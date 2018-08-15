Sylar at Express Live!

× Expand Sylar

Photo courtesy of Hopeless Records

Sylar, a Queens, New York-based crew, have positioned themselves as the new voice of the voiceless. Their sound, a cocktail of down-tuned bounce, stadium-ready choruses and streetwise hip-hop unapologetically champions the underdog. Swagger and style are showcased in this re-ignition of the rap/rock genre.

"They take the Linkin Park template and update it for 21st century New York," pens publication Kerrang! "Sylar's slick delivery points to big things ahead."

Hopeless Records will release the group's third full-length album, Seasons, on October 5th. Frontman Jayden Panesso affirms Sylar's dedicated solidarity with the trampled and forgotten. "For the ones who can't speak/for the ones who are too scared to dream," he mandates.

The band's second album HELP! debuted in the Top 30 of Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, with a handful of singles hitting the top spot on SiriusXM's Octane.

Sylar will be on the road this fall in support of Beartooth and Knocked Loose.