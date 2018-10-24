On View | Gallery exhibits in Columbus Nov. 2018

× Expand Richie Pope, "Can I Get A Witness"

Columbus Museum of Art

Titian’s Portrait of a Lady In White will be showing at the CMA to celebrate the museum’s 140th year. The portrait is the work of famous Italian Renaissance painter Titian. Through Dec. 9.

I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100 discusses the great works born out of the Harlem Renaissance. The exhibition is part of a citywide celebration for the 100th anniversary of the movement. Through Jan. 20.

Isaac Julien’s film, Looking For Langston, will play alongside I, Too, Sing America to encourage discussion about the Harlem Renaissance. The film explores the life of Langston Hughes and other gay artists within the movement. Through Feb. 3.

Think Outside the Brick lets CMA visitors tap into their inner child. The annual exhibition discusses the creative potential of LEGO. Nov. 10-Feb. 22.

Back of the Bus:Illustrations by Floyd Cooper presents children’s book illustrations from the book Back of the Bus, which talks about a fictional account of Rosa Parks’ arrest. Dec. 8-March 8.

Richie Pope: 2018 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition displays the work of comic book artist Richie Pope. Pope won the annual Columbus Comics Residency, allowing him to exhibit his work at CMA. Through March 10.

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Mark Gingerich Solo Exhibition showcases the work of American impressionist painter Mark Gingerich, who often paints the Ohio countryside. Nov. 11-Dec. 22.

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Imagining A Better World: The Artwork of Nelly Toll showcases the work of Nelly Toll, a child in hiding from Nazis forces. While in hiding, she painted watercolors of what a better world would look like. Through Dec. 30.

Hammond Harkins Gallery

To Dream Avant-garde displays avant-garde art reflecting the Harlem Renaissance. Ten artists will display their work. Through Nov. 11.

Sherrie Gallerie

This self-titled exhibition showcases the art of Melinda Rosenberg, an artist who focuses mainly on wood. Her art has been presented in many places, such as the Richard M. Ross Art Museum. Through Nov. 25.

Wexner Center For The Arts

Mickalene Thomas: I Can’t See You Without Me showcases art that discusses the intersections of authorship, identity and desire. Thomas also uses her art to discuss racial representation and feminism. Through Dec. 30.

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space

Design Is… traces the history of the OSU Design Department over the course of 50 years. View art and accomplishments from OSU design alumni, and learn about the inner workings of the Design Department. Through Nov. 10.

Open Door Art Studio & Gallery

The exhibition Are You Afraid of the Art? will display art dominated by the color black. Art of scary moments and creatures will be at the gallery. Oct. 20-Nov. 30.

Visit Itsy Bitsy Teeny Tiny to view tiny, meticulously crafted art pieces. The prices will be smaller as well. Dec. 8-Jan. 4.

Riffe Gallery

The Riffe Gallery will be displaying Art Educators as Artists, an exhibition meant to show the art of hardworking art educators in Ohio. Nov. 1-Jan. 9.

Dublin Arts Council

The exhibition Art Quilt Alliance: Color Therapy showcases artistic quilts that respond to topics like families, neighborhoods, social and political events. The Art Quilt Alliance is a group that meets every month to create artistic quilts. Nov. 13-Dec. 21.

Pizzuti Collection

Abstract art is everywhere in the exhibition Take Up Space. The nine artists whose work is presented explores topics of society, politics and color through abstract art. Through Jan. 20.

Furniture design has become a dynamic and ever-changing field. When Attitudes Become Chairs shows some of the more dynamic pieces of furniture design. Through Jan. 20.

The For Freedoms exhibits aim to create political discussion and civic engagement for artists. The artists involved want to open the public eyes to multiple different perspectives of our government and society. Through Jan. 20.

Hayley Gallery

Hayley Gallery welcomes Cody F. Miller in an Artist Opening Reception with his art piece Sojourners. Miller works with magazine collage, acrylic paint, charcoal and cloth. Nov. 10.

Hayley Gallery will also be holding an Artist Opening Reception for Melodie Thompson and Trish Weeks. Come for the show Light and Color Collective. Dec. 7.

Beeler Gallery

arms ache avid aeon follows the four core members of fierce pussy, an LGBTQ art collective that creates art to increase awareness about LGBTQ identity. The art of the four core members will be on display for season one of Beeler Gallery’s programs. Through March 17.

Angela Meleca Gallery

The Robert Buck exhibition displays the art of Robert Buck, who uses his art to make statements about troubled psychologies. Nov. 3-Dec. 22.