Game of Thrones Live brings HBO hit show to life

Winter is coming to Columbus.

On Feb. 22, fans of the hit HBO series Game of Thrones will get a chance to experience the seven kingdoms of Westeros in a whole new way with an immersive visual and musical experience at Nationwide Arena.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience features Thrones’ own composer, Ramin Djawadi, with an 80-piece orchestra and full choir. Fans will be transported through the fictional world created by George R.R. Martin in his book series A Song of Ice and Fire, upon which Game of Thrones is based.

The production will bring fans in 28 cities across the U.S. to each of the seven kingdoms of the fictional land of Westeros, a land where knights are not so honorable, protagonists and antagonists are murdered indiscriminately, and queens fight alongside dragons. Djawadi’s music is based upon the exciting and often brutal world created by Martin, and the Game of Thrones score reflects that.

“For seven years, Ramin has been blowing our mind with his music’s force, subtlety and endless inventiveness,” Game of Thrones creators and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss say in an official statement. “The GoT Concert Experience will be unique in the history of concert tours, an eye-popping, ear-splitting, phantasmagoric blend of the show’s visuals and Ramin’s powerful compositions. We are more excited for it than anyone.”

Fans of Game of Thrones and newcomers alike can expect the fantastic. Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will not disappoint on the musical front, and features a dynamic 360-degree stage holding immersive sets, a towering screen and various moving pieces to bring viewers into the vibrant cities of Westeros.

Djawadi’s work on Thrones became instantly recognizable after just the first episode for the series’ theme as well as for the haunting and prophetic “The Rains of Castamere,” a number that often precedes the death of a major character; which means fans of the series have come to know the song quite well. However, Djawadi’s work is oceans more than just Game of Thrones – and for a series that has been running since 2011 and has featured 60 episodes across six seasons thus far, that says a lot.

German-born Djawadi stepped into the mainstream in 2008 when he composed the original motion picture soundtrack to Iron Man. He also composed scores for Pacific Rim (2013), Warcraft (2016) and Fox’s Prison Break. More recently, Djawadi composed the score for the HBO hit Westworld. Djawadi’s work has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award, and has won six ASCAP Film and Television Music Awards.

Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience comes to Nationwide Arena on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $53, and can be purchased at nationwide.arenacolumbus.com.

Amanda DePerro is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

