-17

Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.

This adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' children’s book chronicles young Madeline’s adventure on Christmas Eve. www.catco.org

Available Light Theatre presents How We Got On

Dec. 8, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St.

Set in 1988, this coming of age narrative depicts the journey of Hank, an aspiring hip-hop artist longing to make a name for himself beyond the Midwestern suburbs. www.avltheatre.com

Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays

Dec. 9

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.

Stop by the zoo for free admission to welcome Jack Hanna and his animal friends home for the season. www.columbuszoo.org

Dine with Santa

Dec. 9-10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.

Sit down for a meal and photos with jolly old Santa before he soars away in his sleigh on Christmas Eve. www.columbuszoo.org

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Eroica

Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

British Cellist Natalie Clein joins David Danzmayr and the Promusica Chamber Orchestra for a delightful evening of Shostakovich, Beethoven and some of Clyne’s original compositions. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Thurber House presents Evenings with Authors: Wiley Cash

Dec. 13, 7:30-9 p.m.

Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.

A New York Times best-selling author, Cash introduces his newest work, The Last Ballad, which explores the brokenness surrounding the American labor movement. www.columbusmuseum.org

AEG presents Straight No Chaser

Dec. 14, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Originally formed in 1996 at Indiana University, male a capella group Straight No Chaser performs covers of pop songs as well as its own renditions of holiday hits such as “The 12 Days of Christmas.” www.aegpresents.com

Cookies with Santa

Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Children ice and sprinkle their own sugar cookies before meeting Santa and couple of his real live reindeer. www.fpconservatory.org

CAPA presents Paw Patrol Live!

Dec. 28-30

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Hit Nickelodeon Jr. animated series PAW Patrol brings the rescue pups to the big stage for an exciting new adventure: Race to the Rescue. www.capa.com

First Night Columbus

Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad

The evening features several discovery exhibits including the COSI classic electrostatic generator, a holiday lights show, face painting, kid-friendly live music and fireworks to welcome the new year. www.firstnightcolumbus.com