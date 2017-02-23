Gallery exhibits in Columbus through August 2017

Hayley Gallery
High Road Gallery & Studios: Taking the High Road, pen-and-ink, polymer clay and pastel works by owner Carol Hershey and High Road Studio artists, through March 12. www.highroadgallery.com
OSU Urban Arts Space: Thesis, work by master of fine arts candidates from The Ohio State University's Department of Art, through March 18. www.uas.osu.edu
Capital University Schumacher Gallery: The Painted City, reflections on communication within cities in a variety of media by central Ohio painters, through March 25. www.capital.edu/schumacher
Keny Galleries: Pablo Picasso: Select Ceramics and Linocuts; Aminah Robinson: A Special Collection; and Elijah Pierce: Exceptional Bas Relief Carvings through March 34. www.kenygalleries.com
Riffe Gallery
Jung Association Gallery: Small is Beautiful, small works by the members of the Jung Association of Central Ohio, through March 24. www.jungcentralohio.org
Glass Axis Kennedy Galleries: Fragile Fashion, wearable glass art inspired by fashion throughout history, through March 25. www.glassaxis.org
King Arts Complex: The New Black: A Contemporary Collectors Show through March 25. www.kingartscomplex.com
Ohio Craft Museum: Wounded Warrior Dogs and Faithful Companions, signature wood forms by Jim Mellick, through March 26. www.ohiocraft.org
Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Work by students at Upper Arlington area middle schools from March 1-24. www.uaoh.net
Art Access Gallery: Work by Goodwill Art Studio artists from March 3-31. www.artaccessgallery.com
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio
Hammond Harkins Galleries: I Dream in Color – New Works by Alteronce Gumby and Stephanie Luening from March 3-April 15. www.hammondharkins.com
Gallery 22: Modern primitive acrylics by Annette Montis from March 3-April 22. www.gallery22.net
Studios on High Gallery: Hit the Hop, an annual juried show featuring 35 central Ohio artists, from March 4-29. www.studiosonhigh.com
ROY G BIV Gallery: Works by Alicia Little and Woomin Kin from March 4-25. www.roygbivgallery.org
Sherrie Gallerie: Hand-carved ceramics by Julie Woodrow from March 5-April 18. www.sherriegallerie.com
Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Senior Art Exhibitions, work by graduating art majors, from March 6-April 28. www.otterbein.edu
The Arts Castle: All the Rage: Art & Fashion in Early Delaware County from March 6-April 28. www.artscastle.org
Gallery 831: Verge of Desire, work by abstract/expressionist artist Claudia Rhoades, from March 10-24. www.clayspace831.com
High Road Gallery
Brandt-Roberts Galleries: Songs in Red and Blue and Gold, still lifes and figure paintings by Kendric Tonn, from March 10-April 2. www.brandtrobertsgalleries.com
Pizzuti Collection: Visions from India – a celebration of India featuring paintings, video works, sculptures and an accompanying survey of Francis Newton Souza – from March 10-Oct. 28. www.pizzuticollection.org
The Ohio State University Faculty Club: Paintings by artist Lisa M. McLymont from March 15-May 12. www.ohiostatefacultyclub.com
Cultural Arts Center: Inside/Outside, work by members of Creative Arts of Women, from March 17-April 15. www.culturalartscenteronline.org
Hayley Gallery: My Perspective, street art-inspired cityscapes and portraits by Wil Wong Yee, from March 18-April 19. www.localohioart.com
Marcia Evans Gallery: A Splash of Spring, non-figurative oil abstracts by French-born American artist Annette Poitau, from March 31-May 30. www.marciaevansgallery.com
Ohio Wesleyan University Ross Museum of Art: Accumulated Errors, sculpture by Carol Boram-Hays, through April 2. ross.owu.edu
Dublin Arts Council: Barbara Eisenhardt: Reaching for the Soul, landscape paintings that express the tranquility of nature, through April 14. www.dublinarts.org
Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Come Along With Me, work exploring the mundane activities of daily life by Ohio Art League members, through April 15. www.riffegallery.org
Ohio Craft Museum
Wexner Center for the Arts: Carmen Herrera: Lines of Sight and S-337473 by Sarah Oppenheimer through April 16. www.wexarts.org
Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art by Tibetan brothers Tsherin Sherpa and Tulka Jamyang through April 22. www.otterbein.edu
Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts, machine-pieced quilts by 51 artists from all over the world, through April 23. www.decartsohio.org
Columbus Museum of Art: Dogs, artistic depictions of man’s best friend, through April 23. A Dangerous Woman: Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honoré Sharrer and Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe through May 21. Bodies@Work: The Art of Ruben and Isabel Toledo through June 18. www.columbusmuseum.org
Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Water and Ink Revisited: Contemporary Chinese Art from the Academy, works on paper by faculty at Shanghai Printing and Publishing College and the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, through April 30. www.otterbein.edu
Ohio Glass Museum: Totally Tiffin, work by glass artisans in Tiffin factories from 1888-1980, through Aug. 27. www.ohioglassmuseum.org