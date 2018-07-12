Otterbein Summer Theatre Presents "Snoopy!"

The Otterbein Summer Theatre 2018 season closes with the musical, “Snoopy!” with shows from July 5-21 in the Fritsche Theatre at Cowan Hall. The musical, based on the comics by Charles M. Schulz, shows the iconic “Peanuts” characters through the perspective of Snoopy on the top of his doghouse.

The musical includes songs such as “Just One Person,” “Poor Sweet Baby,” “Don’t Be Anything Less (Than Everything You Can Be),” “Edgar Allen Poe” and “Daisy Hill,” plus four more added for the London production: “Hurry Up, Face,” “Mother’s Day,” “Dime A Dozen,” and “When Do The Good Things Start?” The production is directed by Melissa Lusher with music direction from Dennis Davenport and choreography done by Stella Hiatt Kane.

Originally a sequel to the musical “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” released in 1967, “Snoopy!” opened in 1975 in San Francisco at the Little Fox Theatre. In 1983, a new version came to London at the West End Duchess Theatre on Sept. 20, and ended up running for almost 500 performances.

Otterbein Summer Theatre is a professional, well-crafted experience presented by the Otterbein University’s Department of Theatre and Dance. It is one of the longest running summer theaters in central Ohio and typically produces two to three performances each season, including staged readings and concerts.

Tickets are $33 each and can be purchased either by calling the Otterbein University box office from Noon-4 p.m. (Monday-Friday) at (614) 823-1109 or online at www.otterbein.edu/drama. Discounted tickets can be purchased one hour prior to curtain, pending ticket availability.