Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru May 2018

× Expand Alejandra Driehaus

Arnold Sports Festival

March 1-4

Throughout Columbus

With more than 20,000 athletes from 80 nations, this is the nation’s largest sports festival. It features more than 70 sports ranging from equestrian to bodybuilding, including new events such as pickleball, axe throwing and body painting. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

CAPA presents Jonny Lang

March 2, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The Grammy Award-winning artist brings his distinctive blend of blues, gospel and rock to town, touring for his new album Signs. www.mccoycenter.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Mozart to Brahms via Paris

March 2-3

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Conducted by JoAnn Falletta and featuring violinist Alexi Kenney, this performance pairs Mozart and Brahms accompanied by the impressionistic music of Lili Boulanger. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents Brahms & Friends

March 3, 5:30 p.m.

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 S. High St., Worthington

ProMusica’s Worthington Series kicks off with an evening of Brahms and other composers, featuring an assortment of the chamber orchestra’s musicians. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Elias String Quartet

March 3, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Internationally acclaimed and described by the New York Times as performing with “bold, rich tone and expressive nuances contributing to an intense and deeply felt interpretation,” Elias String Quartet is known for vibrant performances. www.chambermusiccolumbus.org

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy

Broadway in Columbus presents An American in Paris

March 6-11

Ohio Theatre, 39. E. State St

This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of an American soldier and a mysterious French girl against the backdrop of post-war Europe. columbus.broadway.com

CATCO presents The Realistic Joneses

March 7-25

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Two suburban couples with the same last name and identical homes contemplate some of life’s biggest questions as their lives begin to intertwine. www.catcoistheatre.org

Bryn Du Art Show

March 8-28

Bryn Du Mansion, 537 Jones Rd., Granville

The 14th annual Bryn Du Art Show, a juried exhibition featuring professional and amateur visual artists, features public art-making activities every Saturday as well as other entertainment. www.bryndu.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dublin AM Rotary Club Emerald Entertainment

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

March 10, 7 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Throughout Dublin

All-day festivities include a pancake breakfast, inflation celebration, a parade and the Blarney Bash, featuring Irish dancing, live music and the Best Legs in a Kilt contest. www.dublinohiousa.gov

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!

March 10-11

Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The annual children’s concert is sure to delight with pieces such as popular children’s classic “Carnival of the Animals.” The Saturday performance is a 45-minute, sensory-friendly show. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Two Boys Kissing

March 10-11

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus joins forces with the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus for a production based on the book of the same name by David Levithan, who will speak at the Columbus Metropolitan Library on March 9. www.cgmc.com

CityMusic Columbus presents Helen Welch and Friends

March 11, 2 p.m.

Athletic Club of Columbus, 136 E. Broad St.

This performance by acclaimed vocalist Helen Welch and accompanying musicians is preceded by brunch at 12:30 p.m. and a children’s program at 1 p.m. www.citymusiccolumbus.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents New Orleans One Mo’ Time

March 15-18

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s return to the Big Easy features critically acclaimed New Orleans drummer Herlin Riley, along with Columbus local Vaughn Wiester, New Orleans/Dixieland trombone master. www.jazzartsgroup.com

CAPA presents the High Kings

March 16, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Supporting the November release of its album Decade: Best of the High Kings, the group seeks to bring its brand of internationally acclaimed Irish folk and ballad music to a broad demographic of new listeners. www.capa.com

BalletMet presents Tour de Force: A Collection of Short Ballets

March 16-24

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This new shot is a celebration of time comprised of three different dances. “Rubies,” “Interplay” and “Art of War” are each set to their own musical score and choreographed by separate, world-renowned artists. www.balletmet.org

CAPA presents Puddles Pity Party

May 20, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Bringing a mixture of melodrama, awkwardness, tenderness and comedy, the “Sad Clown with the Golden Voice” delivers unforgettable renditions of musical favorites of the last few decades. www.capa.com

CAPA presents the Second City: Look Both Ways Before Talking

March 29-30

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

The Second City – with alumni ranging from Joan Rivers and Bill Murray to Stephen Colbert and Tina Fey – continues its nearly six-decade tradition of edgy and thought provoking humor. www.capa.com

Columbus Dance Theatre presents Columbus Dances Fellowship Concert

March 30-31

Fisher Theatre, 592 E. Main St.

This free annual event features performances by five Columbus area dancers who have been awarded fellowships in partnership with the Greater Columbus Arts Council. www.columbusdancetheatre.com

Lorde

March 31, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The New Zealand recording artist and “Royals” singer brings her Melodrama World Tour with guests Run the Jewels and Mitski. www.schottensteincenter.com

Shadowbox Live presents Which One’s Pink?

Through May 10

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox Live’s enormously popular tribute featuring the music and history of Pink Floyd returns for another go ’round. www.shadowboxlive.org