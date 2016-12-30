JAG highlights great female jazz musicians in February

× Expand Marva Hicks. Photo courtesy of Jazz Arts Group

Had she lived long enough, 2017 would mark the 100th birthday of jazz legend Ella Fitzgerald.

She would have blown out the candles in April, but in advance of that date, the Jazz Arts Group is paying tribute with two shows in February that emphasize the music of Fitzgerald and the other great female jazz musicians.

Ella Fitzgerald & the Great Ladies of Swing, part of the Swingin’ with the CJO series, is Feb. 2-5, while Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance, part of the Jazz Arts Group Presents series, is Feb. 18.

Great Ladies of Swing features two guest artists, intended to represent two phases of Fitzgerald’s life and musical career.

Australian-born singer Nicki Parrott represents a very young Fitzgerald with a light, lyrical voice. Very much rooted in the swing era, Fitzgerald’s music style from this period of her life tended to be light and poppy.

A world-renowned double bassist and jazz vocalist, Parrott has the opportunity to travel, study under jazz musicians and regularly performs at most of the world’s top jazz festivals and venues.

“In addition to her own personal tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, Nicki will touch on those often-forgotten singers of the Jazz Age that made such an incredibly impact upon the music world,” says JAG Artistic Director Byron Stripling.

Marva Hicks represents the later Fitzgerald, after she had embraced a more modern jazz singing style with a focus on using her voice like an improvisational instrument.

Hicks, too, has a great deal of experience performing as a vocalist in both concerts and musicals. Her notable roles on Broadway include Rafiki in The Lion King and Gladys Knight in Motown the Musical. Hicks also toured the world as a backing vocalist for Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

“You can expect Marva to convey the same passion and feeling that Ella always gave to her songs, but she will stop at doing an impression,” says Stripling. “It’s the spirit of love and happiness that Ella brought through her music that Marva wishes to convey.”

Ladies Sing the Blues features a collection of Columbus blues and jazz performers, all of them women. Members of the Columbus Jazz Orchestra will appear as well, in addition to a special appearance by the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra.

The program includes a variety of Harlem Renaissance-era tunes by the likes of Billie Holiday, Ethel Waters and Bessie Smith, as well as big-band music from such luminaries as Duke Ellington and Fletcher Henderson.

