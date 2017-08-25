On View: Gallery exhibits in Columbus Sept./Oct. 2017

× Expand Angela Meleca Gallery 12 Nazi Concentration Camps Survivor of three Nazi concentration camps, survivors' reunion, Majdanek concentration camp, near Lublin, Poland, 1983

Jung Association Gallery: In the Moment, art quilts by Linda Gray, through Sept. 23. Listen! You really can hear the flowers sing! by Claire and Michael Bauza from Oct. 7-Dec. 16. www.jungcentralohio.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Red Horizon: Contemporary Art and Photography in the USSR and Russia, 1960-2010 through Sept. 24. Greater Columbus: The 2017 Greater Columbus Arts Council Visual Arts Award Exhibition through Nov. 26. Sidney Chafetz: Poets and False Prophets through Dec. 3. Three Chagalls, works by Marc Chagall from a private collection, and Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through March 11. Laura Park: 2017 Columbus Comics Residency Exhibition from Sept. 28-Feb. 11. www.columbusmuseum.org

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Norman Rockwell, lithographs and collotype prints from the gallery’s permanent collection of works by the famed American artist, through Sept. 30. Associated American Artists: Art by Subscription from Sept. 11-Dec. 2. Central Ohio Weavers Guild from Oct. 9-Dec. 2. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop semi-annual juried show from Sept. 1-30. Interactive Process, a community show, from Oct. 2-8. Columbus: Crowdsourced by Jessica Wojtasek from Oct. 10-Nov. 13. www.studiosonhigh.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Stillness: Nocturnes by Christopher Burk from Sept. 1-Oct. 1. Abstract Invitational from Oct. 7-29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Recent Landscapes by Mary Jane Ward from Sept. 1-Oct. 11. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Gallery 22: Equine and the Natural World by Susie Gordon from Sept. 1-Oct. 21. www.gallery22.net

Art Access Gallery: New Abstract Paintings by seven artists from Sept. 1-Oct. 31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Rivet Gallery: Sweet Toofs – The Art of Ed Mironiuk, needlefelting work, from Sept. 2-30. Gouache painting and digital media by Johnny Yanok from Oct. 7-31. www.rivetart.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Work by Franklin Cain-Borgers and Laura Thatcher from Sept. 2-30. Work by Andrew Wood and Kara Gut from Oct. 7-31. www.roygbivgallery.org

Hawk Galleries: Lightpaintings by Stephen Knapp from Sept. 2-Oct. 22. www.hawkgalleries.com

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Paintings by Todd Camp from Sept. 5-Oct. 27. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Gallery 831: Bent: A Collaboration in Manipulation, photography by Amy Leibrand and Chad Cochran, from Sept. 8-30. www.clayspace831.com

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye from Sept. 9-Dec. 31. www.decartsohio.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Work by painter and photographer Barb Vogel from Sept. 10-Oct. 15. www.sherriegallerie.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Alchemy: Transformation in Contemporary Enamels, a juried exhibition organized by the Enamelist Society, from Sept. 10-Oct. 22. www.ohiocraft.org

Keny Galleries: Columbus’ Finest (1905-1975): George Bellows and His Contemporaries – works in oil, watercolor, gouache, lithography, color woodcut and sculpture by 15 artists associated with Columbus – from Sept. 22-Oct. 25. www.kenygalleries.com

Angela Meleca Gallery: 12 Nazi Concentration Camps: Photographs by James Friedman from Sept. 16-Oct. 28. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Ohio Glass Museum: A Very Private Collection of vintage glass, a variety of glass art styles made between 1875 and 1920, from Sept. 16-Feb. 26. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Cultural Arts Center: The Sight of Music, visual art inspired by music, from Sept. 29-Nov. 4. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

The Works: The American Farm, rural landscapes by James Young and furniture and art pieces made from re-purposed barns and buildings from the Mount Vernon Barn Company, through Oct. 7. www.attheworks.org

Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery: OHIO: The Start of it All, 60 original children’s book illustrations from the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum Collection, through Oct. 14. www.riffegallery.org

The Arts Castle: Equine Jubilee, artwork celebrating horses, through Oct. 14. www.artscastle.org

McConnell Arts Center: Textured abstract paintings by Ed Phillips through Aug. 13. Faculty Show through Oct. 15. www.mcconnellarts.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Central Ohio Glass Masters through Oct. 26. www.uaoh.net

Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India, a celebration of India featuring paintings, videos and sculptures along with artwork by Francis Newton Souza, through Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org

Muse Gallery: New work by French artist Anne Pourny at the Hilton Columbus Downtown from Oct. 1-30. www.amusegallery.com

Dublin Arts Council: Urur Dhex-Dhexaad Ah: Community In-Between, a photography exhibition exploring immigration, integration and identity featuring portraits of 15 central Ohio Somali role models, through Nov. 3. www.dublinarts.org

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Home: Contemporary African Artists Consider Place & Identity in Our Connected World – featuring works by Osi Audu, Olu Amoda, Ifeoma Anyaeji, Maurice Pefura and E. Okechukwu Odita – through Dec. 1. The Journey of Hope: Stories from Sudan to Columbus, painted canvases and rocks by Bol Aweng, from Sept. 8-Nov. 21. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: South Africa at Liberty: Photography and Films by Yasser Booley through Dec. 2. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Extra Ordinary Lives: Portraits from a Divided Land, photography by South African artist Sophia Klaase, through Dec. 3. www.otterbein.edu