New Albany community cultivates growing arts scene

The collaborative spirit of New Albany is definitely something to celebrate.

This year, the community is celebrating 10 years of the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and the 10th season of the New Albany Symphony Orchestra – two projects beautifully showcasing New Albany’s support of arts and education.

McCoy Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jack Garner

With its octagonal acoustic ceiling, curvilinear balcony and warm maple wood interior, the McCoy Center offers a sophisticated theatrical experience for New Albany-Plain Local School District students and the surrounding community.

The vision for the center arose when former superintendent Ralph Johnson suggested building the school auditorium as a hybrid community space. In 2004, Johnson began fundraising with New Albany Community Foundation President Craig Mohre.

“We received over $2.3 million in commitments at our first event. It really launched the fundraising process,” says Mohre. “We also had three board members commit six figures each, another example of how collaboration works in New Albany.”

Further donations brought it up to a $13 million project, and by February 2008, the building was completed and dedicated in honor of the late Jeanne B. McCoy, who was deeply invested in developing opportunities for students.

“How fitting that, today, the foundation has provided more than 10,000 central Ohio students with the opportunity to interact with compelling thought leaders through our Jefferson Series lectures,” says Mohre. “It is wonderful to see (McCoy’s) legacy continue to impact so many young people.”

New Albany Symphony Orchestra

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brad Feinknopf

As plans were drawn up for the McCoy Center, New Albany violist Heather Garner had an idea to form an orchestra to perform at the new facility.

She envisioned it as a springboard for the schools’ music program, uniting students, adults and professional musicians.

“Every great hall needs a great orchestra,” says Garner. “It’s kind of the hub of the hall.”

The formation of the orchestra was truly a communal effort, Garner says. Without the support of the New Albany community, this vision could not have come to fruition.

“Something I thought was going to be just an easy little thing has turned into quite a lot of work,” says Garner. “I received $70,000 of in-kind donations in the first year – print work, legal work and computer setup. The fact that I had so many people willing to give their time to help me do this from scratch meant everything to me.”

Upcoming McCoy Center Events

Rick Springfield: Stripped Down

Jan. 12, 8 p.m.

The Jefferson Series: General Michael Hayden, General Stanley McChrystal and General Peter Pace

Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Carnival of the Animals (Sensory Friendly)

March 10, 11:30 a.m.

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Lions, Tigers, & Bears – Oh My!

March 11, 3 p.m.

10th Anniversary Concert Celebration: Michael Feinstein with the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

May 6, 3 p.m.

Mikayla Klein is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

RELATED READS