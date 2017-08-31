Local universities offer education for lifelong learners

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Ohio State University Job # 120068 Libraries Case Statement Miriam Conteh-Morgan, gray sweater & Maureen Donovan, dark jacket International Studies 501: The Global Information Society Libraries Learning Collaborative Studio JAN-25-2012 Photo by Jo McCulty The Ohio State University

From The Ohio State University, Columbus State Community College, Capital University and Franklin University to Ohio Dominican University, Denison University and Otterbein University, it’s no secret that the Columbus area has an abundance of higher education opportunities.

And they’re not just for people in their late teens and early 20s. In fact, many of these institutions offer free educational opportunities to adults and seniors in the community.

OSU offers an adult education program for individuals ages 60 and up. Originally named Program 65 for the minimum age at the time it was created, this adult education endeavor was founded in 1974 as an education opportunity for older Ohio residents.

The program had such great success that, two years later, the Ohio legislature passed a bill requiring all state-funded colleges and universities to allow Ohio residents ages 60 and older to attend courses on a space-available, instructor-permission, audit- and tuition-free basis.

More than 40 years later, Program 60 continues to offer undergraduate- and graduate-level courses, excluding only professional programs and study abroad opportunities.

“Typically, Program 60 participants prefer arts and humanities, physical education and general education courses,” says program coordinator Lauren Gannon Evans. “Our students are lifelong learners who tend to take one of two paths: either wishing to try something new, or to refresh knowledge in an area they are already familiar with.”

Program 60 participant John Bowen appreciates the broad nature of the college curriculum today, as opposed to 50 years ago.

“I enjoyed my college experience, but back then, it was focused on learning what I needed to get a job and begin my career,” says Bowen. “This time around, I’m able to learn something not because I have to for my future success, but because I’m interested in it.”

With an easy one-time registration process, program participants can continue to enroll in classes every semester just like their credit-earning counterparts. Registration is available approximately six weeks before the start of each semester and closes the Friday before courses begin.

Program 60 is available via distance learning, as well as at all of OSU’s regional campuses.

Columbus State also offers a lifelong learning opportunity through its Good as Gold program, which gives Ohio residents the chance to continue their education throughout their retirement. Good as Gold generally attracts between 50 and 100 participants every term, and as with Program 60, the tuition is waived since the courses are not for credit.

Though program participants are responsible for payment of lab fees, technology and facilities fees, books, instructional supplies, parking permits, and any additional educational expenses required of other students, they receive student rates and discounts to university concerts and activities.

The Community Scholars program at Denison, a private university subject to different requirements, allows residents of Licking County who are 30 or older to take one course a semester for only $155.

“During 2016, we had 13 community scholars take 18 courses that include art, history, philosophy, environmental science, dance, psychology, political science, education, women’s studies, English and Taekwondo,” says Denison Assistant Director for News and Information Ginny Sharkey.

The Community Scholars program has been around for at least 30 years, averaging about 13 participants per term, Sharkey says. Though it operates on a smaller scale than some of the public institutions’ programs, she says, Community Scholars is just as beneficial to both students and instructors.

“Community Scholars (participants) breathe fresh air into my class,” says history professor Mitchell Snay. “I’ve found that they bring curiosity, intelligence and life experience to the work. Their enthusiasm raises classroom energy.”

Community Scholars participant Alan Larimer has taken 18 courses with Snay, but this isn’t his first experience with Denison. Larimer actually grew up in Granville and attended Denison for his undergraduate degree.

After practicing medicine for 50 years, Larimer decided it was time to retire. He returned to Denison to continue learning and to broaden his education outside of medicine.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

