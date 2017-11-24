On View: Gallery exhibitions in Columbus Dec. 2017

The Ohio State University Faculty Club:

Watercolor Imagination Panorama, watercolor paintings by Mark Ramsey, through Dec. 14. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Dublin Arts Council:

Louise Captein: As Per Usual, an exhibition of abstract collage, through Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org

OSU Urban Arts Space:

The Ohio State University Department of Art BFA, theses of graduating art majors, through Dec. 16. www.uas.osu.edu

Jung Association Gallery:

You really can hear the flowers sing! by Claire and Michael Bauza through Dec. 16. www.jungcentralohio.org

Gallery 22:

Water: A Thirst for Art, 40-plus oil-based paintings all based on water, through Dec. 22. www.gallery22.net

Ohio Craft Museum:

Gifts of the Craftsmen – a holiday sale of functional pottery, wooden bowls and utensils, knit items, leather accessories, and handmade ornaments – through Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

The Works:

More of my Favorite Things, watercolor and oil by Carol Salome, through Dec. 23. www.attheworks.org

Muse Gallery:

Gift show of jewelry, prints, books, small paintings and sculpture at Reed Arts through Dec. 29. www.amusegallery.com

McConnell Arts Center:

Into the Sky, art exploring the relationship between sky and ground by Todd Camp, and Layers of Life, colorful expressions of the heart of the community by Richard Duarte Brown, through Dec. 30. www.mcconnellarts.org

Cultural Arts Center:

Rust to Dust: Frayed Opulence and Luxuriant Ruin, fabric work by Paula Nees and Eileen Woods, through Dec. 30. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Terra Gallery and Creative Studio:

Open spaces sacred place, paintings by Christopher Strunk inspired by nature, through Dec. 30. www.terra-gallery.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio:

In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye through Dec. 31. Photographing Landscapes in the Ohio Area: Dec. 10; Stephen Takacs Photography Session: Dec. 16. www.decartsohio.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries:

Villages & Homesteads: Honoring the Ohio Landscape by Mark Gingerich through Dec. 31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Studios on High Gallery:

The Art of Gifting: SOHG Group Show, hand-crafted works perfect for holiday gifting, through Dec. 31. www.studiosonhigh.com

Wexner Center for the Arts:

Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life, featuring film stills and works from four decades, through Dec. 31. www.wexarts.org

Art Access Gallery:

Patterns by Joe Lombardo, Toni Doilney and Curtis Goldstein through Dec. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie:

Intimate: A Group Exhibition from Dec. 2-24. www.sherriegallerie.com

ROY G BIV Gallery:

Members’ Small Works Show, more than 100 works of art smaller than one cubic foot each, from Dec. 2-Jan 27. www.roygbivgallery.com

High Road Gallery:

Art from the Heart of Ohio – showcasing ceramics, enamel works, wood and jewelry – from Dec. 3-23. www.highroadgallery.com

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery:

Something Touching by Brittany Ann Campbell from Dec. 6-Jan. 12. www.southeastinc.com

Hayley Gallery:

Work by Columbus artist Jurate Phillips from Dec. 8 until it sells out. www.localohioart.com

Keny Galleries:

Small Treasures from Dec. 10-Jan. 5. www.kenygalleries.com

Hawk Galleries:

New Work, Again, work by Dan Dailey, from Dec. 16-Jan. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:

Alan Shields: A Different Kind of Painting, radical textile works that challenge the notion of painting; and Stitch, textile works by Simon Fujiwara, Channing Hansen and others, through Jan. 2. www.beelergallery.org

Ohio Art League:

Thumb Box, small works for gift-giving hosted at Franklin Park Conservatory, through Jan. 3. www.oal.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:

2017 Biennial Juried Exhibition, featuring 58 Ohio artists, through Jan. 6. www.riffegallery.org

Ohio History Center:

Bhutanese-Nepali Neighbors: Photographs by Tariq Tarey, chronicling the stories of refugees from Bhutan and Nepal to central Ohio, through Jan. 7. www.ohiohistory.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries:

Small & Wonderful: Featuring Laura Alexander, small works in various mediums by Laura Alexander and others, through Jan. 14. www.hammondharkins.com

Columbus Museum of Art:

Beyond Impressionism – Paris, Fin de Siècle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Their Contemporaries through Jan. 21.

Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition through Feb. 11.

Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO through March 2.

Three Chagalls, works by Marc Chagall from a private collection, and Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts, 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through March 11.

James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland from Dec. 15-Feb. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Marcia Evans Gallery:

Artful Holiday Gifts – paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics and locally made jewelry – through Jan. 29. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Glass Museum:

A Very Private Collection of vintage glass, a variety of glass art styles made between 1875 and 1920, through Feb. 26. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Pizzuti Collection:

Lines/Edges: Frank Stella on Paper, celebrating Stella’s 40-year undertaking in printmaking and collage, and Pair: Glen Baldridge and Alex Dodge, juxtaposing the two artists and their respective processes, through April 29. www.pizzuticollection.org