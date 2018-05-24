Local organizations prepare for summer concert series

× Expand Carmen Bradford. Photo by Steve Pariser

It’s summertime in Columbus, and any resident knows it’s easy to fill the calendar every weekend with fantastic arts events. For these local organizations, the summer months promise a variety of musical and theatrical performances for the Columbus community.

Columbus Jazz Orchestra’s JazZoo

Friday evenings at 8 p.m.

Swingin’ & Singin’ the American Songbook, July 13 at 8 p.m.

The Best of Bobby Floyd, July 20 at 8 p.m.

Sinatra & Friends, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

Classic Soul & Pop Hits, Aug. 10 at 8 p.m.

Dublin Arts Council’s Sundays at Scioto

× Expand Popgun

Sunday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin

Popgun, June 10

Hadden Sayers, June 17

The Labra Brothers, June 24

ARKFOO and Kirstie Kraus, July 1

HooDoo Soul Band, July 8

The Buzzard Kings, July 15

The Gothard Sisters, July 22

The McCartney Project, July 29

Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops

Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Little River Band, June 16

Rick Springfield, June 23

Patriotic Pops featuring the Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, June 30

The Music of Billy Joel and More starring Michael Cavanaugh, July 7

HANSON STRING THEORY, July 14

Tchaikovsky Spectacular, July 20

Brian McKnight, July 21

The Ohio State University Marching Band, July 27-28

