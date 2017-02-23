Gallery exhibits in Columbus through August 2017

× Expand Hayley Gallery

High Road Gallery & Studios: Taking the High Road, pen-and-ink, polymer clay and pastel works by owner Carol Hershey and High Road Studio artists, through March 12. www.highroadgallery.com

OSU Urban Arts Space: Thesis, work by master of fine arts candidates from The Ohio State University's Department of Art, through March 18. www.uas.osu.edu

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: The Painted City, reflections on communication within cities in a variety of media by central Ohio painters, through March 25. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Keny Galleries: Pablo Picasso: Select Ceramics and Linocuts; Aminah Robinson: A Special Collection; and Elijah Pierce: Exceptional Bas Relief Carvings through March 34. www.kenygalleries.com

Jung Association Gallery: Small is Beautiful, small works by the members of the Jung Association of Central Ohio, through March 24. www.jungcentralohio.org

Glass Axis Kennedy Galleries: Fragile Fashion, wearable glass art inspired by fashion throughout history, through March 25. www.glassaxis.org

King Arts Complex: The New Black: A Contemporary Collectors Show through March 25. www.kingartscomplex.com

Ohio Craft Museum: Wounded Warrior Dogs and Faithful Companions, signature wood forms by Jim Mellick, through March 26. www.ohiocraft.org

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Work by students at Upper Arlington area middle schools from March 1-24. www.uaoh.net

Art Access Gallery: Work by Goodwill Art Studio artists from March 3-31. www.artaccessgallery.com

Hammond Harkins Galleries: I Dream in Color – New Works by Alteronce Gumby and Stephanie Luening from March 3-April 15. www.hammondharkins.com

Gallery 22: Modern primitive acrylics by Annette Montis from March 3-April 22. www.gallery22.net

Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop, an annual juried show featuring 35 central Ohio artists, from March 4-29. www.studiosonhigh.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Works by Alicia Little and Woomin Kin from March 4-25. www.roygbivgallery.org

Sherrie Gallerie: Hand-carved ceramics by Julie Woodrow from March 5-April 18. www.sherriegallerie.com

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Senior Art Exhibitions, work by graduating art majors, from March 6-April 28. www.otterbein.edu

The Arts Castle: All the Rage: Art & Fashion in Early Delaware County from March 6-April 28. www.artscastle.org

Gallery 831: Verge of Desire, work by abstract/expressionist artist Claudia Rhoades, from March 10-24. www.clayspace831.com

Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Songs in Red and Blue and Gold, still lifes and figure paintings by Kendric Tonn, from March 10-April 2. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com

Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India – a celebration of India featuring paintings, video works, sculptures and an accompanying survey of Francis Newton Souza – from March 10-Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Paintings by artist Lisa M. McLymont from March 15-May 12. www.ohiostatefacultyclub.com

Cultural Arts Center: Inside/Outside, work by members of Creative Arts of Women, from March 17-April 15. www.culturalartscenteronline.org

Hayley Gallery: My Perspective, street art-inspired cityscapes and portraits by Wil Wong Yee, from March 18-April 19. www.localohioart.com

Marcia Evans Gallery: A Splash of Spring, non-figurative oil abstracts by French-born American artist Annette Poitau, from March 31-May 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com

Ohio Wesleyan University Ross Museum of Art: Accumulated Errors, sculpture by Carol Boram-Hays, through April 2. ross.owu.edu

Dublin Arts Council: Barbara Eisenhardt: Reaching for the Soul, landscape paintings that express the tranquility of nature, through April 14. www.dublinarts.org

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Come Along With Me, work exploring the mundane activities of daily life by Ohio Art League members, through April 15. www.riffegallery.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: Carmen Herrera: Lines of Sight and S-337473 by Sarah Oppenheimer through April 16. www.wexarts.org

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art by Tibetan brothers Tsherin Sherpa and Tulka Jamyang through April 22. www.otterbein.edu

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts, machine-pieced quilts by 51 artists from all over the world, through April 23. www.decartsohio.org

Columbus Museum of Art: Dogs, artistic depictions of man’s best friend, through April 23. A Dangerous Woman: Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honoré Sharrer and Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe through May 21. Bodies@Work: The Art of Ruben and Isabel Toledo through June 18. www.columbusmuseum.org

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Water and Ink Revisited: Contemporary Chinese Art from the Academy, works on paper by faculty at Shanghai Printing and Publishing College and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, through April 30. www.otterbein.edu

Ohio Glass Museum: Totally Tiffin, work by glass artisans in Tiffin factories from 1888-1980, through Aug. 27. www.ohioglassmuseum.org