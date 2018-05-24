Vintage covers of modern-day music highlight festival

× Expand Postmodern Jukebox

Ever wonder what a contemporary pop song would sound like reimagined as an old-time jazz, swing, big band, orchestral or Motown production?

Think Bruno Mars by way of Benny Goodman, or Lady Gaga by way of the Platters, or the Foo Fighters by way of Billie Holiday.

That’s the style of Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, which headlines the Columbus Arts Festival’s Bicentennial Park stage at 9 p.m. on June 8. The ensemble will give the first major free, national-level concert in the festival’s history.

Postmodern Jukebox got its start on YouTube in 2009, presenting old-fashioned cover videos of popular songs by a variety of talented musicians. It had a major viral hit – the first to hit 1 million views – with its 2013 cover of “Thrift Shop” by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, with vocals by Robyn Adele Anderson.

Bradlee is a top-notch pianist, Anderson says, and will rearrange chords, add more complex chords, change tempo and make other tweaks, sometimes with help from the band’s singers, to completely transform a song.

Creep - Vintage Postmodern Jukebox Radiohead Cover ft. Haley Reinhart

The band was not originally conceived as a touring production, but its music became so popular that it began taking its show on the road in 2014. The live show combines vaudeville, cabaret and Broadway musical sensibilities, featuring five musicians, five singers, one tap dancer and a whole host of costume changes.

“It’s kind of a live revue of a selection of songs from the YouTube channel,” Anderson says. “There are amazing costumes to go with the performances, and there are amazing dance numbers.”

The band works hard to connect with members of the audience, encouraging them at points to clap or sing along, and even suggesting they arrive in their best old-fashioned attire.

Among the most popular covers in Postmodern Jukebox’s live set list are a Motown version of Taylor Swift’s “Shake it Off,” a Motown reimaging on Beyoncé’s “Halo” and – one of Anderson’s tunes, and among her favorites – a New Orleans-style production of “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith.

On Saturday, June 9, Bicentennial Park stage will headline the funky stylings of G. Love & Special Sauce, a Philadelphia-based trio known for their laid-back R&B sound. Please visit www.columbusartsfestival.org for a complete schedule and event details.

Columbus Arts Festival June 8-10

Downtown Columbus riverfront

270-plus artists

www.columbusartsfestival.com New at This Year's Festival Navigation Options: Guidebook-powered festival app and pocket-sized foldable map Local Craft Beer Garden: Featuring beers from BrewDog, Columbus Brewing Company, Four String Brewing Co. and Seventh Son Brewing Co. Genoa Park Music Stage: Additional daytime programming Hands-on Activities: Moving to the new playground west of COSI

