Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru June 2018

× Expand CORTEO courtesy of Lucas Saporiti

Eagles

April 8, 8 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The American rock band known for “Hotel California,” “Take it Easy,” “Already Gone” and much more adds Columbus to its An Evening with the Eagles 2018 tour. www.nationwidearena.com

CATCO presents Educating Rita

April 11-29

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This comedy centers on a middle-aged university professor and the young hairdresser he begins to tutor. www.catcoistheatre.org

Jazz Arts Group presents the Terell Stafford Quintet

April 12, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Jazz trumpeter, composer and bandleader Terell Stafford plays Columbus with his band, courtesy of the Jazz Arts Group. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Cirque Du Soleil presents CORTEO

April 12-15

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This production by the world-famous troupe presents a joyous parade imagined by a clown, promising a provocative performance of both illusion and reality. www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute

April 14, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This note-for-note Beatles tribute features multiple costume changes and is hosted by an Ed Sullivan impersonator. www.capa.com

× Expand Celtic Woman

Celtic Woman

April 18, 7 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The Irish music ensemble that’s become an international sensation visits Columbus on its 90-city North American tour. www.capa.com

Opera Columbus presents Gluck’s Orphée et Eurydice

April 20-22

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

In a collaborative show with Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre and NYC’s Company XIV, Opera Columbus takes on an avant-garde version of one of the most renowned operatic scores in the world. www.operacolumbus.org

Blast: The Big Science Bash

April 21, 8 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

Food from 20-plus restaurants, local craft beers, hands-on exhibits, live music, dancing, a photo booth and auction are some of the highlights of this annual COSI fundraiser. www.cosi.org

Broadway in Columbus presents The King and I

April 24-29

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s finest works, The King and I, comes to Broadway in Columbus with its beloved tale and score, including classics such as “Getting to Know You.” columbus.broadway.com

× Expand Dorothy and the Prince of Oz. Photo courtesy of the APA

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Legends of Rhythm & Blues: From Sam Cooke to Stevie Wonder & Beyond

April 26-29

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Columbus Jazz Orchestra team up with guest vocalists Nicole Henry and Michael Lynche to perform works by a variety of R&B’s heavy hitters. www.jazzartsgroup.org

BalletMet presents Dorothy and the Prince of Oz

May 4-6

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

BalletMet collaborates with the Tulsa Ballet for this dance reimagining of The Wizard of Oz, featuring original choreography by BalletMet Artistic Director Edwaard Liang and puppetry and scenery by Basil Twist. www.balletmet.org

Michael Feinstein and the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

May 6, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Columbus native Michael Feinstein, known for his long career of performing works from the Great American Songbook, joins the New Albany Symphony Orchestra for a celebration of its 10-year anniversary. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents the Beach Boys

May 12, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The world-renowned Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees join the Columbus Symphony Orchestra to perform classics from their 50-year career. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica Chamber Orchestra presents David & Vadim

May 12-13

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

As usual, ProMusica ends its season with a collaborative concert featuring Music Director David Danzmayr and Principal Guest Artist Vadim Gluzman. www.promusicacolumbus.org

× Expand St. Jude Discover the Dream. Photo by John Nixon

Discover the Dream

May 17, 6-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd.

This 13th annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital features cocktails, dinner, silent auctions and inspiring patient stories. www.stjude.org

Broadway in Columbus presents The Book of Mormon

May 22-27

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This outrageous smash hit musical follows the misadventures of a pair of Mormon missionaries with a comedic and satirical spin. columbus.broadway.com

Daryl Hall & John Oates and Train

May 24, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The duo known for such 1980s standbys as “Man Eater,” “You Make My Dreams” and “Rich Girl” co-headlines a tour with the modern-day pop outfit known for “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter” and “50 Ways to Say Goodbye.” www.nationwidearena.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Macbeth

May 24-June 17

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

One of Shakespeare’s best-known plays kicks off the 2018 summer season for Actors’ Theatre of Columbus. www.theactorstheatre.org

The Memorial Tournament

May 28-June 3

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

Jack Nicklaus’ annual golf tournament is back in Dublin for year No. 43, bringing with it the best golfers in the world. www.thememorialtournament.com

Columbus Dance Theatre presents CDT@20

May 31-June 2

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Columbus Dance Theatre finishes out its 2017-18 season with a set of four retrospective performances reflecting on the group’s 20-year history. www.columbusdancetheatre.com