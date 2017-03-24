Picks & Previews

× Expand Photo courtesy of Columbus Jazz Arts Group John Ellis and Double Wide

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Soul Session: From Ray Charles to Whitney Houston

April 6-9

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Carmen Bradford, Mykal Kilgore and Dave Powers team up with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra to present a dazzling weekend of soul music. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Cirque de la Symphonie

April 8, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra joins forces with an equally alluring display of cirque performances from around the world. www.columbussymphony.com

Shadowbox Live presents Rock of Ages

April 13-Aug. 27

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox presents its own spin on the powerhouse 1980s rock jukebox musical featuring the music of Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison and more. www.shadowboxlive.org

CAPA presents Morgan James

April 14, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Soul singer and songwriter Morgan James, known for her covers of songs such as Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” and Prince’s “Call My Name,” visits Columbus in support of her new album Hunter. www.capa.com

CATCO presents Henry Ford’s Model E

April 19-May 7

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This new play by Columbus playwright Herb Brown tells the story of the famed inventor’s relationship with his son Edsel. www.catcoistheatre.org

Jazz Arts Group presents John Ellis & Double Wide

April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.

Saxophonist John Ellis and his band Double Wide aim to impress with their New Orleans-inspired tunes. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Blast: The Big Science Bash

April 22, 7-11 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

This COSI fundraiser and celebration of science features small plates, desserts, wine, Rhinegeist beer, a wine pull, a raffle and live music by the Conspiracy Band. www.cosi.org

BalletMet presents Romeo and Juliet

April 28-30

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Shakespeare’s tale of love and tragic loss is performed as a classical ballet to Prokofiev’s score. www.balletmet.org

NARI of Central Ohio Spring Home Improvement Showcase

April 29-30

Throughout central Ohio

The local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry shows recent remodels of homes in and around Columbus. www.trustnari.org

Brew Hop

April 29, May 27, 6 p.m.

Brewery District

This new event, in the vein of the Short North’s Gallery Hop, highlights Brewery District businesses and also features local brewers, musicians and visual artists. www.columbusbrewerydistrict.com

March for Babies

April 30, 9 a.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

The local chapter of the March of Dimes presents its annual 3-mile walk fundraiser. www.marchforbabies.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Power of the Sea

April 30, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Featuring Tan Dun’s “Water Concerto” and the “Blue Danube Waltz,” this event will also showcase the winner of the orchestra’s water-themed film competition. www.newalbanysymphony.net

Opera Columbus presents Bizet’s Carmen

May 3-7

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Opera Columbus, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and BalletMet 2 come together to reproduce this magical story of love and betrayal, which has been relocated to the early 20th century. www.operacolumbus.org

Broadway Across America presents Riverdance

May 12-14

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

This popular show of Irish dance has toured the world for 20 years and is calling Columbus to join the celebration. columbus.broadway.com

ProMusica presents David & Vadim

May 13-14

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

ProMusica Music Director David Danzmayr and celebrated violinist Vadim Gluzman perform Mozart to conclude the chamber orchestra’s season. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Cirque du Soleil presents Ovo

May 17-21

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

This production by the world-famous troupe enters into the microscopic world of insects, which apparently bustles with life, music and dance. www.schottensteincenter.com

Discover the Dream

May 18, 6 p.m.

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

This major annual event featuring cocktails, dinner, a patient speaker, and live and silent auctions raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org

Daryl Hall & John Oates with Tears for Fears

May 22, 7 p.m.

Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.

Two of the most biggest rock duos of the 1980s, Hall & Oates (“Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Rich Girl”) and Tears for Fears (“Shout,” “Head Over Heels,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”) share the bill at the Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Julius Caesar

May 25-June 18

Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.

Actors’ Theatre kicks off its 2017 summer season with one of Shakespeare’s best known political dramas. www.theactorstheatre.org

The Memorial Tournament

May 29-June 4

Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin

Jack Nicklaus’ annual golf tournament returns to Dublin for its 42nd year, bringing with it the best golfers in the world. www.thememorialtournament.com

CATCO presents I Do! I Do!

May 31-June 18

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This classic Broadway play follows the 50-year marriage of a couple and is filled with memorable tunes. www.catcoistheatre.org

SAVE THE DATE!

Song of the Stars Premiere

June 1, 5:30 p.m.

COSI, 333 W. Broad St.

COSI premieres its newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium. In addition, visitors can attend June’s COSI After Dark event, and join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue. www.cosi.org