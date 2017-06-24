On View: Current gallery exhibits in Columbus

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Into the Sun, contemporary realist paintings by Wray Clifford, through July 12. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

OSU Urban Arts Space: Engineering Utopia, showcasing the interaction between artists and engineers with focus on collaborations at The Ohio State University, through July 15. The Waiting Room: Reenactments from a Life, installation of Jim Rubino’s mechanized moving artwork, through July 25. uas.osu.edu

Sherrie Gallerie: Three Masters in Porcelain by Curtis Benzle, Thomas Hoadley and Jennifer McCurdy through July 16. Ceramics by Calvin Ma from July 23-Sept. 2. www.sherriegallerie.com

× Expand Sherrie Gallery

Angela Meleca Gallery: Melancholia, new works by Sean Foley, through July 22. www.angelamelecagallery.com

High Road Gallery and Studios: Village Inspirations, works by members of the German Village Art League, through July 22. www.highroadgallery.com

Lindsay Gallery: Paintings by Joey Monsoon through July 22. www.lindsaygallery.com

Studios on High Gallery: Fusion of Earth’s Elements, currents and textures of the natural world by Teda Theis, through July 26. www.studiosonhigh.com

× Expand Studios on High Gallery

Dublin Arts Council: Southern Exposure: Photography of the Rural South, Barbara Breen’s black-and-white photography of natural landscapes and unique architecture in the south, through July 28. www.dublinarts.org

Cultural Arts Center: …of space and blood…, oil paintings of space and biology by Amandda Tirey, through July 29. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Ohio Art League X Space: Efflorescent, a multimedia exhibition by Britny Wainwright, through July 29. www.oal.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: Gray Matters, featuring 37 contemporary women artists practicing the art of grisaille, the French term for working in shades of gray, through July 30. www.wexarts.org

Muse Gallery: Work by Robert Livsey-Wells, Yuri Darash and Xanda McCagg on display at the Hilton Columbus Downtown through July 30. www.amusegallery.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Works by Lindsey Dezman and Sarah Goetz from July 1-31. www.roygbivgallery.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Flux, works by Joseph Van Kerkhove and Karen Kowalski, from July 3-Aug. 18. www.uaoh.net

Gallery 22: Work by Mac Worthington from July 7-Aug. 22. www.gallery22.net

Open Door Art Studio and Gallery: All You Can Eat, culinary-themed artworks featuring Open Door artists’ favorite foods, from July 8-28. www.opendoorartstudio.org

Jung Association Gallery: In the Moment, quilts by Linda Gray, from July 8-Sept. 23. www.jungcentralohio.org

Ohio Craft Museum: For the Table, functional ceramics from 30 artists featured alongside contemporary quilts, from July 9-Aug 20. www.ohiocraft.org

× Expand PhoebeSnyder Ohio Craft Museum

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Full Frontal and Other Works, drawings and oil paintings by Ruth Gless, from July 10-Sept. 1. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Gallery artist group show from July 14-Aug. 20. www.hammondharkins.com

Glass Axis: Exquisite Traceries, intricate structures made of flame-worked borosilicate glass by Kit Paulson, from July 14-Aug. 26. www.glassaxis.org

Keny Galleries: Contemporary Ohio Landscapes – featuring such artists as Eric Barth, Alan Gough, Michael McEwan and Stephen Pentak – from July 21-Aug. 31. www.kenygalleries.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: OHIO: The Start of it All, original children’s book illustrations from the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum Collection, from July 27-Oct. 14. www.riffegallery.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Three Voices: Conversations on Life and Conflict, featuring work by Judy Brandon, Leslie Shiels and Carol Snyder, through Aug. 13. www.decartsohio.org

× Expand Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

McConnell Arts Center: Textured abstract paintings by Ed Phillips through Aug. 13. www.mcconnellarts.org

Hawk Galleries: The State of Glass Art, featuring 16 artists from The Ohio State University Glass Program, through Aug. 20. www.hawkgalleries.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Summer Show of Abstracts II, featuring eight abstract artists, through Aug. 28. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Art Access Gallery: Funky Figures by Paul-Henri Bourguignon, Darren Haper and Pierre Soufflet, and Sculpture by Barry Gunderson and Johan P. Jonsson, through Aug. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Red Horizon: Contemporary Art and Photography in the USSR and Russia, 1960 – 2010 through Sept. 24. MOTION, works from various artists depicting movement, through 2018. Greater Columbus: The 2017 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Awards Exhibition from July 13-Nov. 26. Chagalls at CMA from July 21-March 11. Sydney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets from July 24-Dec. 3. www.columbusmuseum.org

Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India, modern and contemporary art from India, through Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org