On View: Gallery Exhibits in Columbus April/May 2018

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Quilt National 2017, the 20th biennial international juried art quilt exhibition in partnership with the Dairy Barn in Athens, through April 14. Women to Watch Ohio – 2018, work in metal by woman artists, from May 3-July 7. www.riffegallery.org

Cultural Arts Center: Thousand People of Genoa, photography by T Studios in Genoa, Italy, through April 14. The Storytellers – an exhibition honoring the work of printmakers Sid Chafetz, Joan Tallan and Marge Bender – from April 20-May 19. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Artists of the Winding Road, A-Z, works by 12 Appalachian Ohioans, through April 15. Creating the Illusion: Costumes and Characters from the Paramount Pictures Archive from May 19-Aug. 12. www.decartsohio.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: All of Everything: Todd Oldham Fashion and William Kentridge: The Refusal of Time through April 15. Inherent Structure, abstract works by a multi-generational group of 16 artists, from May 19-Aug. 12. www.wexarts.org

Hayley Gallery: Work by Jane Dippold through April 19. Work by Laurie Clements from April 21-May 13. Work by Alicia Cummings from May 18-June 5. www.localohioart.com

Dublin Arts Council: The Sphere of Magic and other Visionary Objects/Extraordinary Images – mixed media, painting, collage and sculpture by Mark Soppeland – through April 20. Columbus Crossing Borders, a traveling exhibition of paintings by 34 local artists created in response to stories told by refugees, from May 1-June 8. www.dublinarts.org

Keny Galleries: The Winter Landscape, paintings by Alan Gough, through April 20. Exceptional: 25 Diverse Masterworks in Varied Media by Ohio Artists (1858-2018) from April 27-June 15. www.kenygalleries.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: 6 plus 1, featuring work by Melissa Vogley Woods, through April 22. www.hammondharkins.com

Columbus Museum of Art: James R. Hopkins: Faces of the Heartland through April 22. William Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography through May 20. Family Pictures, photos by black photographers exploring communities, through May 20. Botanical Wonders: Flower Figure Quilts 1850-1950 From the Donna and Rodney Wasserstrom Collection through July 1. The Force of Fandom through Aug. 19. www.columbusmuseum.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Thinking in Color, mixed media by OSU alumna and artist Paula Rubenstein, through April 27. New Works, oil paintings by Dave Terry, from April 30-July 6. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Senior Art Exhibitions through April 27. www.otterbein.edu

Art Access Gallery: Of Amate and Cochineal, contemporary art using two ancient prehispanic elements by Elena Osterwalder, through April 28. Landscapes by Perry Brown from May 4-June 16. www.artaccessgallery.com

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: Another Place: Images and Stories from a Refugee’s World, photos by Tariq Tarey juxtaposed with poems by Ladan Osman, through April 28. www.otterbein.edu

Glass Axis: Mini Vitro, glass art on a small scale with pieces 8” or smaller, through April 28.Fantastical Creatures, 2-D drawings by elementary school students reimagined as 3-D glass sculptures, from May 11-June 30. www.glassaxis.org

Pizzuti Collection: Lines/Edges: Frank Stella on Paper and Pair: Alex Dodge and Glen Baldridge through April 29. Go Figure, exploration of the human form by a variety of artists, and photography by Alex Soth from May 10-August 2018. www.pizzuticollection.org

The Arts Castle: Focus on Delaware – featuring the work of John Brake, John Quilter, John Holliger and Kris Kolb – through April 27. Work by members of the Delaware Artists Guild from May 6-June 22. www.artscastle.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Work by students at Upper Arlington High School and the Wellington School from April 2-26. Faces of Columbus, painting and sculptures by Raheleh Bagheri, from May 4-June 22. www.uaoh.net/culturalarts

Griffin Gallery at Creekside: Spring 2018 Juried Exhibition by the Ohio Art League from April 6-May 12. www.griffingalleryatcreekside.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: Paintings by Annette Poitau through May 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Works by Gabriel Gaffney Smith from April 7-29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop, an open call juried exhibition from April 7-May 3. Primary Connections, a Mother’s Day group show, from May 5-31. www.studiosonhigh.com

Jung Association Gallery: un-a-PAULA-getic, mixed media depicting American culture by Paula Lambert, from April 7-June 24. www.jungcentralohio.org

Terra Gallery & Creative Studio: Somatosensory, multimedia by Elizabeth McManus, from April 8-29. www.terra-gallery.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Capital University’s Student Art Exhibition, a multimedia juried exhibition showcasing a variety of works created by the students of Capital University, from April 9-24. www.capital.edu/schumacher

The Works: Seasons of Our Lives, works by the central Ohio branch of the National League of American Pen Women, from April 13-July 6. www.attheworks.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Further by Molly Burke, Lauren Eastman Fowler and Trey Snowdon from April 15-May 26. www.sherriegallerie.com

OSU Urban Arts Space: Senior Projects Exhibition: Department of Art BFA from April 17-May 5. uas.osu.edu

Angela Meleca Gallery: Photography and other media by Rhea Karam from April 21-June 2. www.angelamelecagallery.com

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Stories from Life: A Sufi-Inspired Journey of Past and Present, explorative landscape paintings by Mohmed Hamid, through May 6. www.otterbein.edu

McConnell Arts Center: Depth of Field: MetroParks at the MAC and Catapult: Goodwill Artists at the MAC through May 20. www.mcconnellarts.org

Muse Gallery: New work by Bonnie Teitelbaum, Christopher X. Bost and Randall LaGro at Reed Arts from April 2-May 31. www.amusegallery.com

Blockfort: Futures for the Rest of Us, a multimedia art exhibit featuring veteran, mid-career and emerging artists belonging to groups underrepresented as lead characters in sci-fi film and television, from May 1-29. www.blockfortcolumbus.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2018, Ohio Designer Craftsmen’s 35th annual juried members exhibition, from May 6-June 17. www.ohiocraft.org