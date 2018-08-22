Picks & Previews | CityScene September 2018

Boos and Booze Bus and Walking Tour

July 11–Oct. 30, 7-10 p.m.

Enjoy a spooky tour through unknown taverns and graveyards where the unfortunate dead have been spotted. http://www.columbusghosttours.com/

Kountry Wayne at Columbus Funny BoneAug. 31-Sept. 2

Columbus Funny Bone, 145 Easton Town Center

Witness comedian Kounrtry Wayne freestyle humor about his childhood and hometown in the “Kountry” in Millen, Georgia. www.columbus.funnybone.com

Cocktails at the Conservatory

Every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

Located in the Palm Room of the Conservatory, sip on some cocktails, listen to some tunes and watch the LED lights work their magic. www.fpconservatory.org

Columbus Greek Festival

Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 from 11 a.m.- midnight, Sept. 2 from noon-midnight, and Sept. 3 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 555 N. High St.

Explore Greek culture through dance, music, food, art, jewelry and cathedral tours at the annual festival. https://www.columbusgreekfestival.com/

× Expand Columbus Greek Festival

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute Concert

Sept. 7, doors open at 7 p.m.

Newport Music Hall, 1722 North High St.

Come to experience the iconic rock and roll music of AC/DC covered by QFM96 as they jam their hearts out at Newport Music Hall. Tickets priced at $15 when purchased in advance, and $20 at the door. www.promowestlive.com

Columbus Oktoberfest

Sept. 7 from 5 p.m.-midnight, Sep. 8 from noon-midnight, Sept. 9 from noon-8 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Celebrate German culture and the harvest season with a four-mile run on Friday at 6:15 p.m., a Miss Oktoberfest Pageant, shopping, beer and dining. www.columbusoktoberfest.com

Kitchen Kapers Home Tour

Sept. 9, noon- 5 p.m.Tour Beginning at 2000 W. Devon Rd.

Kitchen Kapers holds its 31st annual home tour around the Upper Arlington area, contributing to cancer care at the Riverside Methodist Hospital. Tour tickets are priced at $30 for online preorder and $35 on the day of the event. www.kitchenkapers.org

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Snow Patrol Wildness Tour

Sept. 10, doors open at 7 p.m.

Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

Get down in the pit and experience Snow Patrol for their Wildness tour, named after their first album in seven years of the same name. Tickets available in advance for $32, and for $35 at the door. www.promowestlive.com

Columbus Country Living Fair

Sept. 14-16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio History Center’s Ohio Village, 800 E. 17th Ave.

Looking for a taste of country life? Here’s your chance! The Columbus Country Living Fair happens only twice a year, so don’t miss the antiques, art, jewelry, food and Harvest Market. Tickets start at $13. www.countryliving.com

× Expand Stella Shows

Columbus Caribbean Festival

Sept. 14-16, 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Scioto Mile, 233 S. Civic Center Dr.

Dance to reggae, dress in costumes and have fun exploring various Caribbean cultures for the second ever Columbus Caribbean Festival. www.eventbrite.com

In Full Splendor: Opening Night at the Symphony

Sept. 21-22, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Featuring music from the Disney Classic tale the Sorcerer’s Apprentice, conductor Rossen Milanov of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra begins the show’s crescendo of vibrant sounds. www.columbussymphony.com

Night of Chocolate

Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Hollywood Casino Columbus, 200 Georgesville Rd.

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio’s signature fundraiser allows participants the opportunity to relish in more than 50,000 pieces of chocolate. www.cancersupportcommunity.org

4U: A Symphonic Celebration of Prince

Sept. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

CAPA Presents the music of Prince in the innovative style of a Symphonic Orchestra Band. www.capa.com

All-American Quarter Horse Congress

Oct. 2-28

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

One of the top 10 biggest horse shows in the nation, this Columbus horse show features the Mercuria World Series of Cutting on Oct. 7, bull riding on Oct. 12, freestyle reining on Oct. 13 and the Congress Masters show on Oct. 27. www.quarterhorsecongress.com

Short North Gallery Hop

Oct. 3, 5-10 p.m.

Short North Arts District

Bring your costumes out for a swing on this spooky-themed version of the monthly art gallery hop in the Short North Arts District. www.shortnorth.org

Taste of Italy

Oct. 1, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

168 E. Lincoln St.

At least 17 Italian restaurants are represented during this kick-off to the Columbus Italian Festival. Tickets to this event include two free beverages, of the adult variety, with the ticket also valid for entrance into the full festival. www.columbusitalianfestival.com

Columbus Italian Festival

Oct. 5, 5-11 p.m., Oct. 6, noon-11 p.m., Oct. 7, noon-7p.m.

168 E. Lincoln St.

Come enjoy the tastes and culture of Italy during the annual Italian festival with live music, authentic Italian cuisine, and a parade. http://www.columbusitalianfestival.com/

× Expand Columbus Italian Festival

Iron & Wine Concert

Oct. 6, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 5115, 21 E. Main St.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Sam Beam comes to Columbus with his slow acoustic tunes. www.capa.com

Disney’s Aladdin

Oct. 24-Nov. 4

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Disney’s hit Broadway musical is coming to Columbus. Fly in on your magic carpet to buy tickets for many Arabian Nights to come. www.capa.com

Cartoon Crossroads Columbus

Sept. 27, 9 p.m., Sept. 28, 8 p.m.

The Ohio State University & throughout downtown Columbus

Explore various forms of media and art through cartoons and animation at this appreciative festival for cartoon artists. www.cartooncrossroadscolumbus.com

Dark Star Orchestra Performance

Oct. 13, doors open at 7 p.m.

Express Live!, 405 Neil Ave.

The band is an eclectic and groovy group that recreates classic Dead shows. The band has been featured in Rolling Stone as “interpreting a different Grateful Dead show in every concert.” Tickets available for purchase starting at $29. www.promowestlive.com

× Expand Susana Millman

Fashion Week Columbus Presented by Easton Town Center

Oct. 14-20

Throughout Columbus

Featuring a week full of fabulous events such as the Easton Fashion Night and several runway shows, this non-profit event isn’t just for all those fashion lovers out there, but for anyone with a sense of style. www.fashionweekcolumbus.org

HighBall Halloween

Oct. 26-27

Short North Arts District

One of the most acclaimed costume parties in central Ohio, HighBall Halloween is a runway show with entertainment for everyone featuring a wild weekend full of elaborate costumes and fun. Bring your mask. www.highballcolumbus.org