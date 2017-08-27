Local studios, stages offer BTS look at Columbus art

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Columbus Arts Council

Artistic spaces around central Ohio are in the spotlight as the region hosts the second iteration of Columbus Open Studio & Stage.

The two-day tour, set for Oct. 7 and 8, is coordinated by the Greater Columbus Arts Council. It’s even bigger than it was last year, when it featured 26 artists’ studios, as well as local galleries, workshop spaces and performing arts stages. There are twice as many artists on the tour this year, says Jami Goldstein, vice president of marketing, communications and events at GCAC, and the Southern Theatre has been added to the performing arts tour.

“It would take a superhuman to make it to all of the studios,” Goldstein says.

A number of last year’s artists are returning for 2017. One such artist is Laura Alexander, who has a home studio and saw the tour as a prime opportunity to make that private space public.

“I think it is a great opportunity to interact with artists and see spaces that are normally closed off to the public,” Alexander says. “You can see how various artists organize – or don’t – their spaces and possibly learn some tricks of the trade.”

Alexander’s unique art style involves cutting paper and layering it to create three-dimensional pieces. Last year, her studio was newly renovated and set up as a mini-gallery. This year, she has work for two shows in progress, which will give the space a different feel.

“My studio will be a pretty big mess which will give visitors better insight to how it normally is,” Alexander says.

All participating studios and stages will be within the Outerbelt. The event’s goals are to connect people with authentic experiences in the arts and to benefit artists who participate. Last year, artists sold over $24,000 worth of art, Goldstein says.

Also new this year is the Piggyback App, which GCAC is using to help guide attendees through the tour.

Among the activities on this year’s tour are self-guided studio tours featuring finished artwork, works in progress and demonstrations, as well as scheduled stage performances and associated behind-the-scenes looks at productions.

Columbus Open Studio and Stage

Oct. 7-8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tickets $10 each, two for $18 or four for $35. Kids 12 and under free.

Buy tickets online at www.columbusopenstudioandstage.com

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

