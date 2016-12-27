Columbus Gallery Exhibits | Through March 2017

× Expand Dublin Arts Council

The Arts Castle: When Ohio Was Young: New Art & Old Artifacts by the Ohio Pastel Artists League through Jan. 15. Juried High School Exhibit from Jan. 29-Feb. 28. www.artscastle.org

Lindsay Gallery: December Group Show – work by Steve Ehret, Amber Groome, Joey Monsoon, Ashley D. Pierce and Meghan Willis – through Jan. 28. www.lindsaygallery.com

ROY G BIV Gallery: Small Works Exhibition, multiple media gallery artists, through Jan. 28. Work by Ellen Xu and Kyle Downs from Feb. 4-25. www.roygbivgallery.com

High Road Gallery & Studios: Taking the High Road – works in pen and ink, polymer clay and pastel by Carol Hershey – from Jan. 1-March 31. www.highroadgallery.com

Upper Arlington Concourse Gallery: Flight, work by artists with disabilities through the Goodwill Columbus Art Studio & Gallery, from Jan. 5-25. Elementary Schools, student artwork from eight local elementary schools, from Feb. 1-24. www.uaoh.net

× Expand Riffe Gallery

Otterbein University Miller Gallery: Keep on Doing, pattern design, collage and painting by Louise Captein from Jan. 9-Feb. 10. 20th Annual Juried Student Exhibition from Feb. 17-March 3. www.otterbein.edu

The Ohio State University Faculty Club: CAPtivate, two- and three-dimensional mosaic compositions made from recycled beer bottle caps by artist John Taylor-Lehem, from Jan. 9-March 10. www.ohio-statefacultyclub.com

Dublin Arts Council: emerging, student artwork from all grades in Dublin City Schools, from Jan. 10-Feb. 17. www.dublinarts.org

Hammond Harkins Galleries: 3 Artists – Griffith, Hamilton, Robinson – works by Dennison Griffith, Paul Hamilton and Aminah Robinson – from Jan. 13-Feb. 26. www.hammondharkins.com.

Glass Axis: Fragile Fashion, wearable glass art ranging from jewelry to full-body avant garde outfits, from Jan. 13-March 4. www.glassaxis.org

Rivet Gallery: The Visceral Hand, hand-drawn or carved images inspired by social issues, from Jan. 14-31. www.rivetart.com

Jung Association Gallery: Small is Beautiful, small works by the members of the Jung Association of Central Ohio, from Jan. 14-March 24. www.jungcentralohio.org

× Expand Ohio Craft Museum

Sherrie Gallerie: Glass vessels and structures by William Ortman from Jan. 22-Feb 28. www.sherriegallerie.com

Studios on High Gallery: Winter Life-Winter Roots, watercolor paintings by Helen Neumann, from Jan. 16-Feb. 27. www.studiosonhigh.com

Capital University Schumacher Gallery: The Painted City, work by nine selected central Ohio painters, from Jan. 16-March 24. www.capital.edu/schumacher

Ohio Wesleyan University Ross Museum of Art: Accumulated Errors, sculpture by Carol Boram-Hays, from Jan. 17-April 2. ross.owu.edu

Otterbein University Frank Museum of Art: BETWEEN US: Relationship and Identity in Tibetan Contemporary Art, work by traditionally trained and internationally recognized Tibetan artists and brothers Tsherin Sherpa and Tulku Jamyang, from Jan. 26-April 22. www.otterbein.edu

Otterbein University Fisher Gallery: Water and Ink Revisited: Contemporary Chinese Art from the Academy, works on paper by faculty members from Otterbein’s two partner schools in China, from Jan. 11-April 30. www.otterbein.edu

Ohio Arts Council’s Riffe Gallery: Come Along With Me, work exploring the mundane activities of daily life by Ohio Art League members, from Jan. 26-April 15. www.riffegallery.org

Ohio Craft Museum: Wounded Warrior Dogs and Faithful Companions, signature wood forms by Jim Mellick, from Feb. 5-March 26. www.ohiocraft.org

× Expand Hayley Gallery

Hayley Gallery: 513 to 614, paintings by Shannon Godby, through Feb. 12. www.localohioart.com

Columbus Museum of Art: Thomas Cole: The Artist as Architect, an exhibition exploring the architectural work of the leader of the Hudson River School of American landscape painting, through Feb. 1. Graphic Novelist Residency Exhibition: Ronald Wimberly through Feb. 19. Think Outside the Brick: The Creative Art of LEGO through Feb. 26. Dogs, artistic depictions of man’s best friend, through April 23. Bodies@Work: The Art of Ruben and Isabel Toledo through June 18. Shakespeare in Prague: Imagining the Bard in the Heart of Europe – original and reproduction costumes, set and costume renderings, maquettes and models of sets photographs prints and ephemera – from Feb. 10-May 21. Subversion and Surrealism in the Art of Honoré Sharrer from Feb. 10-May 21. www.columbusmuseum.org

Ohio Art League X Space: Thumb Box, small works for holiday gifting, through Jan. 27. www.oal.org

× Expand Frank Museum of Art

Ohio Glass Museum: Totally Tiffin, work by glass artisans in Tiffin factories from 1888-1980, through Aug. 27. www.ohioglassmuseum.org

Decorative Arts Center of Ohio: Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts, machine-pieced quilts crafted by 51 artists from all over the world inspired by the innovations of legendary fine art quilt maker Nancy Crow, from Feb. 4-April 23. www.decartsohio.org

Wexner Center for the Arts: Carmen Herrera: Lines of Sight, work by 101-year-old Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, and Sarah Oppenheimer: S-337473, an exhibition melding art with architecture and engineering, from Feb. 4-April 16. www.wexarts.org

Keny Galleries: Pablo Picasso: Select Ceramics and Linocuts; Aminah Robinson: A Special Collection; and Elijah Pierce: Exceptional Bas Relief Carvings from Feb. 10- March 31. www.kenygalleries.com