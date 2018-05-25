Actors’ Theatre of Columbus revives a monster classic

Don’t Let it Slink Away The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus performs Frankenstein June 21 through July 15, Thursdays through Sundays, at 8 p.m. at the Schiller Park amphitheater, 1069 Jaeger St. For more information, visit www.theactorstheatre.org.

Since the publication of Mary Shelley’s legendary novel Frankenstein in the early 1800s, there have been several stage imitations and more than 50 film adaptations.

In 1823, Richard Brinsley Peake presented the theatrical adaptation Frankenstein, or the Dangers of Presumption as the very first reworking of the novel. The play was the first and only version Shelley attended. It’s said she remarked later to her father after the show, “I was much amused.”

The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus will take audiences back in time June 21-July 15 by presenting the original stage version of Frankenstein, keeping in mind its rich history and approval from the author herself.

“We will pay homage to the story we all know and love while examining it from a slightly different angle,” says Mandy Fox, show director.

Fox says, through the original retelling, audiences can expect a story quite different from the one that has become so recognizable through popular culture.

“One of the most striking differences is that the Universal movie has the brain of a criminal being mistakenly transplanted into the monster, and the play shows a gradual progression of events that lead the monster to seek revenge,” says Fox. “In one version, the monster is inherently evil and, in the other, the monster turns toward cruelty after being repeatedly rejected.”

While the biggest challenge of presenting this version of the play is dealing with audience expectations of the typical Frankenstein story they have come to know through recent film adaptations, Actors’ Theatre is confident in its production.

“This version of Frankenstein is a fast-paced, much-beloved tale with music, love and tragedy,” says Fox. “A creepy summer evening.”

× Meet the Cast Jack Miller as Dr. Frankenstein

Andrew Trimmer as the Demon

Nic Hayman as Fritz

Ashley Woodard as Madame Ninon

Scott Wilson as Delacey

Jordan Estose as Clerval

Emma Andrews as Elizabeth

Madeline Barry as Agatha

Rachel Kline as Safie

Henry Wilson as William

