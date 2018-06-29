Columbus Commons gears up for summer of fun

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography Bastille Columbus Commons

The City Center Shopping Mall

In the heart of downtown Columbus stood a vacant building that had become a ghost town. For more than 20 years, that building housed a vibrant shopping mall, City Center. The mall was a centerpiece to the downtown area and was a popular destination for travelers.

Though City Center saw much success throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the three-story shopping center panned out to be no match to the growing popularity of new options further away from the city’s center in Easton Town Center and Polaris Fashion Place.

× Did you know? Before the construction of the City Center, Columbus had its own outdoor ice rink. The Centrum provided entertainment downtown until being removed for City Center much like Rockefeller Center.

By 2009, the City Center housed only eight small businesses, a shell of what it once was.

Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) and Capitol South Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation (Capitol South) announced plans to raze the once staple of the downtown area and create a six-acre space that would serve as a central gathering area which became known as the Columbus Commons.

Columbus Commons in 2018

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography

Flash forward, nine years after the demolishing of City Center, the Columbus Commons has become the place to be downtown for outdoor summer fun and to live as well.

“We believe that the Columbus Commons is downtown’s playground,” Amy Taylor, COO of CDDC, says. “And if downtown is truly everyone’s neighborhood, then our programming needs to have a variety for everyone to enjoy.”

From food and music to fitness, there is no shortage of events that will satisfy all your summer needs.

“Last year we had a great season, but unfortunately mother nature did not cooperate with us a lot,” Taylor says. “We are hoping it will be better this year.”

Feeling Hungry?

When the City Center was at its peak, a popular draw to the location was the food court. Although no physical food court is present, the Columbus Commons provides the next best thing.

“People said they were going to miss the food court when the mall was torn down,” Taylor says. “So, a way of preserving that was the creation of our food truck food court.”

× TACO TUESDAYS! July 10, Aug. 14. Come out and enjoy some of the best tacos in Columbus.

The food truck food court will run on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature eight trucks as well as two rotating each month providing a unique experience each installment.

Health and Wellness

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography Fitness Classes Columbus Commons

After working out your taste buds, the Columbus Commons has no shortage of fitness options sure to work up a sweat. Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare, these free fitness classes include hip-hop, kickboxing, cardio, Zumba and yoga.

× Commons cardio, Tuesdays 5:15-6:15 p.m.; yoga, Tuesdays 6:15-7:15 p.m.; kickboxing, Wednesdays 5:15-6:15 p.m.; hip-hop Wednesdays, 6:15-7:15 p.m.; yoga, Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.; Zumba, Saturdays, 10-11:15 a.m.

Family Fun

Ever want to watch a movie surrounded by the beautiful cityscape of downtown Columbus? The Columbus Commons offers free movie nights. The series was started off with a viewing of The Greatest Showman after Family Funday on May 26.

× Picnic with the Pops! With summer in full swing, the anticipation for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops series is at an all-time high. Picnic with the Pops returns to the Columbus Commons for their marquee summer concert series.

This year, alongside yearly favorites such as The Ohio State Marching Band and Patriotic Pops to help celebrate the Fourth of July, Picnic with the Pops continues its tradition of bringing in a wide array of national talent to the series.

Acts such as Rick Springfield, Brian McKnight and Little River Band are set to headline a night each of the summer concert series. This is a unique opportunity to see household names all in your own back yard this summer.

Bring Your Own

× Expand Photo by Randall L. Schieber Photography

Like years past, there will be food and alcohol available for purchase through a number of vendors. Patrons are also encouraged to bring their own food and alcohol. This is a picnic, after all.

× BEAT THE TRAFFIC: “Park in the underground garage, it’s not park side parking … it’s park parking,” Taylor says. The entrance is on 3rd Avenue right before Rich, walk up the stairs and you are right in the park. Or bring a bike!

Music in the Commons

Aside from Picnic with the Pops, the Columbus Commons also hosts the Free Downtown Live Concert Series. The Bicentennial stage will welcome some of Columbus’ best local acts. For those looking to get in tune with bands right from your hometown, look no further. Concerts will take place on Thursday nights, so leave the office, grab a beer and a bite to eat, and unwind a bit with close friends.

Also returning to the Commons will be McGuffey Lane and a special free performance from Shadowbox Live honoring the creative genius of David Bowie and the Purple One himself, Prince.

× Free Downtown Live Concert Series, Thursdays, July 12, 19 and 26, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

McGuffey Lane Friday, Aug. 31, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live Evolutionaries: The Stories and Music of David Bowie and Prince Sunday, Sept. 2, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.