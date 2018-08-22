Picks & Previews | CityScene September 2018

Boos and Booze Bus and Walking Tour
July 11–Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m.
Enjoy a spooky tour through unknown taverns and graveyards where the unfortunate dead have been spotted. http://www.columbusghosttours.com/
Kountry Wayne at Columbus Funny BoneAug. 31-Sept. 2
Columbus Funny Bone, 145 Easton Town Center
Witness comedian Kounrtry Wayne freestyle humor about his childhood and hometown in the “Kountry” in Millen, Georgia. www.columbus.funnybone.com
Cocktails at the Conservatory
Every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
Located in the Palm Room of the Conservatory, sip on some cocktails, listen to some tunes and watch the LED lights work their magic. www.fpconservatory.org
Columbus Greek Festival
Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 11 a.m.- midnight, Sept. 2 from noon-midnight, and Sept. 3 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.
Explore Greek culture through dance, music, food, art, jewelry and cathedral tours at the annual festival. https://www.columbusgreekfestival.com/
Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute Concert
Sept. 7, doors open at 7 p.m.
Newport Music Hall, 1722 North High St.
Come to experience the iconic rock and roll music of AC/DC covered by QFM96 as they jam their hearts out at Newport Music Hall. Tickets priced at $15 when purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. www.promowestlive.com
Columbus Oktoberfest
Sept. 7 from 5 p.m.-midnight, Sep. 8 from noon-midnight, Sept. 9 from noon-8 p.m.
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Celebrate German culture and the harvest season with a four-mile run on Friday at 6:15 p.m., a Miss Oktoberfest Pageant, shopping, beer and dining. www.columbusoktoberfest.com
Kitchen Kapers Home Tour
Sept. 9, noon- 5 p.m.Tour Beginning at 2000 W. Devon Rd.
Kitchen Kapers holds its 31st annual home tour around the Upper Arlington area, contributing to cancer care at the Riverside Methodist Hospital. Tour tickets are priced at $30 for online preorder and $35 on the day of the event. www.kitchenkapers.org
Snow Patrol Wildness Tour
Sept. 10, doors open at 7 p.m.
Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.
Get down in the pit and experience Snow Patrol for their Wildness tour, named after their first album in seven years of the same name. Tickets available in advance for $32, and for $35 at the door. www.promowestlive.com
Columbus Country Living Fair
Sept. 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Ohio History Center’s Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave.
Looking for a taste of country life? Here’s your chance! The Columbus Country Living Fair happens only twice a year, so don’t miss the antiques, art, jewelry, food and Harvest Market. Tickets start at $13. www.countryliving.com
Columbus Caribbean Festival
Sept. 14-16, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.
Dance to reggae, dress in costumes and have fun exploring various Caribbean cultures for the second ever Columbus Caribbean Festival. www.eventbrite.com
In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony
Sept. 21-22, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Featuring music from the Disney Classic tale the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, conductor Rossen Milanov of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra begins the show’s crescendo of vibrant sounds. www.columbussymphony.com
Night of Chocolate
Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.
Cancer Support Community Central Ohio’s signature fundraiser allows participants the opportunity to relish in more than 50,000 pieces of chocolate. www.cancersupportcommunity.org
4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince
Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
CAPA Presents the music of Prince in the innovative style of a Symphonic Orchestra Band. www.capa.com
All-American Quarter Horse Congress
Oct. 2-28
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
One of the top 10 biggest horse shows in the nation, this Columbus horse show features the Mercuria World Series of Cutting on Oct. 7, bull riding on Oct. 12, freestyle reining on Oct. 13 and the Congress Masters show on Oct. 27. www.quarterhorsecongress.com
Short North Gallery Hop
Oct. 3, 5-10 p.m.
Short North Arts District
Bring your costumes out for a swing on this spooky-themed version of the monthly art gallery hop in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorth.org
Taste of Italy
Oct. 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
168 E. Lincoln St.
At least 17 Italian restaurants are represented during this kick-off to the Columbus Italian Festival. Tickets to this event include two free beverages, of the adult variety, with the ticket also valid for entrance into the full festival. www.columbusitalianfestival.com
Columbus Italian Festival
Oct. 5, 5-11 p.m., Oct. 6, noon-11 p.m., Oct. 7, noon-7p.m.
168 E. Lincoln St.
Come enjoy the tastes and culture of Italy during the annual Italian festival with live music, authentic Italian cuisine, and a parade. http://www.columbusitalianfestival.com/
Iron & Wine Concert
Oct. 6, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 5115, 21 E. Main St.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sam Beam comes to Columbus with his slow acoustic tunes. www.capa.com
Disney’s Aladdin
Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Disney’s hit Broadway musical is coming to Columbus. Fly in on your magic carpet to buy tickets for many Arabian Nights to come. www.capa.com
Cartoon Crossroads Columbus
Sept. 27, 9 p.m., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.
The Ohio State University & throughout downtown Columbus
Explore various forms of media and art through cartoons and animation at this appreciative festival for cartoon artists. www.cartooncrossroadscolumbus.com
Dark Star Orchestra Performance
Oct. 13, doors open at 7 p.m.
Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.
The band is an eclectic and groovy group that recreates classic Dead shows. The band has been featured in Rolling Stone as “interpreting a different Grateful Dead show in every concert.” Tickets available for purchase starting at $29. www.promowestlive.com
Susana Millman
Fashion Week Columbus Presented by Easton Town Center
Oct. 14-20
Throughout Columbus
Featuring a week full of fabulous events such as the Easton Fashion Night and several runway shows, this non-profit event isn’t just for all those fashion lovers out there, but for anyone with a sense of style. www.fashionweekcolumbus.org
HighBall Halloween
Oct. 26-27
Short North Arts District
One of the most acclaimed costume parties in central Ohio, HighBall Halloween is a runway show with entertainment for everyone featuring a wild weekend full of elaborate costumes and fun. Bring your mask. www.highballcolumbus.org
