Picks & Previews | December 2017

Shadowbox Live presents Cratchit
Through Dec. 23
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
This Shadowbox Live original musical takes a closer look at Bob Cratchit’s life as a clerk for Ebenezer Scrooge, transporting it to modern times with classic rock and holiday songs. www.shadowboxlive.org
Shadowbox Live presents Holiday Hoopla 26
Through Dec. 30
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Shadowbox Live’s longest-running show offers sketch comedy, seasonal music and an appearance by the ever-popular Santa Babies ensemble. www.shadowboxlive.org
Ohio Chinese Lantern Festival
Through Jan. 7, 5:30-10 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Intricate lantern sculptures, lights, acrobats and martial artists give visitors a glimpse of China’s immense cultural diversity. www.ohiolanternfestival.com
Columbus Winterfair
Dec. 1-3
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th St.
Ohio Designer Craftsmen presents a vast assortment of American-made arts and crafts for its annual holiday sale. www.winterfair.org
CAPA presents Holiday Pops
Dec. 1-3
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
With a little help from Santa, Ronald J. Jenkins leads the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in traditional holiday songs and carols. www.columbussymphony.com
CAPA presents Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This contemporary mash-up of The Nutcracker transforms Tchaikovsky’s timeless classics with an on-stage DJ, dancers and an electric violinist. www.capa.com
Short North Stage presents Christmas in Columbus: Return of the Elf
Dec. 7-17
Garden Theater, 1187 N. High St.
In this sequel to last year’s song-and-dance show, Gideon the Elf must outwit his cunning cousin Simeon in order to save the city. www.shortnorthstage.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Messiah Sing-Along
Dec. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
ProMusica musicians link arms with local music directors and orchestra students while inviting the community to raise one voice in singing Handel’s “Messiah.” www.promusicacolumbus.org
CAPA presents Dave Koz 20th Anniversary Christmas Tour
Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz reunites with pianist David Benoit, acoustic guitarist Peter White and trumpeter Rick Braun for a grand celebration of this milestone anniversary. www.capa.com
New Albany Children’s Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 8-10
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
More than 220 graceful young dancers perform in this visually spectacular production of Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic. www.newalbanyballet.com
BalletMet presents The Nutcracker
Dec. 8-24
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
With accompaniment by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, this traditional ballet follows Clara and the Nutcracker prince through the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy, captivating the audience with elegant dance and holiday charm. www.balletmet.org
Mad, Mad Men: Swingin’ Holiday Show
Dec. 13-14, 8 p.m.
McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington
Specialist guest violinist Arkadiy Gips joins the suit-clad crooners as they perform the great American songbook as well as holiday favorites from the early 1960s. www.mcconnellarts.org
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Matchgirl
Dec. 15-16
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Once again, this annual family ballet performance brings an incredible ensemble of dancers to the stage, inspiring audience members with its underlying theme of reconciliation and hope. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
Chamber Music Columbus presents Escher String Quartet and Jon Nakamatsu
Dec. 16, 8-10 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Internationally-recognized piano sensation Jon Nakamatsu joins the Escher String Quartet onstage to perform pieces by Mozart, Adès and Dohnányi. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Santa and the Symphony/Holiday Spectacular
Dec. 16-17
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
New Albany’s Center Stage Singers and Opera Columbus joint eh New Albany Symphony Orchestra for a show of holiday favorites. The Dec. 17 performance is a shorter show presented in a sensory-friendly atmosphere. www.newalbanysymphony.net
Broadway in Columbus presents Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Dec. 16-17
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Join as Broadway in Columbus celebrates more than 50 years of the beloved reindeer on television with a stunning stage version of the original classic. columbus.broadway.com
CAPA presents Jim Brickman: A Joyful Christmas
Dec. 17, 4 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman embarks on his 20th consecutive holiday tour, A Joyful Christmas, to spread the glad tidings of the holiday season. www.capa.com
Harlem Globetrotters
Dec. 28, 2 and 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Big Easy Lofton, Bull Bullard, Cheese Chisholm, TNT Lister and all the other members of this world-renowned squad of basketball showoffs return to Columbus for their post-Christmas games. www.schottensteincenter.com
Jazz Arts Group presents Swingin’ in the New Year with Byron Stripling
Dec. 28, 8-10 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
This end-of-year party hosted by acclaimed jazz trumpeter Bryon Stripling is sure to be a festive, lighthearted night with a special guest performance by soulful vocalist Quan Howell. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Dec. 30, 3 and 8 p.m.
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra plays two back-to-back shows in Columbus for its Winter Tour 2017, presenting a multi-generational holiday tradition. www.nationwidearena.com
Online Exclusive List of Events
Wildlights
Nov. 17-Jan. 1
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.
The beloved Columbus tradition continues with another season of spectacular light shows for the whole family to enjoy. www.columbuszoo.org
Gardens Aglow
Nov. 18-Jan. 3
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Tasteful arrangements of seasonal plants, foliage and poinsettias adorn the conservatory, brightening the walkways with holiday cheer. www.fpconservatory.org
Columbus Children’s Theatre presents Mr. Scrooge
Nov. 24-Dec. 23
Park Street Theatre, 512 Park St.
Reflect on the true meaning of the Christmas season with Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and Ebenezer Scrooge during this 1-hour family-friendly performance. www.columbuschildrenstheatre.org
CAPA and CATO present Deaf West’s American Buffalo
Nov. 30-Dec. 9
Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Presented simultaneously in American Sign Language and English, American Buffalo scripts a vivid commentary on human morality and the corruption of the American Dream. www.capa.com
Holiday Hop
Dec. 2, 12-10 p.m.
Short North Arts District
Stroll down the hip section of High St., pop in the galleries to shop for handcrafted holiday gifts and don’t forget to keep an eye out for Santa. www.shortnorth.org
Live Nation Comedy presents Iliza Shlesinger
Dec. 2, 7 p.m.
Speaker Jo Ann Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Stand-up comedian and host of her own late night talk show Truth & Iliza, Shlesinger weaves relevant social commentary and pop culture into her own unique brand of humor. www.capa.com
Village Lights
Dec. 3, 5-9 p.m.
Historic German Village, 588 S. 3rd St.
Local shops and businesses stay open late for this holiday tradition marked by luminaries, carolers and live holiday music along the historic streets of German Village. www.germanvillage.com
Emporium presents Shopkins Live!
Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
The world of Shopkins collectible toys comes to life in this family-friendly production through original music, eye-catching costumes and urban dance. www.emporiumpresents.com
CAPA presents An Evening with George Winston
Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Winston plays a range of music, from New Orleans R&B piano and melodic folk piano to Peanuts pieces paying tribute to Vince Guaraldi. www.capa.com
The Ohio State University Department of Music presents Jazz Night: Big Bands and Combos
Dec. 6, 8 p.m.
The Ohio State University, Weigel Auditorium, 1866 College Rd.
Students perform various jazz pieces to wrap up another successful semester. www.music.osu.edu
CATCO presents Madeline’s Christmas
Dec. 8-17
Columbus Performing Arts Center, Shedd Theatre, 549 Franklin Ave.
This adaptation of Ludwig Bemelmans' children’s book chronicles young Madeline’s adventure on Christmas Eve. www.catco.org
Available Light Theatre presents How We Got On
Dec. 8, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre Ballroom, 769 E. Long St.
Set in 1988, this coming of age narrative depicts the journey of Hank, an aspiring hip-hop artist longing to make a name for himself beyond the Midwestern suburbs. www.avltheatre.com
Jack Hanna’s Home for the Holidays
Dec. 9
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.
Stop by the zoo for free admission to welcome Jack Hanna and his animal friends home for the season. www.columbuszoo.org
Dine with Santa
Dec. 9-10, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 Powell Rd.
Sit down for a meal and photos with jolly old Santa before he soars away in his sleigh on Christmas Eve. www.columbuszoo.org
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Eroica
Dec. 10, 7-9 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
British Cellist Natalie Clein joins David Danzmayr and the Promusica Chamber Orchestra for a delightful evening of Shostakovich, Beethoven and some of Clyne’s original compositions. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Thurber House presents Evenings with Authors: Wiley Cash
Dec. 13, 7:30-9 p.m.
Columbus Museum of Art, 480 E. Broad St.
A New York Times best-selling author, Cash introduces his newest work, The Last Ballad, which explores the brokenness surrounding the American labor movement. www.columbusmuseum.org
AEG presents Straight No Chaser
Dec. 14, 8 p.m.
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
Originally formed in 1996 at Indiana University, male a capella group Straight No Chaser performs covers of pop songs as well as its own renditions of holiday hits such as “The 12 Days of Christmas.” www.aegpresents.com
Cookies with Santa
Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Children ice and sprinkle their own sugar cookies before meeting Santa and couple of his real live reindeer. www.fpconservatory.org
CAPA presents Paw Patrol Live!
Dec. 28-30
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Hit Nickelodeon Jr. animated series PAW Patrol brings the rescue pups to the big stage for an exciting new adventure: Race to the Rescue. www.capa.com
First Night Columbus
Dec. 31, 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad
The evening features several discovery exhibits including the COSI classic electrostatic generator, a holiday lights show, face painting, kid-friendly live music and fireworks to welcome the new year. www.firstnightcolumbus.com