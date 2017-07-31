Somali role models on display at Dublin Arts Council

×

× Expand Photo by Qorsho Hassan Community artist Asia Nuur photographs Muhamed A., founder of the Somali Youth Foundation

The Dublin Arts Council is never afraid to tackle weighty topics.

On Aug. 8, the council’s gallery opens its new show: Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between. The photographic exhibition features portraits of 15 central Ohio Somali role models, and is just part one of a three-year project looking closely at immigration, integration and identity.

“The main goal of the exhibition is to raise awareness about immigration specifically, and through the Somali population,” says David Guion, executive director of the council. “It’s raising awareness about the issues facing the Somali community and providing acceptance and inclusion.”

Two female Somali high school students and other community photographers shot portraits that will be guided by written and video personal narratives, artifacts and oral histories, which will be delivered by augmented reality.

“We will have iPads here that will be pre-downloaded with the Aurasma app, but you can also use your phone and download the app yourself,” says Guion. “Basically, there is … an image that triggers a video of the artist talking.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of Qorsho Hassan Mohamed Rage, founder and CEO, Five ID Design Studio

The use of augmented reality will give guests the incredible experience of not only hearing the role models’ stories, but seeing the emotion behind them, helping them connect with the subjects.

“The personal narratives have been captured on video during interviews with the role models,” says Janet Cooper, director of engagement at the council. “They are then cut down to one- to two-minute segments.

Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah is presented in collaboration with guest preparators Ruth Smith and Qorsho Hasan. The photographs and stories will also be available during the exhibition via a book published by The Ohio State University.

“The exhibition’s content is designed to welcome visitors into the space – providing an accessible and inviting way to hear stories of family histories, and to provide a mechanism for conversations about immigration, integration and identity,” says Cooper.

The exhibition runs through Nov. 3.

Jake Nerone is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.

