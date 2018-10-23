COSI’s New Poison Exhibit Thrills and Educates

COSI recently opened a new collaborative exhibit with the American Museum of Natural History in New York, The Power of Poison. Explore this state-of-the-art exhibition that uses interactive displays, stunning 3-D models and plenty of illuminating facts.

As a banner welcoming you to The Power of Poison suggests, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. But what does kill you, makes for a really great exhibit.

Divided into five intriguing sections, The Power of Poison teaches the mythological and historical record of poisons as well as their dangers, benefits and usages.

Start in the Chocó Forest to visit one of the most poisonous areas in the world. Traditionally found in west Colombia, live animals and larger-than-life models allow visitors to explore this far away land without ever leaving Columbus.

Guests can also take on the role of detective by visiting the live Detecting Poisons Theatre or guiding themselves through interactive digital puzzles. Solve the mysterious illness of Captain James Cook or discover what caused the household dog, Skippy, to behave strangely. The engaging displays are perfect for all ages.

Fans of both literature and science will find something to enjoy in this exhibit, as the magic and concoctions behind popular pieces of fiction are explained. Ever wonder why Alice's Mad Hatter is mad or consider Shakespeare’s inspiration for the famous lines from Macbeth, “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and caldron bubble?” The exhibit’s Poison in the Time of Magic section illuminates all this and more.

History buffs will also be entertained, learning about poison before toxicology. In the Villains and Victims section, the scientific rationale behind some of history's greatest mysteries and crimes are explained, including Cleopatra’s death and Napoleon’s physical decline in exile.

This exhibition runs until January 13, but it’s never too late to take advantage of COSI’s fun and educational displays. Just as The Power of Poison offers excitement and knowledge, COSI has even more interactive exhibits to explore.

