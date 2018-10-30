Exclusive: Derek Trucks of the Tedeschi Trucks Band

Mayhem

Photo courtesy of Stuart Levine

Ace Moreland’s West Side Story, a Jacksonville blues band, was getting ready to take the stage at Applejacks, a small bar connected to a hotel in Miami back in the late ’80s. Moreland had recently enlisted the talents of a young and talented prodigy, 9-year-old guitarist Derek Trucks.

Trucks is the nephew of drummer and founding member of the storied Allman Brothers Band, and tonight Uncle Butch was coming to watch his nephew play. Butch Trucks was accompanied by Gregg Allman, Allen Woody and Warren Haynes.

With so much talent in one room, the Allman Brothers Band members present sat in for a quick jam with Trucks and Moreland.

“Probably about 15 to 20 percent of the people in that bar knew what was going on and the rest were probably a little too drunk,” Trucks recalls. “I’m sure the people there for the pizza and blues enjoyed it. I sure did.”

Trucks was given one of his most prized possessions, a Coricidin bottle used by Duane Allman for a slide when he played guitar.

The slide would soon become a defining tool as part of his unique sound, which takes a more melodic approach, like that of a singer, when he plays.

“That night was complete mayhem,” Trucks says. “I was standing by the pool towards the end of the night when Gregg and Red Dog (Joseph L. Campbell) gave me Duane’s slide. That was a holy relic to me and a pretty big moment.”

More Myth than Reality

When some of the first concerts your father takes you to include the likes of Miles Davis and Ray Charles at the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, inspiration is easy to ignite.

“The music was something that was always there but never really felt like it was going to be something that I was going to do,” Trucks says. “There was always vinyl spinning around the house, a lot of B.B. King, my mom was a big Joni Mitchell fan.”

Trucks grew up in the ’80s and at the time the Allman Brothers Band rarely toured.

Though Trucks knew his uncle’s group was a big deal, much of his earliest exposure to the band came from listening to records and secondhand accounts.

“I would see my uncle occasionally and there was always the excitement of knowing that it was in the family,” Trucks says. “I would hear my dad telling stories about going up to the Filmore and crazy Atlanta Pop Festival stories, in the heyday of it all.”

Little did Trucks know at the time, he would eventually fill in for the late Duane Allman all the way through their last shows in 2014. At that point, Trucks was just trying to stay in the moment.

“It was the depth of what they did and it was important enough for me to continue everything you can to carry that on in a legitimate way,” Trucks says. “Some people latch on to the fame or name part of it and never dig into the ‘why it matters’ part, or why it’s resonating with people.”

Intentions First

Trucks has been a force on guitar since the day his father purchased one for him at a garage sale.

By age 11, he was touring as a headliner with his own band and opening for acts like Bob Dylan and the Allman Brothers Band. Shortly after that, Eric Clapton and Santana were calling on Trucks’ talents. To say he was destined for greatness would be an understatement.

The young prodigy caught the attention of Allman Brothers Band guitarist Col. Bruce Hampton. Hampton would serve not only as a mentor, but as a role model to Trucks early on in his career.

“Bruce’s M.O. was always intentions first,” Trucks says. “Why are you doing that, what does it mean, what are you trying to say? That was always his thing to make sure you stay in touch with when playing.”

× Expand Eric Clapton & Derek Trucks - Layla

What Trucks was able to accomplish before the age of 20 is what most musicians only dream of accomplishing in an entire career.

Being a band leader by the age of 11, playing 200 shows a year all while trying to finish school while out on the road is not your typical childhood. For Trucks, those early years taught him the discipline he needed to be a successful touring musician.

“You try and hold yourself to a standard and luckily I had that personality where you are kind of your own worst critic at all times,” Trucks says. “My dad had a low bull (expletive) tolerance and threshold when it came to music and I think it rubbed off on me.”

Meeting Susan

Trucks joined the Allman Brothers Band in 1999 and was its youngest member at 20 years old. Fortuitously, the band was bringing a formidable voice out on tour to open for it.

Susan Tedeschi, much like Trucks, started her career off at a very young age. Trucks admits he was floored by her talent, but what really caught his attention was Tedeschi’s taste in music.

“It’s not often you are meeting someone who is listening to Otis Rush records and knows every Chess Record,” Trucks says. “I used to joke with my band members and tell them that I was not getting back in a relationship unless the girl I met owned a specific list of records I wrote down.”

Tedeschi, in fact, had that list of records and the rest was history.

“I remember telling the band, ‘Well I guess I stepped in it.’ She had all those records and then some,” Trucks says. “It was pretty eye opening to me and to hear her sing and do her thing. You don’t see that every day.”

The two musicians formed an immediate connection and married in 2001. They had their own successful projects going, but Tedeschi and Trucks would join forces creatively in 2010, forming the Tedeschi Trucks Band.

The group has been going strong for eight years and now boasts 12 members.

Shrimp and Grits

Sure, starting a new band is always exciting. With an abundance of ideas and inspirations floating around, the eagerness to create and perform runs wild.

One of the first projects the Tedeschi Trucks Band did was with legendary jazz pianist Herbie Hancock, for his the Imagine Project.

“I would say that’s a pretty good omen and way to kick it all off,” Trucks says. “You don’t even dream about those things because it never seems like it’ll happen. When it does, you just try and soak it all in.”

The band recorded a beautiful rendition of Joe Cocker’s “Space Captain” at the Trucks’ home and Hancock stuck around to eat a dinner prepared by Trucks’ father.

Six months later, the band played Hancock’s birthday celebration and as the group was getting off stage, Hancock pulled Trucks to the side for a moment.

“Herbie goes, ‘Man, I’ve been thinking so much about your dad’s fried shrimp,” Trucks says laughing. “It was such a good hang.”

Managing and Staying Fresh

“I really think it comes down to the level of musicianship and personalities. It’s a big band and it could be a little unruly at times,” Trucks says. “But as far as musical ideas, it feels like such a smaller group. It still feels like a sports car in a way.”

Tedeschi and Trucks are no strangers to life out on the road and leading bands. With 12 members including themselves, the Tedeschi Trucks Band is the largest iteration to date.

But for Trucks, the large band is all he could want in a group. With two drummers on stage working as a team, the horn section and singers all working as a section, Trucks admits it’s a lot easier than it seems.

“Getting 12 people pointed in the same direction and having them show up on time for bus call and the logistics are insanity,” Trucks says. “The music itself is definitely on the easier end of the spectrum.”

A Powerful Sound

The band is in the process of finishing its eventual 2019 release and will be visiting the Palace Theatre Nov. 9. It is not often musicians of this caliber share a stage as one group.

Trucks looks forward to these shows, especially when wrapping up new projects.

“It is going to be a powerful sound from a powerful band,” Trucks says. “And with a new album looming, there is a bunch of new material floating around everyone’s head and it’s usually a good time to see a group when those ideas are simmering.”

The band has played venues throughout Columbus during its run, most notably during a stint with Eric Clapton’s tour.

“We always stop at Schmidt’s when we are in Columbus, it’s pretty ridiculous,” Trucks says. “It feels like you are overseas, so that is always a major stop for us.”

Trucks is 39 years old and has remained in conversations as arguably one of the greatest to ever pick up the instrument. With years of touring under his belt, Trucks’ creative output continues to push the envelope.

“If you ever run out of steam, go back to the things that inspired you in the first place,” Trucks says. “Every time you go back, you hear things differently and take things you’ve learned to get closer to what you are after. That is the beauty of music; it is never ending.”

