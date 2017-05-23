On View: Gallery exhibits in Columbus June 2017

×

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2017, Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s 34th annual juried exhibition features, through June 18. www.ohiocraft.org

Columbus Museum of Art: The Ohio Plein Air Society Show and Bodies @ Work: The Art of Ruben and Isabel Toledo through June 18. Allan Sekula: Aerospace Folktales and Other Stories through July 2. Red Horizon: Contemporary Art and Photography in the USSR and Russia, 1960-2010 from June 16-Sept. 24. www.columbusmuseum.org

Art Access Gallery: Variations in the Landscape – Plein Air to Abstractions by Richard Clem, Sharon Dougherty, Judy Friday, Jolene Powell, Rob Robbins and Marti Steffy through June 20. www.artaccessgallery.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Interpreting Spaces and Places, historically-themed artwork by George Acock and Casey Bradley, through June 23. www.uaoh.net

The Arts Castle: Delaware Artist Guild Spring Exhibit through June 23. www.artscastle.org

Glass Axis: Fantastical Creatures, glass sculptures of animals and creatures created from drawings made by Columbus-area elementary school students, through June 24. www.glassaxis.org

Jung Association Gallery: Art Talks Back…, work by Karen Rush Jones, through June 24. www.jungcentralohio.org

Cultural Arts Center: Configurations, sculptures by Columbus College of Art & Design professor Bruce Robinson, through June 24. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Columbus Metropolitan Library Carnegie Gallery: This is Now, a juried exhibition organized by ROY G BIV Gallery, through June 24. www.columbuslibrary.org

Gallery 22: Work by members of the Ohio Pastel Artists League through June 25. www.gallery22.net

Muse Gallery: Group show featuring gallery artists at 991 N. Fourth St. Pop-up Gallery through June 30. www.amusegallery.com

Keny Galleries: Paths to Modernism, a 40-piece collection of post-impressionist works by various American watercolorists and printmakers, through June 30. www.kenygalleries.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Summer Salon, new seasonal works by various artists along with Scandinavian pieces from the 20th century, from June 1-30. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Palette knife oil paintings by Jim Glover from June 1-30. www.terra-gallery.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Far Resolutions – New Works by Andrew Hendrixson and Logan Marconi from June 1-July 9. www.hammondharkins.com

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Into the Sun, contemporary realist paintings by Wray Clifford, from June 2-July 12. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Lindsay Gallery: Paintings by Joey Monsoon from June 2-July 22. www.lindsaygallery.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Summer Show of Abstracts, abstract works by nine artists, from June 2-Aug. 28. www.marciaevansgallery.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Works by Jaye Schlesinger and Katherine Cunningham from June 3-30. www.roygbivgallery.org

Ohio Art League X Space: Efflorescent, a multimedia exhibition by Britny Wainwright, from June 3-July 29. www.oal.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Three Masters in Porcelain by Curtis Benzle, Thomas Hoadley and Jennifer McCurdy from June 4-July 9. www.sherriegallerie.com

Gallery 831: Guardians, semi-abstract work by by Jen Poppen Etgen, from June 9-30. www.clayspace831.com

Dublin Arts Council: Southern Exposures: Photography of the Rural South by Barbara Breen from June 20-July 28. www.dublinarts.org

Studios on High Gallery: Fusions of Earth’s Elements, abstract creations by Teda Theis, from June 21-July 26. www.studiosonhigh.com

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: After Hours, works by 43 state employees across Ohio, through July 8. www.riffegallery.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: Engineering Utopia, works that bring together art and engineering, through July 15. uas.osu.edu

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Studies and Discourse: 20 Years of Artwork by Stephanie Rond through July 22. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Wexner Center for the Arts: Gray Matters, gray-inspired artwork by 37 contemporary female artists, through July 30. www.wexarts.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Three Voices – Conversation on Life and Conflict, featuring Judy Brandon, Leslie Shiels and Carol Snyder, through Aug. 13. www.decartsohio.org

McConnell Arts Center: Textured abstract paintings by Ed Phillips through Aug. 13. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Glass Museum: Totally Tiffin, work by glass artisans in Tiffin factories from 1888-1980, through Aug. 27. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India, a celebration of India featuring paintings, videos and sculptures along with artwork by Francis Newton Souza, through Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org