Gahanna celebrates 20 years of blues & jazz festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paul Molitor, The Portrait House

20th annual Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival June 15-17 Creekside Park & Plaza, 117 Mill St., Gahanna 43230 www.bluesandjazz.com

When the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival returns to Gahanna June 15-17, it will celebrate its 20th anniversary with three days of music, tasting experiences and family fun.

Musical acts such as David Sanborn, the Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, Davina and the Vagabonds, Will Freed Band, Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons, and the Urban Jazz Coalition featuring Lin Roundtree will play across the festival’s four main stages.

Though the festival boasts more than 50 performing acts and 90 hours of Ohio’s best blues and jazz music, there are plenty of other ways in which visitors can enjoy themselves. This year, you can choose from more than 20 food vendors, shop regional artisan booths and much more.

“One of the non-music highlights of the Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival is the (variety of) tasting opportunities offered during the event,” says Visit Gahanna Executive Director Laurie Jadwin.

On Friday, Watershed Distillery will offer samples of cocktails crafted especially for the festival along with drink recipes and pairing suggestions. On Saturday, sample flights of bourbon and whiskey with Brown-Forman whiskey ambassador “Whiskey Pete,” and learn how to distinguish between the two.

Gahanna’s new Noble Cut Distillery will be on hand Sunday, offering tastings of its unique new line of products that includes dark cherry flavored whiskey, apple flavored whiskey and a limoncello made from a 242-year-old Italian family recipe. Information on all tasting times and pricing, in addition to the full musical line-up, can be found at www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

Planning to take the whole family? The Giant Eagle Family Fun Zone, located in Veterans Memorial Park, features free hands-on crafts and activities for kids of all ages.

“The Musical Discovery Zone Stage, which is part of the Giant Eagle Family Fun Zone, offers kids the chance to interact with local artists in workshops where they learn about rhythms and melody – even Irish dance,” says Jadwin. “Kids also can try out a variety of musical instruments (provided courtesy of Music Go Round in Gahanna), thus whetting their appetites for music and the arts.”

× Griffin Gallery at Creekside Check out Griffin Gallery at Creekside, located next to the Heartland Bank Jazz Stage, to view a special exhibit featuring works by famed artist Jan Dilenschneider. The exhibit, which opened May 17 and runs through late June, is open to festival attendees free of charge. Pricing for daily admission is $7 on Friday and Sunday, and $10 on Saturday. You can also purchase a weekend pass for $21. Children under 12 and military members (active and retired with military ID) receive free admission. For more information about purchasing tickets, VIP packages and the festival in general, visit www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com.

Jenny Wise is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at jwise@cityscenemediagroup.com.