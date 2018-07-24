On View | Gallery exhibits in Columbus August 2018

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Aug. 4-25

Featuring work from Janet Grissom through the Short North August gallery hop. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Columbus Museum of Art

Aug. 1 - 31

The Columbus Museum of Art features multiple different exhibitions including A Measure of Humanity displaying how charts, diagrams, and maps help form our picture of the social body, and other artists from the greater Columbus area such as Carmen Winant and Carol Snyder. Also, Titian’s Lady in White: A Renaissance Mystery, an exhibit displaying different works from the Renaissance, is opening on Aug. 30. www.columbusmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Through Aug. 30

Once again, the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio bring costumes form the silver screen to Lancaster. In Creating the Illusion: Costumes and Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive, this exhibition is a creative showcase of costume design from 1987 to the present. Fort-two costumes and accessories are in display, some for the first time. www.decartsohio.org.

Studios on High Gallery

Through Aug. 30

Throughout August, catch gallery exhibits featuring work by Kim Covell Maurer, including Enkaustikos: Current Work. www.studiosonhigh.com

Ohio Craft Museum

Through Aug. 31

Shelter: Crafting a Safe Home, features work from 14 artists from across the country, all targeting the issues of shelter globally, locally, and privately. www.ohiocraft.org

Sharon Weiss Gallery

Aug. 1–Aug. 31

Columbus-based street artists like Stephanie Rond are included in the Sharon Weiss Gallery throughout the month of August. Rond explores gender roles, while also challenging the traditional use of indoor and outdoor space. www.sharonweissgallery.com

Hammond Harkins Gallery

Aug. 4-Sept. 23

Hammond Harkins Gallery presents Northern Suns: A Celebration of the Harlem Renaissance Aug. 4-19, in which multiple artists showcase their take on the creative cultural black revolution known as the Harlem Renaissance. Another exhibit, Overlying: Laura Bidwa and Elizabeth Emery, will be on view Aug. 24-Sept. 23 showcasing work by both artists. Hammond Harkins is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.– 6 p.m., and Sundays 1-5 p.m. www.hammondharkins.com

Sherrie Gallerie

Through Sept. 1

Featuring one-of-a-kind jewelry by internationally acclaimed artists Biba Schutz and Karen Gilbert, Sherrie Gallerie welcomes you to view its intricate designs on display. www.sherriegallerie.com

Hawk Galleries

Through Aug. 31

This show features exhibits a “Space Journey” displayed through stained glass by artists Branam, Huchthausen, Rik Allen, and Simpson. www.hawkgalleries.com

Keny Galleries

July 13–Aug. 31

The Innovative Landscape: A Variety of Media and Imagery features artists Eric Barth, Rod Bouc, Alice Carpenter, Frank Hobbs, Marc Lincewicz, Stephen Pentak, Willard Reader and Carol Snyder. www.kenygalleries.com

Wild Goose Creative

Aug. 4-31

For the show Regional Discourse: Art Inspired by Midwestern Literature, local artists were asked to submit art inspired by Midwestern culture and literature. It coincides with the Flyover Library reading of Beloved by Toni Morrison, and aims to defy the stereotypical viewpoint of midwestern culture. www.wildgoosecreative.org

OSU Urban Arts Space

Aug. 1-Sept. 22

The Ohio State University Urban Arts Space presents Pattern Thinking Aug. 1-4, an exhibit featuring Australian aboriginal art from significant urban art movements of the 20th and 21st centuries. Portraits of Cuba, another exhibit running Aug. 1-Sept. 22 with work from Lisa Di Giacomo, questionins how Cuban citizens are coping with recently suspended U.S. Government assistance programs. All exhibits are free and open to the public. uas.osu.edu

Muse Gallery

Aug. 1-31

During August, the contemporary fine arts gallery will be displaying work by Christina Hall-Straus and Christopher X. Bos at Reed Arts Gallery and Barbara Krupp at G. Michael’s Bistro & Bar. www.amusegallery.com

Turner Gallery

Through Aug. 25

Turner Gallery presents Into the Woods: recent works by Mary Holobaugh.

www.bridgetteturnerfineart.com

Open Door Art Studio Gallery

Through Oct. 12

During the month of August, this gallery opens its doors for two exhibits including PRISM through Aug. 10, which presents polychromatic works embracing all colors of the rainbow, and SINTERED Aug. 18-Oct. 12, featuring ceramic art from artists in the Greater Columbus community. www.opendoorartstudio.org

Riffe Gallery

Through Oct. 13

In the Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery exhibition Creating Identity from Place, 73 Ohio artists take their interpretations from nature directly. oac.ohio.gov/riffe-gallery

Fresh A.I.R. Gallery

Through Aug. 17

On view is Awakening, featuring paintings from Jan Kustron, taking inspiration from the beauty of nature. www.southeastinc.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery

Aug. 1-17, Aug. 7–Sept. 7

Come to experience the Upper Arlington biennial exhibit in its Concourse Gallery Aug. 1- 17, and at the Riffe Center Library starting on Aug. 7-Sept. 7. www.uaoh.net

Dublin Arts Council

Aug. 7–Sept. 14

The Dublin Arts Council presents Short North/Long North, a group exhibition of Columbus artists from three galleries in the Short North Arts District. Samples of exhibits from Sherrie Gallerie, Brandt-Roberts Galleries and Lindsay Gallery will be featured. www.dublinarts.org