Local theater brings good medicine to seniors

Conceived as a non-profit theatrical performance company with a big mission, one local production company aims to bring audiences of all ages transformative joy through the art of improvisation, comedic performance and innovative storytelling.

As far as the inception of the name “Good Medicine” goes, founding director Kristie Koehler Vuocolo explains that it was important to convey the spirit of the work the company does.

“Because we work with such diverse age groups, we wanted to have something that was meaningful for all,” Vuocolo says. “We hope that in all interactions with Good Medicine programs and productions that it feels like good medicine for the soul.”

Comprised of three branches beginning with its good medicine classes, which are rooted in play and work to create high-quality art experiences that nurture creativity, self-expression and communication skills, creating joy and laughter is what it’s all about.

The second branch is public performances, which are high-energy, engaging creations of improvisational theater and innovative storytelling featuring larger-than-life characters.

“I think our work takes a wholistic view of elderly care (because) we’re not treating symptoms, we’re lifting up the well-being of individuals.” - Kristie Koehler Vuocolo

The third branch is the pediatric and senior living program, which serves pediatric facilities and senior campuses in central Ohio. Professional comedic performers work in pairs to provide one-on-one entertainment to children and senior citizens with a goal to empower those often in powerless situations and to use humor and parody to reduce anxiety, sadness and isolation in the medical environment.

The pediatric and senior living program has a great impact on senior citizens across central Ohio.

“The best part of the job is witnessing the bright light that exudes from residents when they engage with us and when we share in the joy with the residents,” Vuocolo says. “There’s one woman at Heartland of Westerville who bursts into song when she sees us (and) we become her back-up crew; she is the star.”

The specialists are professional performers with backgrounds in circus arts, music, improvisation, physical theater, magic and more. This is not a hobby, but a job they take seriously.

Each performing artist brings his or her unique skills, experience and sensitivity to this special work, allowing them to make meaningful, spontaneous connections that relieve stress, bring joy, and contribute to the overall care of patients and families. All performers are trained in hospital protocol, including infection control, patient confidentiality and child development.

Having a big heart and a desire to assist those in need is not necessarily enough to become a specialist.

“There’s often a misconception with this work that all you need is a good heart, but while that is intrinsic to what we do, … specialists must be funny, seasoned performers due to the emotional and physical demands of the work with vulnerable parents, residents and their families,” Vuocolo says.

In 2016, the results of a pilot study were published in Journal of Psychology regarding clowning in healthcare settings. The concept of clowning refers to the reduction and moderation of severe symptoms of dementia through the introduction of humor.

According to Vuocolo, that same study indicates that performers were more effective than medicine at decreasing dementia patients’ anxiety.

“I think our work takes a wholistic view of elderly care (because) we’re not treating symptoms, we’re lifting up the well-being of individuals,” Vuocolo says. “Unlike doctors, nurses or staff at these facilities, we are free to come and focus on the individual and just play which contributes to reminders of living.”

Vuocolo reiterates that as the U.S. population ages, we need more human interaction like this.

“Our performers go bedside to empower children and seniors in places where they often feel powerless.” - Kristie Koehler Vuocolo

She has been creating and performing and teaching professional empowering theater for children and adults since 1997. A central Ohio native, Vuocolo spent two decades working professionally in Chicago theaters, across the country as a performer and as a teaching artist with an emphasis on comedy, improvisation and clown theater.

As a physical theater artist, Vuocolo was supervisor and performer with the premier hospital clowning program, the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Unit, where the performance team brought circus arts and improvisational theater to bedsides and waiting rooms at children's hospitals and elder care locations.

“When I worked for the Big Apple Circus Clown Care Unit, it was the most fun and most rewarding work I had ever done,” Vuocolo says. “Our performers go bedside to empower children and seniors in places where they often feel powerless.”

The goal is to create a self-sustaining program that can serve more and more facilities every year.

“Our mission is to bring transformative joy to the most vulnerable populations among us and if we succeed, then others are more likely to pass it on,” she says.

Perhaps laughter really is the best medicine.

