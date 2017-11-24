On View: Gallery exhibitions in Columbus Dec. 2017

The Ohio State University Faculty Club:
Watercolor Imagination Panorama, watercolor paintings by Mark Ramsey, through Dec. 14. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com
Dublin Arts Council:
Louise Captein: As Per Usual, an exhibition of abstract collage, through Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org
OSU Urban Arts Space:
The Ohio State University Department of Art BFA, theses of graduating art majors, through Dec. 16. www.uas.osu.edu
Jung Association Gallery:
You really can hear the flowers sing! by Claire and Michael Bauza through Dec. 16. www.jungcentralohio.org
Gallery 22:
Water: A Thirst for Art, 40-plus oil-based paintings all based on water, through Dec. 22. www.gallery22.net
Ohio Craft Museum:
Gifts of the Craftsmen – a holiday sale of functional pottery, wooden bowls and utensils, knit items, leather accessories, and handmade ornaments – through Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org
The Works:
More of my Favorite Things, watercolor and oil by Carol Salome, through Dec. 23. www.attheworks.org
Muse Gallery:
Gift show of jewelry, prints, books, small paintings and sculpture at Reed Arts through Dec. 29. www.amusegallery.com
McConnell Arts Center:
Into the Sky, art exploring the relationship between sky and ground by Todd Camp, and Layers of Life, colorful expressions of the heart of the community by Richard Duarte Brown, through Dec. 30. www.mcconnellarts.org
Cultural Arts Center:
Rust to Dust: Frayed Opulence and Luxuriant Ruin, fabric work by Paula Nees and Eileen Woods, through Dec. 30. www.culturalartscenteronline.org
Terra Gallery and Creative Studio:
Open spaces sacred place, paintings by Christopher Strunk inspired by nature, through Dec. 30. www.terra-gallery.com
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio:
In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye through Dec. 31. Photographing Landscapes in the Ohio Area: Dec. 10; Stephen Takacs Photography Session: Dec. 16. www.decartsohio.org
Brandt-Roberts Galleries:
Villages & Homesteads: Honoring the Ohio Landscape by Mark Gingerich through Dec. 31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com
Studios on High Gallery:
The Art of Gifting: SOHG Group Show, hand-crafted works perfect for holiday gifting, through Dec. 31. www.studiosonhigh.com
Wexner Center for the Arts:
Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life, featuring film stills and works from four decades, through Dec. 31. www.wexarts.org
Art Access Gallery:
Patterns by Joe Lombardo, Toni Doilney and Curtis Goldstein through Dec. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com
Sherrie Gallerie:
Intimate: A Group Exhibition from Dec. 2-24. www.sherriegallerie.com
ROY G BIV Gallery:
Members’ Small Works Show, more than 100 works of art smaller than one cubic foot each, from Dec. 2-Jan 27. www.roygbivgallery.com
High Road Gallery:
Art from the Heart of Ohio – showcasing ceramics, enamel works, wood and jewelry – from Dec. 3-23. www.highroadgallery.com
Fresh A.I.R. Gallery:
Something Touching by Brittany Ann Campbell from Dec. 6-Jan. 12. www.southeastinc.com
Hayley Gallery:
Work by Columbus artist Jurate Phillips from Dec. 8 until it sells out. www.localohioart.com
Keny Galleries:
Small Treasures from Dec. 10-Jan. 5. www.kenygalleries.com
Hawk Galleries:
New Work, Again, work by Dan Dailey, from Dec. 16-Jan. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com
Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery:
Alan Shields: A Different Kind of Painting, radical textile works that challenge the notion of painting; and Stitch, textile works by Simon Fujiwara, Channing Hansen and others, through Jan. 2. www.beelergallery.org
Ohio Art League:
Thumb Box, small works for gift-giving hosted at Franklin Park Conservatory, through Jan. 3. www.oal.org
Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery:
2017 Biennial Juried Exhibition, featuring 58 Ohio artists, through Jan. 6. www.riffegallery.org
Ohio History Center:
Bhutanese-Nepali Neighbors: Photographs by Tariq Tarey, chronicling the stories of refugees from Bhutan and Nepal to central Ohio, through Jan. 7. www.ohiohistory.org
Hammond Harkins Galleries:
Small & Wonderful: Featuring Laura Alexander, small works in various mediums by Laura Alexander and others, through Jan. 14. www.hammondharkins.com
Columbus Museum of Art:
Beyond Impressionism – Paris, Fin de Siècle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Their Contemporaries through Jan. 21.
Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition through Feb. 11.
Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO through March 2.
Three Chagalls, works by Marc Chagall from a private collection, and Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts, 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through March 11.
James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland from Dec. 15-Feb. 18. www.columbusmuseum.org
Marcia Evans Gallery:
Artful Holiday Gifts – paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics and locally made jewelry – through Jan. 29. www.marciaevansgallery.com
Ohio Glass Museum:
A Very Private Collection of vintage glass, a variety of glass art styles made between 1875 and 1920, through Feb. 26. www.ohioglassmuseum.org
Pizzuti Collection:
Lines/Edges: Frank Stella on Paper, celebrating Stella’s 40-year undertaking in printmaking and collage, and Pair: Glen Baldridge and Alex Dodge, juxtaposing the two artists and their respective processes, through April 29. www.pizzuticollection.org