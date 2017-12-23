On View | Gallery Exhibits in January/February 2018

× Expand Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Columbus Museum of Art: Beyond Impressionism: Paris, Fin de Siècle: Signac, Redon, Toulouse-Lautrec, and Their Contemporaries through Jan. 24. Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition through Feb. 11. Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO through March 2. James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland through April 22. Family Pictures, photos by black photographers exploring communities, from Feb. 16-May 20. www.columbusmuseum.org

ROY G BIV Gallery: Small Works Exhibition, works of art smaller than 1 cubic foot each by gallery artists, through Jan. 27. www.roygbivgallery.org

Marcia Evans Gallery: Artful Holiday Gifts – paintings, sculpture, glass, ceramics and locally made jewelry – through Jan. 29. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Hawk Galleries: New Work, Again, work by Dan Dailey, through Jan. 31. www.hawkgalleries.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: New works by gallery artists from Jan. 1-Feb. 28. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Studios on High Gallery: Winter’s Embrace, seasonal interpretations by gallery artists, from Jan. 2-Feb. 15. www.studiosonhigh.com

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Stores from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present, featuring work from Mohmen Hamid inspired by cultural diversity, from Jan. 2-May 6. www.otterbein.edu

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Playing with Threads by members of the Art Quilt Alliance from Jan. 5-26. Works by Upper Arlington area students from Feb. 1-23. www.uaoh.net

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Art Faculty and Staff Exhibition from Jan. 8-Feb. 9. 21st Annual Juried Student Exhibition Feb. 16-March 9. www.otterbein.edu

Dublin Arts Council: emerging, work by students living within the Dublin City School District, from Jan. 9-Feb. 23. www.dublinarts.org

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World, photographs by Tariq Tarey and visual poetry by Ladan Osman, from Jan. 10-April 28. www.otterbein.edu

Cultural Arts Center: I Felt, You Paint from Jan. 12-Feb. 10. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Glass Axis: Glasswork by James Lehr Kennedy from Jan. 12-Feb. 24. www.glassaxis.org

OSU Urban Arts Space: The Fergus Scholarship Exhibition, a juried competition open to all studio-based art and design majors at The Ohio State University, from Jan. 13-Feb. 3. The Ohio State University Department of Art, MFA Exhibition from Feb. 20-March 17. uas.osu.edu

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Resolution, mixed media by Catherine Bell Smith, from Jan. 15-Feb. 24. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Vessels, work from accomplished female artists who incorporate the vessel within their pieces, from Jan. 15-March 28. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Keny Galleries: African American Masterworks, pieces from recognized artists through the centuries, from Jan. 19-March 1. www.kenygalleries.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Storybooks and Other Narratives: Aminah Robinson & Faith Ringgold from Jan. 19-March 4. www.hammondharkins.com

Art Access Gallery: Following the Updraft, selected works by Jennifer Rosengarten, from Jan. 19-March 11. www.artaccessgallery.com

Angela Meleca Gallery: FAKE by Tim Rietenbach from Jan. 20-Feb. 24. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Artists of the Winding Road, A-Z, work by 12 Appalachian Ohioans, from Jan. 20-April 15. www.decartsohio.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Fiber art by Tim Harding from Jan. 21-Feb. 25. www.sherriegallerie.com

OSU Hopkins Hall Gallery: Master of Fine Arts Exhibition from Jan. 22-Feb. 16. hhg.osu.edu

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Quilt National 2017, the 20th biennial international juried art quilt exhibition in partnership with the Dairy Barn in Athens, from Jan. 25-April 14. www.riffegallery.org

The Arts Castle: Juried High School Exhibit from Jan. 28-Feb. 23. www.artscastle.org

Ohio Glass Museum: A Very Private Collection of vintage glass, a variety of glass art styles made between 1875 and 1920, through Feb. 26. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Fresh Perspectives 2: Emerging Artists, works in various mediums by graduate students and recent graduates in Ohio, from Feb. 4-March 18. www.ohiocraft.org

Pizzuti Collection: Lines/Edges: Frank Stella On Paper and Pair: Alex Dodge And Glen Baldridge through April 29. www.pizzuticollection.org