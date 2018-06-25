On View | CityScene July 2018

× Expand The Works

Marcia Evans Gallery

Summer Show of Abstracts III through Aug. 28. Featuring the art of Tommaso Ciaffoncini, Barbara Mink, Jesse Mireles and Annette Poitau.

www.marciaevansgallery.com

Art Access Gallery

New Work by Sharon Dougherty, Judy Friday, David Louis and Ricki Rosen. Sculpture by Barry Gunderson from July 12-Aug. 31.

www.artaccessgallery.com

Muse Gallery

New Work, paintings by Randall LaGro at the Hilton Columbus Downtown Front Corridor through July 31.

www.amusegallery.com

Hammond Harkins Gallery

Amorphoids by Stephanie Lüning through July 22

Group Show: Title TBD with Annie Chrissy Burley, Alteronce Gumby, Faith Ringgold and Aminah Robinson from July 27-Aug. 19.

www.hammondharkins.com

Glass Axis

Parramore, glass by Roger Parramore from July 13-Aug. 25

www.glassaxis.org

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery

Accessible Expressions, VSA Ohio, featuring art from artists of all ages with disabilities. Art is presented in inclusive settings through July 11.

Ohio Plein Air Society Curated Exhibition from July 26-Oct. 13.

www.riffegallery.org

Cultural Arts Center

Juried CAC Student Show through July 14.

Drawn East, featuring the art of Michael Guinane, Christopher Burk and Cody Heichel, who traveled to Maine this past summer and are known for their cityscapes, from July 20-Aug. 18.

www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio

Creating the Illusion: Costumes & Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive through Aug. 12.

www.decartsohio.org

× Expand Colors of Courage

Wexner Center for the Arts

Inherent Structure, abstract works by a multi-generational group of 16 artists through Aug. 12.

www.wexarts.org

Dublin Arts Council

Hillary Perhot: Tactile Records, analog methods of photography through July 27.

www.dublinarts.org

Columbus Museum of Art

A Measure of Humanity, art that shows the relationship between information and abstraction, through Sept. 16. The Force of Fandom through Aug. 19.

www.columbusmuseum.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club

Paintings by Ron Mlicki, open July 13.

www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Pizzuti Collection

Go Figure, an exploration of the human form by various artists and photography by Alex Soth, through Aug. 12.

www.pizzuticollection.org

Open Door Art Studio and Gallery

Prism, polychromatic artwork from various artists, from July 14-Aug. 10.

www.opendoorartstudio.org

The Arts Castle

COWS-Central Ohio Watercolor Society, from July 5-Aug. 11.

Duct Tape artwork by John Catania, Phyllis Catania, Diane Hodges and Jake Brinkman from July 6-Aug. 18.

www.artscastle.org

Studios on High Gallery

Unconventional Abstractions by Ruth Ann Mitchell through July 5.

Brian Johnson, 2017 Hit the Hop Exhibition winner, from July 7-July 19.

Enkaustikos: Current Work by Kim Covell Maurer from July 21-Aug. 30

www.studiosonhigh.com

× Expand Muse Gallery

Sherrie Gallerie

The welding work of Luke Achterberg through July 15.

Jewelry by Biba Schutz and Karen Gilbert from July 22-Sept. 1.

www.sherriegallerie.com

OSU Urban Arts Space

Pattern Thinking: Australian Aboriginal Art from the Collection of Tom and Cynthia Schneider with Contributions by Nancy Crow, Edgar Heap of Birds, Anne Keener and Maija Miettinen from July 17-Sept. 22

Behind the Seams: The Art and Craft of Adaptation in Costuming by Julianne Nogar and Rebecca Turk from July 2-July 13.

Pigcasso, painting through digital manipulation and sculpture by Hannah Parrett and Ethan Rucker, from July 16-July 20.

Repeated Dialogue, screen printing by Léah Dwyer, from July 23-27.

www.uas.osu.edu

McConnell Arts Center

Hommage, jewelry by Kelly Nye, through Aug. 12.

Catapult: Goodwill Artists at the MAC through Aug. 12.

www.mcconnellarts.org

High Road Gallery

Michael Cooley and Students of Cooley Studios, realistic portraits by Mike Cooley, through July 28.

www.highroadgallery.com

Blockfort

Sedgwick Ave: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Culture from July 6-27.

www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries

Colors of Courage, glass mosaic on wood by Terri Albanese, from July 1-31.

www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Hawk Galleries

Space Journey, collaboration with the Works in Newark. Features the work of Rik Allen, David Huchthausen, Courtney Branam and Josh Simpson. Opens July 20.

www.hawkgalleries.com