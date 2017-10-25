On View: Gallery exhibitions in Columbus Nov. 2017

× Expand Art Access Gallery

Blockfort: New School 3, a ROY G BIV Gallery exhibition of work by undergraduate students, through Nov. 11. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Soft Geometries – work by Gianna Commito, Jean Alexander Frater, Jeffrey Haase, Peter Christian Johnson, Jason Karolak and Boryana Rosenova-Ina – through Nov. 12. Small & Wonderful: Featuring Laura Alexander, small works in various mediums by Laura Alexander and others, from Nov. 17-Jan. 14. www.hammondharkins.com

Studios on High Gallery: Columbus: Crowdsourced by Jessica Wojtasek through Nov. 13. www.studiosonhigh.com

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery: By the Sea, work in ceramics and found objects by Kristin Morris, through Nov. 17. www.southeastinc.com

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Artists with One Goal by Lynn Bird and friends through Nov. 17. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Ohio Art League: Fall Juried Exhibition 2017, hosted by Columbus Metropolitan Library, through Nov. 17. Thumb Box, small works for gift-giving hosted at Franklin Park Conservatory, from Nov. 18-Jan. 3. www.oal.org

High Road Gallery and Studios: The World As We See It – photography by Chuck Zelms, Dick Wood and Mitch Geiser – through Nov. 18. www.highroadgallery.com

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: The Journey of Hope: Stories from Sudan to Columbus, painted canvases and rocks by Bol Aweng, through Nov. 21. Home: Contemporary African Artists Consider Place & Identity in Our Connected World – featuring works by Osi Audu, Olu Amoda, Ifeoma Anyaeji, Maurice Pefura and E. Okechukwu Odita – through Dec. 1. www.otterbein.edu

Sherrie Gallerie: No Boundaries, mixed media by Leah Wong, through Nov. 26. www.sherriegallerie.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Greater Columbus: The 2017 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Award Exhibition through Nov. 26. Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets through Dec. 3. Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siècle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Their Contemporaries through Jan. 21. Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition through Feb. 11. Three Chagalls, works by Marc Chagall from a private collection, and Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through March 11. Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO from Nov. 10-Feb. 25. www.columbusmuseum.org

Keny Galleries: Light and the Landscape by Michael McEwan through Nov. 30. Eric Barth: Nature Abstracted from Nov. 3-30. www.kenygalleries.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Muse Gallery: Currents – sea-inspired work by Christina Hall-Strauss, Lauren Mantecon and Kevin Keiser, coordinated by Muse Gallery – from Nov. 1-30. www.uaoh.net

Muse Gallery: Works by Daniel McClendon at the Hilton Columbus Downtown and works by Ann Kim at G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar from Nov. 1-31. Gift shop at Reed Arts from Nov. 1-Dec. 23. www.amusegallery.com

Terra Gallery and Creative Studio: Open spaces sacred place, paintings by Christopher Strunk inspired by nature, from Nov. 1-Dec. 30. www.terra-gallery.com

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: 2017 Biennial Juried Exhibition – installation, painting, photography, sculpture, video and drawing by 58 Ohio artists – from Nov. 2-Jan. 6. www.riffegallery.org

Gallery 22: Water: A Thirst for Art, 40-plus oil-based paintings all based on water, from Nov. 3-Dec. 22. www.gallery22.net

ROY G BIV Gallery: Work by Erek Nass and Kelsy Gossett from Nov. 4-31. www.roygbivgallery.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Gifts of the Craftsmen, unique gifts by some 100 artists from across Ohio, from Nov. 5-Dec. 23. www.ohiocraft.org

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: A solo exhibition by painter Mark Gingerich from Nov. 10-Dec. 31. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Art Access Gallery: Patterns – paintings by Joe Lombardo, Toni Doilney and Paula Rubinstein – from Nov. 10-Dec. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com.

Dublin Arts Council: Louise Captein: As Per Usual, an exhibition of abstract collage, from Nov. 14-Dec. 15. www.dublinarts.org

The Works: More of my Favorite Things, watercolor and oil by Carol Salome, from Nov. 17-Dec. 23. www.attheworks.org

Cultural Arts Center: Rust to Dust: Frayed Opulence and Luxuriant Ruin, fabric work by Paula Nees and Eileen Woods, from Nov. 17-Dec. 30. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Pizzuti Collection: Pair: Alex Dodge & Glen Baldridge, featuring paintings, photos, prints and drawings by the two artists; and Lines/Edges: Frank Stella on Paper, including canvases, woodcuts, screen prints and a grouping of large-scale prints based on Moby Dick, from Nov. 17-April 28. www.pizzuticollection.org

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Associated American Artists: Art by Subscription, art prints from the 1930s, and Central Ohio Weavers Guild, contemporary pieces and historical artifacts, through Dec. 2. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: South Africa at Liberty: Photography and Films by Yasser Booley through Dec. 2. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Extra Ordinary Lives: Portraits from a Divided Land, photography by South African artist Sophia Klaase, through Dec. 3. www.otterbein.edu

Hawk Galleries: New work by Lino Tagliapietra through Dec. 10. www.hawkgalleries.com

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Watercolor Imagination Panorama, watercolor paintings by Mark Ramsey, through Dec. 14. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Jung Association Gallery: Listen! You really can hear the flowers sing! by Claire and Michael Bauza through Dec. 16. www.jungcentralohio.org

McConnell Arts Center: Into the Sky, colorful abstractions by Todd Camp, and Layers of Life, mixed media by Richard Duarte Brown, through Dec. 30. www.mcconnellarts.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye through Dec. 31. Stephen Takacs Photograph Sessions: Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Dec. 16. Pinhole Camera Class: Nov. 4, 11, 18. Photographing Landscapes in the Ohio Area: Dec. 10. www.decartsohio.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: Cindy Sherman: Imitation of Life, more than 100 works from four decades of Cindy Sherman’s work, through Dec. 31. www.wexarts.org

Ohio Glass Museum: A Very Private Collection of vintage glass, a variety of glass art styles made between 1875 and 1920, through Feb. 26. www.ohioglassmuseum.org