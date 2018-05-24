Local organizations prepare for summer concert series

Carmen Bradford. Photo by Steve Pariser
It’s summertime in Columbus, and any resident knows it’s easy to fill the calendar every weekend with fantastic arts events. For these local organizations, the summer months promise a variety of musical and theatrical performances for the Columbus community.
Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s JazZoo
Friday evenings at 8 p.m.
- Swingin’ & Singin’ the American Songbook, July 13 at 8 p.m.
- The Best of Bobby Floyd, July 20 at 8 p.m.
- Sinatra & Friends, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.
- Classic Soul & Pop Hits, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.
Dublin Arts Council’s Sundays at Scioto
Popgun
Sunday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin
- Popgun, June 10
- Hadden Sayers, June 17
- The Labra Brothers, June 24
- ARKFOO and Kirstie Kraus, July 1
- HooDoo Soul Band, July 8
- The Buzzard Kings, July 15
- The Gothard Sisters, July 22
- The McCartney Project, July 29
Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops
Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. Gates open at 6 p.m.
- Little River Band, June 16
- Rick Springfield, June 23
- Patriotic Pops featuring the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, June 30
- The Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh, July 7
- HANSON STRING THEORY, July 14
- Tchaikovsky Spectacular, July 20
- Brian McKnight, July 21
- The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 27-28
Laura Baird is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.