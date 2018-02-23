Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru May 2018

Alejandra Driehaus
Arnold Sports Festival
March 1-4
Throughout Columbus
With more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations, this is the nation’s largest sports festival. It features more than 70 sports ranging from equestrian to bodybuilding, including new events such as pickleball, axe throwing and body painting. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com
CAPA presents Jonny Lang
March 2, 8 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
The Grammy Award-winning artist brings his distinctive blend of blues, gospel and rock to town, touring for his new album Signs. www.mccoycenter.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart to Brahms via Paris
March 2-3
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Conducted by JoAnn Falletta and featuring violinist Alexi Kenney, this performance pairs Mozart and Brahms accompanied by the impressionistic music of Lili Boulanger. www.columbussymphony.com
ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms & Friends
March 3, 5:30 p.m.
Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 S. High St., Worthington
ProMusica’s Worthington Series kicks off with an evening of Brahms and other composers, featuring an assortment of the chamber orchestra’s musicians. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Chamber Music Columbus presents Elias String Quartet
March 3, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Internationally acclaimed and described by the New York Times as performing with “bold, rich tone and expressive nuances contributing to an intense and deeply felt interpretation,” Elias String Quartet is known for vibrant performances. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org
Photo by Matthew Murphy
Broadway in Columbus presents An American in Paris
March 6-11
Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St
This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an American soldier and a mysterious French girl against the backdrop of post-war Europe. columbus.broadway.com
CATCO presents The Realistic Joneses
March 7-25
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Two suburban couples with the same last name and identical homes contemplate some of life’s biggest questions as their lives begin to intertwine. www.catcoistheatre.org
Bryn Du Art Show
March 8-28
Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville
The 14th annual Bryn Du Art Show, a juried exhibition featuring professional and amateur visual artists, features public art-making activities every Saturday as well as other entertainment. www.bryndu.com
Photo courtesy of Dublin AM Rotary Club
Emerald Entertainment
St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
March 10, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Throughout Dublin
All-day festivities include a pancake breakfast, inflation celebration, a parade and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Best Legs in a Kilt contest. www.dublinohiousa.gov
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!
March 10-11
Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
The annual children’s concert is sure to delight with pieces such as popular children’s classic “Carnival of the Animals.” The Saturday performance is a 45-minute, sensory-friendly show. www.newalbanysymphony.net
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Two Boys Kissing
March 10-11
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus joins forces with the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus for a production based on the book of the same name by David Levithan, who will speak at the Columbus Metropolitan Library on March 9. www.cgmc.com
CityMusic Columbus presents Helen Welch and Friends
March 11, 2 p.m.
Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 E. Broad St.
This performance by acclaimed vocalist Helen Welch and accompanying musicians is preceded by brunch at 12:30 p.m. and a children’s program at 1 p.m. www.citymusiccolumbus.org
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents New Orleans One Mo’ Time
March 15-18
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s return to the Big Easy features critically acclaimed New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley, along with Columbus local Vaughn Wiester, New Orleans/Dixieland trombone master. www.jazzartsgroup.com
CAPA presents the High Kings
March 16, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Supporting the November release of its album Decade: Best of the High Kings, the group seeks to bring its brand of internationally acclaimed Irish folk and ballad music to a broad demographic of new listeners. www.capa.com
BalletMet presents Tour de Force: A Collection of Short Ballets
March 16-24
Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This new shot is a celebration of time comprised of three different dances. “Rubies,” “Interplay” and “Art of War” are each set to their own musical score and choreographed by separate, world-renowned artists. www.balletmet.org
CAPA presents Puddles Pity Party
May 20, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Bringing a mixture of melodrama, awkwardness, tenderness and comedy, the “Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” delivers unforgettable renditions of musical favorites of the last few decades. www.capa.com
CAPA presents the Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking
March 29-30
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
The Second City – with alumni ranging from Joan Rivers and Bill Murray to Stephen Colbert and Tina Fey – continues its nearly six-decade tradition of edgy and thought provoking humor. www.capa.com
Columbus Dance Theatre presents Columbus Dances Fellowship Concert
March 30-31
Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.
This free annual event features performances by five Columbus area dancers who have been awarded fellowships in partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council. www.columbusdancetheatre.com
Lorde
March 31, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The New Zealand recording artist and “Royals” singer brings her Melodrama World Tour with guests Run the Jewels and Mitski. www.schottensteincenter.com
Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink?
Through May 10
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Shadowbox Live’s enormously popular tribute featuring the music and history of Pink Floyd returns for another go ’round. www.shadowboxlive.org