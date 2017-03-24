Gallery exhibits in Columbus through June 2017

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hammond Harkins Galleries

Dublin Arts Council: Reaching for the Soul by Barbara Eisenhardt through April 14. Ikuzo Fujiwara: Environmental Ceramic Art, works by the artist accompanied by sketches that depict his design process, from April 25-June 9. www.dublinarts.org

Cultural Arts Center: Inside/Outside, works by members of Creative Arts of Women, through April 15. Art 360°: Contemporary paintings from across Ohio, curated by Charles Bluestone, from April 21-May 20. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Ohio Art’s Council’s Riffe Gallery: Come Along With Me, works inspired by the life lessons of 18 artists, through April 15. After Hours, works created by state of Ohio employees, from May 4-July 8. www.riffegallery.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Ceramic works by Julie Woodrow through April 15. Works by Joe Bova from April 23-May 28. www.sherriegallerie.com

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: BETWEEN US: Identity and Relationship in Tibetan Contemporary Art, works by Tsherin Sherpa and Tulku Jamyang, through April 22. www.otterbein.edu

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts, high-quality artistic quilts that all share the format of four quadrants with bull’s eye centers in each, through April 23. Three Voices: Conversations on Life & Conflict by Judy Brandon, Leslie Shiels and Carol Snyder from May 20-Aug. 13. www.decartsohio.org

ROY G BIV Gallery: Works in sculpture and print by Galen Gibson-Cornell and Max Adrian from April 1-29. Sculpture, photography and collage focusing on the body and passing time by

Nayeon Yang and Sa’dia Rehman from May 6-27. www.roygbivgallery.org

Studios on High Gallery: Poetically Inspired, artwork influenced by specific poems to celebrate national poetry month, from April 1-May 8. A Gilded Garden, mixed-media works by Deb Davis-Livaich, from May 10-June 19. www.studiosonhigh.com

High Road Gallery and Studios: Vibrant watercolor paintings by Suzanne Accetta from April 1-May 27. www.highroadgallery.com

Copious: Work by Theresa Arrasmith from April 2-30. Painting and mixed media by Frances Kats from April 30-June 4. www.copiouscolumbus.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Work by students at Upper Arlington High School and the Wellington School from April 3-21. Interpreting World Places and Spaces, paintings and sculptures by architect George Acock and artist Casey Bradley, from May 1-June 23. www.uaoh.net

Gallery 831: From the Depths, new paintings by April Sunami, from April 7-24. www.clayspace831.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: Capital University’s Student Art Exhibition, multimedia works created by students, from April 7-25. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Alterations: Winnie Sidharta Ambron, Christine D’Epiro Abbott, and Katie Kirk, work focused on female experiences from all over the country, from April 7-May 1. From the Market, works influenced by farmers’ markets and local eating in Ohio, from May 5-29. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

OSU Urban Arts Space: Department of Art BFA Senior Projects Exhibition from April 18-May 6. uas.osu.edu

Keny Galleries: Lowell Tolstedt: A Comprehensive Exhibition of Drawings (1976-2016), still life compositions, from April 21-May 15. www.kenygalleries.com

Art Access Gallery: Variations in the Landscape, landscape works by seven artists, from April 21-May 21. www.artaccessgallery.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: Discerning Patterns: New works by Carol Stewart and Janice Lessman-Moss from April 21-May 28. www.hammondharkins.com

Hayley Gallery: Works by Carolyn Heffelfinger from April 22-May 10. Works by Trish Weeks from May 13-31. www.localohioart.com

Muse Gallery: New paintings by several artists, including works by Sol Halabi, all showing at the Wood Avenue location through May 1. www.amusegallery.com

Columbus Museum of Art: A Dangerous Woman: Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honoré Sharrer and Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe through May 21. Bodies@Work: The Art of Ruben and Isabel Toledo through June 18. Allan Sekula: Aerospace Folktales and Other Stories through July 17. 2017 Decorators’ Show House from April 23-May 14. www.columbusmuseum.org

McConnell Arts Center: Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibition, works by state finalists from Region 1 high schools, through May 21. www.mcconnellarts.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Best of 2017, an annual juried exhibition by artists from Ohio Designer Craftsmen, from May 7-June 18. www.ohiocraft.org

Pizzuti Collection: Transforming Vision: 21st century art from the Pizzuti Collection and The Progressive Master: Francis Newton Souza from the Rajadhyaksha Collection through Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org