Picks & Previews | August 2017

Ohio State Fair
Through Aug. 6
Ohio Expo Center, 717 E. 17th Ave.
Rides, shopping, livestock competitions, education stations, exhibitions and a parade highlight the 2017 Ohio State Fair. August concerts feature the Carpenters Tribute featuring Michelle Whited Aug. 1, George Thorogood & the Destroyers with 38 Special Aug. 2, Rascal Flatts Aug. 3, Joe with Ro James and Kevin Ross Aug. 4, and Pentatonix Aug. 5. www.ohiostatefair.com
CAPA Summer Movie Series
Aug. 2-6
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The 2017 Summer Movie Series ends with For Your Eyes Only Aug. 2 and 3, a comedy double feature of The Cat and the Canary and Monkey Business Aug. 4, and Shall We Dance Aug. 5 and 6. www.capa.com
JazZoo: Basie, Brubeck & Beyond
Aug. 4, 8 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Classic songs by Count Basie, Dave Brubeck and more take center stage in this Columbus Jazz Orchestra show featuring guest vocalist Lena Seikaly and guest pianist Dave Powers. www.jazzartsgroup.org
JazZoo
Dublin Irish Festival
Aug. 4-6
Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Pkwy., Dublin
The largest three-day Irish festival in the world celebrates 30 years with its always-impressive line-up of Irish food, beverage tastings, Celtic sports, a 5K, a marketplace, children’s entertainment, storytelling, genealogy, and a vast assortment of dance and musical performances. www.dublinirishfestival.org
Pelotonia
Aug. 4-6
Columbus to Gambier
The ride lengths vary, but the goal remains the same as this massive bike ride – which may be as short as 25 miles or as long as 180, depending on the rider’s preference – raises huge sums for The Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. www.pelotonia.org
The Wallflowers and Better Than Ezra
Aug. 10, 8-10 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
The zoo’s summer concert series concludes with two of the biggest names in late 1990s/early 2000s alternative rock: the Wallflowers (“One Headlight,” “Three Marlenas,” “6th Avenue Heartache”) and Better Than Ezra (“Good,” “Desperately Wanting,” “Extra Ordinary”). www.columbuszoo.org
ProMusica Summer Music Series
Aug. 10-13
Franklin Park Conservatory, 1777 E. Broad St.
ProMusica’s Thursday-Saturday-Sunday summer concert series features works by Mozart, Beethoven, Bartok, Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla and more, and is preceded by children’s activities. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents The Tempest
Aug. 10-Sept. 3
Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.
The 2017 season of Actors’ Theatre comes to a close with Shakespeare’s dramatic comedy about a man who has made himself ruler of a small island and those who must live under his rule. www.theactorstheatre.org
JazZoo: Rock & Jazz Hits of the ’70s & ’80s
Aug. 11, 8 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
Rock-jazz hits by the likes of Chicago, Steely Dan and Blood, Sweat & Tears are featured in the final JazZoo show of the season, with guest performers Phil Clark and Jonathan Elliott. www.jazzartsgroup.org
90’s Fest
Aug. 12, 4-11 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
1990s culture, food, fashion and, yes, music is on full display at this throwback festival. www.90sfest.com
Festival Latino
Aug. 12-13
Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St.
Charlie Cruz, Bachata Heightz, Tono Rosario and Tito Nieves headline this annual celebration of Latino/Latina culture, featuring visual arts, workshops, authentic cuisine and more. www.festivallatino.net
Taste the Future
Aug. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Columbus State Community College, 550 E. Spring St.
A voluminous list of local restaurants, caterers and other food vendors descend on the Columbus State Community College campus for this annual fundraiser, which supports scholarships for students at the college. www.tastethefuture.com
Columbus Food Truck Festival
Aug. 18-19
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
The seventh annual Food Truck Festival rolls back into town, offering live music and art alongside an extensive collection of food truck cuisine. www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com
Grove City EcoFest
Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Grove City Town Center
Green exhibitors, interactive family activities, healthful food, visual arts, a bike tour and opportunities to drive electric vehicles fill out this Grove City celebration of sustainability.
www.grovecityohio.gov
VIVO Music Festival
Aug. 30-Sept. 3
Multiple locations throughout Columbus
Small orchestral ensembles play at a variety of venues in the Short North and downtown Columbus, featuring a total of 18 up-and-coming musicians, many of them from central Ohio. www.vivofestival.org
Kendrick Lamar
Aug. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The rap superstar responsible for such tunes as “HUMBLE.,” “DNA.,” “Poetic Justice” and “LOYALTY.” visits Columbus in support of his latest album, DAMN. www.schottensteincenter.com
CAPA presents Chad Calek’s Sir Noface Lives Tour
Aug. 24, 8 p.m.
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Documentary filmmaker and paranormal investigator Chad Calek comes to Columbus to speak and screen his new documentary, Sir Noface. www.capa.com
Rhythm on the River: BalletMet
Aug. 25, 8 p.m.
Bicentennial Park, 233 Civic Center Dr.
BalletMet offers a preview of its 40th anniversary season with its annual visit to downtown Columbus’ Rhythm on the River series. www.sciotomile.com
BIA Parade of Homes
Sept. 2-17
Cheshire Woods, Delaware
Nine builders are signed on for the 2017 BIA Parade of Homes at Cheshire Woods in Berkshire Township, with the preview party slated for Aug. 31. www.biaparade.com