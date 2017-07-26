Picks & Previews | August 2017

×

Ohio State Fair

Through Aug. 6

Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.

Rides, shopping, livestock competitions, education stations, exhibitions and a parade highlight the 2017 Ohio State Fair. August concerts feature the Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited Aug. 1, George Thorogood & the Destroyers with 38 Special Aug. 2, Rascal Flatts Aug. 3, Joe with Ro James and Kevin Ross Aug. 4, and Pentatonix Aug. 5. www.ohiostatefair.com

CAPA Summer Movie Series

Aug. 2-6

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The 2017 Summer Movie Series ends with For Your Eyes Only Aug. 2 and 3, a comedy double feature of The Cat and the Canary and Monkey Business Aug. 4, and Shall We Dance Aug. 5 and 6. www.capa.com

JazZoo: Basie, Brubeck & Beyond

Aug. 4, 8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Classic songs by Count Basie, Dave Brubeck and more take center stage in this Columbus Jazz Orchestra show featuring guest vocalist Lena Seikaly and guest pianist Dave Powers. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Dublin Irish Festival

Aug. 4-6

Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin

The largest three-day Irish festival in the world celebrates 30 years with its always-impressive line-up of Irish food, beverage tastings, Celtic sports, a 5K, a marketplace, children’s entertainment, storytelling, genealogy, and a vast assortment of dance and musical performances. www.dublinirishfestival.org

Pelotonia

Aug. 4-6

Columbus to Gambier

The ride lengths vary, but the goal remains the same as this massive bike ride – which may be as short as 25 miles or as long as 180, depending on the rider’s preference – raises huge sums for The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. www.pelotonia.org

The Wallflowers and Better Than Ezra

Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

The zoo’s summer concert series concludes with two of the biggest names in late 1990s/early 2000s alternative rock: the Wallflowers (“One Headlight,” “Three Marlenas,” “6th Avenue Heartache”) and Better Than Ezra (“Good,” “Desperately Wanting,” “Extra Ordinary”). www.columbuszoo.org

ProMusica Summer Music Series

Aug. 10-13

Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.

ProMusica’s Thursday-Saturday-Sunday summer concert series features works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bartok, Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla and more, and is preceded by children’s activities. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Tempest

Aug. 10-Sept. 3

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

The 2017 season of Actors’ Theatre comes to a close with Shakespeare’s dramatic comedy about a man who has made himself ruler of a small island and those who must live under his rule. www.theactorstheatre.org

JazZoo: Rock & Jazz Hits of the ’70s & ’80s

Aug. 11, 8 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

Rock-jazz hits by the likes of Chicago, Steely Dan and Blood, Sweat & Tears are featured in the final JazZoo show of the season, with guest performers Phil Clark and Jonathan Elliott. www.jazzartsgroup.org

90’s Fest

Aug. 12, 4-11 p.m.

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

1990s culture, food, fashion and, yes, music is on full display at this throwback festival. www.90sfest.com

Festival Latino

Aug. 12-13

Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.

Charlie Cruz, Bachata Heightz, Tono Rosario and Tito Nieves headline this annual celebration of Latino/Latina culture, featuring visual arts, workshops, authentic cuisine and more. www.festivallatino.net

Taste the Future

Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m.

Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.

A voluminous list of local restaurants, caterers and other food vendors descend on the Columbus State Community College campus for this annual fundraiser, which supports scholarships for students at the college. www.tastethefuture.com

Columbus Food Truck Festival

Aug. 18-19

Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.

The seventh annual Food Truck Festival rolls back into town, offering live music and art alongside an extensive collection of food truck cuisine. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com

Grove City EcoFest

Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Grove City Town Center

Green exhibitors, interactive family activities, healthful food, visual arts, a bike tour and opportunities to drive electric vehicles fill out this Grove City celebration of sustainability.

www.grovecityohio.gov

VIVO Music Festival

Aug. 30-Sept. 3

Multiple locations throughout Columbus

Small orchestral ensembles play at a variety of venues in the Short North and downtown Columbus, featuring a total of 18 up-and-coming musicians, many of them from central Ohio. www.vivofestival.org

Kendrick Lamar

Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

The rap superstar responsible for such tunes as “HUMBLE.,” “DNA.,” “Poetic Justice” and “LOYALTY.” visits Columbus in support of his latest album, DAMN. www.schottensteincenter.com

CAPA presents Chad Calek’s Sir Noface Lives Tour

Aug. 24, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Documentary filmmaker and paranormal investigator Chad Calek comes to Columbus to speak and screen his new documentary, Sir Noface. www.capa.com

Rhythm on the River: BalletMet

Aug. 25, 8 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr.

BalletMet offers a preview of its 40th anniversary season with its annual visit to downtown Columbus’ Rhythm on the River series. www.sciotomile.com

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 2-17

Cheshire Woods, Delaware

Nine builders are signed on for the 2017 BIA Parade of Homes at Cheshire Woods in Berkshire Township, with the preview party slated for Aug. 31. www.biaparade.com