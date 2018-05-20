On View: Gallery exhibits in Columbus June 2018

× Expand Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Women to Watch Ohio – metalwork by 10 women, including sculpture, installation, jewelry and two-dimensional works – through July 7. www.riffegallery.org

Pizzuti Collection: Go Figure and work by Alec Soth through Aug. 12. www.pizzuticollection.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: DISRUPTING THE NARRATIVE – sequential narratives in multiple forms by Shing Yin Khor, Sarah Rose Sharp, Emi Gennis, Zoe Fox, Carl Antonowicz and Laurenn McCubbin – through June 23. uas.osu.edu

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Creating The Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive, curated by Paramount archivist Randall Thropp through Aug. 12. www.decartsohio.org

Lindsay Gallery: Drawn, by Morris Jackson, Katie Kikta and Terry Klausman, three artists who draw works on paper, through June 23. www.lindsaygallery.com

Hayley Gallery: A Change of Season by Man-Wai Wu from June 9-Aug. 7. www.localohioart.com

Art Access Gallery: Perry Brown Landscapes through July 7. www.artaccessgallery.com

Dublin Arts Council: Tactile Records by Hillary Perhot on view from June 19-July 27. www.dublinarts.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Artists at Large experiences created by local artists and creatives including LaTosha Matthews, through June 30. The Force of Fandom, an exhibit celebrating the Star Wars saga through Aug. 19; Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 from The Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection, through July 1; Greater Columbus 2018, featuring outstanding central Ohio artists through Aug. 26; and A Measure of Humanity, June 22- Sept. 16. www.columbusmuseum.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Feel Flows by oil painter Dave Terry, through July 6. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Ohio Craft Museum: The Best of 2018, featuring work by Ohio Designer Craftsmen members, through June 24. www.ohiocraft.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Paintings and drawings by Kendric Tonn, from June 2-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Keny Galleries: Out of the Box: Innovative Masterworks by Ohio Artists (1860-2010) through June 15. www.kenygalleries.com

Sherrie Gallerie: Work exploring subcultures of Americana by street artist Luke Achterberg from June 3-July 15. www.sherriegallerie.com

The Works: Seasons of Our Lives by the National League of American Pen Women through July 6. www.attheworks.org

Studios on High: Unconventional Abstractions by Ruth Ann Mitchell from June 2- July 5. www.studiosonhigh.com

Columbus College of Art & Design Beeler Gallery: Chroma: Best of CCAD, featuring the best work by students and designers from the past year, through July 22. www.beelergallery.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Faces of Columbus by Raheleh Bagheri – veteran sculptor, painter and conceptual artists – through June 22. www.uaoh.net

The Arts Castle: DAG Exhibit, work by members of the Delaware Artists Guild, through June 22. www.artscastle.org