Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru June 2018

× Expand Columbus Arts Festival GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017 GCAC Columbus Arts Festival 2017

The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

May 28-June 3

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

The annual event, founded and hosted by Jack Nicklaus, is a premier event of the PGA Tour held in Dublin. www.thememorialtournament.com

CAPA presents Diana Krall: Turn Up the Quiet

June 1, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E State St.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning Canadian jazz pianist and vocalist stops in Columbus on her tour for her most recent album Turn Up the Quiet. www.capa.com

Blooms & Butterflies

Through Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1777 E. Broad St.

The tropical haven filled with bright nectar blooms and exotic butterflies in the Pacific Island Water Garden opens again in June. www.fpconservatory.org

The National Ballet of Ukraine presents Don Quixote

June 2, 7 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E State St.

The National Ballet of Ukraine presents the classical ballet piece Don Quixote with enchanting choreography, unequaled sets and eloquent costumes. www.capa.com

Columbus Chicken and Beer Festival

June 2, noon-9 p.m.

West Bank Park, 303 W. Main St.

The second Columbus Family Cookout is back with local chicken, beer and bands at West Bank Park. Entry is free for the whole family and a portion of the proceeds go to Franklinton Preparatory Academy’s Adopt a Student Program. www.chickenandbeerfest.com

× Expand Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

Kale and Ale Festival

June 2, 2-6 p.m.

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Seven local farm-to-table restaurants and 38 different craft beers from Columbus’ unique breweries will be available throughout the festival along with live entertainment. www.kaleandalefestival.com

Movies by Moonlight

June 5-Aug. 28, Tuesdays

Easton Town Center

Each Tuesday in June, July and August, Easton Town Center offers movies under the stars featuring favorites for the whole family. www.eastontowncenter.com

NS2 presents Lea Michele and Darren Criss

June 6, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E State St.

The Glee star and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor hit the road together for a U.S. tour. www.capa.com

D-Day: Normandy 1944 3D

Through June 6, 5 p.m.

COSI, 333 W Broad St.

COSI blends multiple cinematographic techniques to bring this monumental event to the giant screen. www.cosi.org

Columbus Arts Festival

June 8-10, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Downtown Riverfront

More than 250 professional juried visual artists, six performing art stages, a Hands-on Activities Village, the Big Local Arts Tent, food vendors and local craft brews kick off the summer at the Columbus Arts Festival. www.columbusartsfestival.org

Evolution Theatre Company presents Electricity by Terry Ray

Through June 9

Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Ave.

Directed by Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Electricity follows the emotional journey of the immense changes that happened within the LGBTQ community between 1983 and 2013. www.evolutiontheatre.org

× Expand James Taylor. Photo courtesy of Timothy White

Sundays at Scioto

June 10-July 29, 7-8:30 p.m.

Scioto Park, Riverside Dr., Dublin

June performances in the 35th annual Dublin Arts Council Sundays at Scioto concert series include Popgun on June 10, Hadden Sayers on June 17 and The Labra Brothers on June 24. www.dublinarts.org

Cold War Kids

June 13, 7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 N High St.

The American indie rock band from Long Beach, California comes to Newport Music Hall performing music from its latest album, Audience. www.promowestlive.com

COSI After Dark: Dangerous Science

June 14, 6 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI presents the dangers of science, from weather to chemistry, and offers adult beverages and concessions. www.cosi.org

Shadowbox Live presents F*ck Cancer: The Musical

June 14-Aug. 26, Select Sundays 2,7 p.m.

503 S. Front St., Ste. 260

Shadowbox Live’s original musical celebrates the stories of triumph, the pain of loss, and the hope we find during our battles with our greatest common enemy. www.shadowboxlive.org

Grove City Wine and Arts Festival

June 15-16, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Broadway and Columbus Street., Grove City

Featuring only Ohio-crafted wines, the festival includes arts vendors, food trucks and live entertainment. www.grovecitytowncenter.org

Columbus Pride Festival and Parade

June 15-17

Bicentennial and Genoa Park, 233 Civic Center Dr.

The annual Columbus Pride Festival, one of the largest pride festivals in the Midwest, will take place on the Scioto Mile with more than 180 vendors, three music stages, special areas and, of course, a parade. www.columbuspride.org

× Expand Polaris Live

Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival

June 15-17

Creekside Gahanna

The showcase features the best blues and jazz music in Ohio as well as a family fun zone, amusement rides, bourbon and craft beer tastings, artisan shopping, and lots of food. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com

26th annual Worthington Arts Festival

June 16-17

Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening Street, Worthington

Check out one of central Ohio’s premier, community fine art and craft shows in Worthington. The two-day festival, held on the front lawn at the McConnell Arts Center, draws approximately 25,000 visitors. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com

Easton Art Affair

June 22-24

Easton Town Center, 160 Easton Town Center

The 19th annual part gallery, part street fair will feature fine arts from paintings and photography to sculpture and handmade jewelry. www.eastonartaffair.com

Opera Project Columbus presents Cinderella by Gioachino Rossini

June 22, 7:30 p.m. and June 24, 3:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin Granville Rd., New Albany

Opera Project Columbus presents its take on the classic Cinderella, starring Megan Moore. www.operaprojectcolumbus.com

Sam Smith

June 23, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The Grammy Award-winning English singer and songwriter comes to Nationwide Arena for his The Thrill of It All tour. www.nationwidearena.com

The Kelton House Gala

June 23, 7-11 p.m.

Kelton House Museum and Garden, 586 E. Town St.

The Kelton House will be turned into a 1920s speakeasy for a night filled with dinner, drinks, a faux casino and a silent auction, presented by the Junior League of Columbus. www.jlcolumbus.com

× Expand COSI After Dark. Photo by Robb McCormick Photography Photo by Robb McCormick Photography (www.robbmccormick.com)

Haus Und Garten Tour

June 23, 4:30-11:30 p.m. and June 24, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

German Village

The pre-show will be held on Saturday evening, then the German Village Society hosts its annual German Village Haus und Garten Tour on Sunday, where 4,000 ticketholders can finally see what’s on the other side of the garden gate. www.germanvillage.com

James Taylor and his All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt

June 30, 7:30-10 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The legendary singer/songwriter James Taylor will take the stage with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bonnie Raitt at the Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com