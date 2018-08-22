On View | Gallery Exhibits in Columbus Sept./Oct. 2018

Columbus Museum of Art

Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition shows the works of illustrator and cartoonist Richie Pope. Sept. 1-March 10.

Titan’s Lady in White: A Renaissance Mystery has been brought to the CMA to celebrate its 140th anniversary. The show features Titian’s masterpiece Portrait of a Lady in White. Sept. 1-Dec. 9.

Isaac Julien: Looking for Langston. Oct. 5-Feb. 3.

I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100. Oct. 19-Jan. 20.

www.columbusmuseum.org

Studios on High Gallery

Hit the Hop is the fall juried exhibition featuring work by 25-35 central Ohio artists. It includes a variety of works in both 2-D and 3-D mediums. Sept. 1-27. www.studiosonhigh.com

Ohio Craft Museum

Stephanie Craig: Dwellings shows Cleveland ceramics artist Stephanie Craig and her abstracted dwellings for her ongoing sculpture series. Sept. 1-Oct. 7.

Shelter: Creating a Safe Home is made up of 14 artists from across the country that use their work to respond to the issues of shelter - global and local, public and private; organized by the Society for Contemporary Craft, Pittsburgh. Sept. 1-Oct. 7.

www.ohiocraft.org

Hammond Harkins Gallery

Overlying: Laura Bidwa and Elizabeth Emery showcasing work by Laura Bidwa and Elizabeth. Both artists have been in numerous exhibition through the U.S. and in Europe. Sept. 1-23.

To Dream Avant-Garde is curated by New York artist Alteronce Gumby and is a part of a citywide celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Harlem Renaissance. The opening reception is Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28-Nov. 11.

www.hammondharkins.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Featuring work from three international artists, Christian Faur, Yong Joo Kim and Zemer Paled, Structure addresses elements of the synthetic through textual repetition and simulation. Sept. 9-Oct. 14. www.sherriegallerie.com

OSU Urban Arts Space

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space presents Pattern Thinking, a show featuring Australian Aboriginal art from significant urban art movements of the 20th and 21st centuries. All exhibits are free and open to the public. Sept. 1-22. uas.osu.edu

Turner Gallery

Illumination and Reflection: Recent Plein Air and Studio Works shows the works of nationally recognized artist Doreen St. John. Her work explores landscape through reflection and illumination. Sept. 7-Nov. 3. www.bridgetteturnerfineart.com

× Expand Mystical Waters. Doreen St. John, Turner Gallery

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

During the month of August, this gallery opens their doors for SINTERED, which features ceramics from artists in the Greater Columbus community. Sept. 1-Oct. 12. www.opendoorartstudio.org

Riffe Gallery

In the Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery show Creating Identity from Place, artists take their interpretations of nature directly, displayed by 73 different paintings and artists from Ohio. Sept. 1-Oct. 13. oac.ohio.gov

× Expand Duck Pond Pickerington Ponds. Ward Wood, Riffe Gallery.

Dublin Arts Council

The Dublin Arts Council presents Short North/Long North, a group exhibition of Columbus artists from three galleries in the Short North Arts District. Samples of exhibits from Sherrie Galleries, Brandt-Roberts Galleries and Lindsay Gallery will be featured. Sept. 1-14.

The Dublin Arts Council also shows the works of artist Jonathan Quick in the exhibit The Iron Path. The exhibit shows 10 years’ worth of wood, metal and stone artwork. Sept. 25-Nov. 2.

www.dublinarts.org

High Road Gallery and Studios

Creative Expressions brings the all member Dublin Area Art League exhibit. There will be a variety of works including photography, paintings, stained glass and mixed media. Sept. 1-29. www.highroadgallery.com/

× Expand High Road Gallery and Studios

Terra Gallery

The Terra Gallery displays work by artist Joe Lambert, The Ohio State University graduate who retired from the IT field almost 10 years ago to focus on his passion for nature and landscapes. Sept. 1-30. www.terra-gallery.com

Pizzuti Collection

Take Up Space displays recent abstract paintings focused on large-scale installations created by Los Angeles based artist Sarah Cain. Sept. 8-Jan. 2019.

When Attitudes Become Chairs displays works from multiple artists that regard the changing designs of furniture. Sept. 9-Jan. 20 2019.

www.pizzuticollection.org

Mac Worthington Gallery of Contemporary Art

The gallery shows its new exhibition Abstract Expressionism throughout the entire month of September. The show features original expressionistic paintings. Sept. 1-30. www.macworthington.com

Hayley Gallery

Abstracted Texture in Motion shows Columbus-based artist Michael Bush in his first solo show at Hayley Gallery. Bush’s work is primarily in abstract paintings. Sept. 8-Oct. 6. www.localohioart.com

Cloyd Family Animation Center at Columbus College of Art & Design

The History of Animation at CCAD will be shown in the R. Blane and Claudia Walter Gallery and feature works created by influential CCAD alumni. Sept. 25-Nov. 2. www.ccad.edu

Angela Meleca Gallery

To What Red Hell features Jason Simon’s 2014 film, In and Around the Ohio Pen with the soundtrack created by legendary filmmaker Chris Marker. Sept. 8-Oct. 27. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Elijah Pierce Gallery at The King Arts Complex

M(art)in in the Community – Diversity, Equality, & Love is a community art event which will be filled by submissions from anyone so long as it shows the theme of the event. Sept. 20-Nov. 10. www.kingartscomplex.com