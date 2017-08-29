Decorative Arts Center explores history of photography

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Decorative Arts Center

The Decorative Arts Center of Ohio’s new exhibition offers a wealth of educational opportunities for those who wish to learn about the visual recording of human history.

In Our Own Image: The Genesis of Photography and the Contemporary Eye, curated by Scott Ferris and Arnold Tunstall, documents the beginning of photography with pinhole cameras and moves all the way up to contemporary photography.

The early portion of the exhibition includes historic images captured on daguerreotype, tintype and ambrotype. The contemporary portion will include images from 1900 to the present.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Decorative Arts Center

Judith Oppenheimer, community relations liaison for the Decorative Arts Center, says every exhibition has some educational aspect.

“I am hoping that when people come, they will have a better understanding of the scope and the depth of what photography has done for us,” Oppenheimer says.

The exhibition includes numerous opportunities for personal enrichment, including the chance to see a pinhole camera used in person by photographer Stephen Takacs on select days throughout the exhibition. There will also be a curator talk Sept. 10, which will be open to the public.

The exhibition is open Sept. 9 through Dec. 31.

Emily Hetterscheidt is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at gbishop@cityscenemediagroup.com.