On View: Gallery exhibits in Columbus March 2018

Columbus Museum of Art: James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland through April 22. William Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography through May 20. Family Pictures, photos by black photographers exploring communities, through May 20. Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through July 1. www.columbusmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: Pencil and Paper by Ann Silverman and Katherine Cox through March 17. 1000 Faces of Genoa, photography by T Studios in Genoa, Italy, from March 23-April 14. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: The Ohio State University Department of Art, MFA Exhibition through March 17. The Ohio State University Department of Design, Spring Exhibition from March 28-April 7. uas.osu.edu

Ohio Craft Museum: In the Forefront: Emerging Ohio Artists – contemporary works in clay, fiber, metal and glass by 25 up-and-coming artists with ties to Ohio – through March 18. www.ohiocraft.org

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: How Well Do You Behave? IN THE FLAT FIELD., printed pieces from a variety of creative fields, through March 25. www.ccad.edu

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Vessels, work from accomplished female artists who incorporate the vessel within their pieces, and The Absolutes, a series of oil paintings on reclaimed wood by Daric M. Gill, through March 28. www.capital.edu/schumacher

OSU Hopkins Hall Gallery: The Ohio State University Department of Art, Undergraduate Art Scholarships Exhibitions by selected undergraduate scholarship recipients through March 30. hhg.osu.edu

Ohio Art League X Space: A Place in Time with XYZ by JT Thompson through March 30. www.oal.org

The Works: Connections to Collections, seldom displayed pieces from the Works’ collection, through March 31. www.attheworks.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Upper Arlington Middle Schools, works by Upper Arlington area students, from March 1-23. www.uaoh.net

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Peripheral Roots, watercolor works by Cody Heichel, from March 2-April 1. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Angela Meleca Gallery: Detour, Detour, Detour, Detour by Ryland Wharton from March 3-April 7. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Sherrie Gallerie: Rare and unique works by printmaker Sid Chafetz from March 4-April 8. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Arts Castle: Focus on Delaware – featuring the work of John Brake, Jeff Nilan, John Holliger and Kris Kolb – from March 5-April 27. www.artscastle.org

Dublin Arts Council: The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images – mixed media paintings, collages and sculpture by Mark Soppeland – from March 6-April 20. www.dublinarts.org

Glass Axis: Mini Vitro, a juried exhibition of glass miniatures, from March 9-April 28. www.glassaxis.org

Hayley Gallery: Works in mixed media collage by Jane Dippold from March 10-April 17. www.localohioart.com

Keny Galleries: The Winter Landscape, paintings by Alan Gough, from March 11-April 20. www.kenygalleries.com

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Senior Art Exhibitions from March 12-April 27. www.otterbein.edu

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Storybooks and Other Narratives: Aminah Robinson & Faith Ringgold, through March 11. 6+1, featuring work by Melissa Vogley Woods, from March 16-April 22. www.hammondharkins.com

Art Access Gallery: Of Amate and Cochineal, contemporary art using two ancient prehispanic elements by Elena Osterwalder, from March 19-April 28. www.artaccessgallery.com

McConnell Arts Center: 3 Points in Time: An Artist’s Journey by members of the Worthington Art League and Layers of Life by Richard Duarte Brown through March 18. Depth of Field: MetroParks at the MAC and Catapult: Goodwill Artists at the MAC from March 22-May 20. www.mcconnellarts.org

Studios on High Gallery: Rooted, landscape-style pieces exploring the concept of roots by Jennifer Jolley Brown, through April 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Quilt National 2017, the 20th biennial international juried art quilt exhibition in partnership with the Dairy Barn in Athens, through April 14. www.riffegallery.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Artists of the Winding Road, A-Z, work by 12 Appalachian Ohio artists, through April 15. www.decartsohio.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: All of Everything: Todd Oldham Fashion and William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time through April 15. www.wexarts.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Thinking in Color, mixed media by Paula Rubinstein, through April 27. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World, photographs by Tariq Tarey and visual poetry by Ladan Osman, through April 28. www.otterbein.edu

Pizzuti Collection: Lines/Edges: Frank Stella On Paper and Pair: Alex Dodge And Glen Baldridge through April 29. www.pizzuticollection.org

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present, featuring work from Mohmen Hamid inspired by cultural diversity, through May 6. www.otterbein.edu