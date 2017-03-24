Picks & Previews

Photo courtesy of Columbus Jazz Arts Group
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Soul Session: From Ray Charles to Whitney Houston
April 6-9
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Carmen Bradford, Mykal Kilgore and Dave Powers team up with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra to present a dazzling weekend of soul music. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Cirque de la Symphonie
April 8, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra joins forces with an equally alluring display of cirque performances from around the world. www.columbussymphony.com
Shadowbox Live presents Rock of Ages
April 13-Aug. 27
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Shadowbox presents its own spin on the powerhouse 1980s rock jukebox musical featuring the music of Bon Jovi, Journey, Poison and more. www.shadowboxlive.org
Photo courtesy of Columbus Symphony
CAPA presents Morgan James
April 14, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Soul singer and songwriter Morgan James, known for her covers of songs such as Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” and Prince’s “Call My Name,” visits Columbus in support of her new album Hunter. www.capa.com
CATCO presents Henry Ford’s Model E
April 19-May 7
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This new play by Columbus playwright Herb Brown tells the story of the famed inventor’s relationship with his son Edsel. www.catcoistheatre.org
Jazz Arts Group presents John Ellis & Double Wide
April 21, 7:30 p.m.
Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.
Saxophonist John Ellis and his band Double Wide aim to impress with their New Orleans-inspired tunes. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Photo by Amanda DePerro
Blast: The Big Science Bash
April 22, 7-11 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
This COSI fundraiser and celebration of science features small plates, desserts, wine, Rhinegeist beer, a wine pull, a raffle and live music by the Conspiracy Band. www.cosi.org
BalletMet presents Romeo and Juliet
April 28-30
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Shakespeare’s tale of love and tragic loss is performed as a classical ballet to Prokofiev’s score. www.balletmet.org
NARI of Central Ohio Spring Home Improvement Showcase
April 29-30
Throughout central Ohio
The local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry shows recent remodels of homes in and around Columbus. www.trustnari.org
Brew Hop
April 29, May 27, 6 p.m.
Brewery District
This new event, in the vein of the Short North’s Gallery Hop, highlights Brewery District businesses and also features local brewers, musicians and visual artists. www.columbusbrewerydistrict.com
Photo courtesy of ProMusica
March for Babies
April 30, 9 a.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
The local chapter of the March of Dimes presents its annual 3-mile walk fundraiser. www.marchforbabies.org
New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Power of the Sea
April 30, 3 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Featuring Tan Dun’s “Water Concerto” and the “Blue Danube Waltz,” this event will also showcase the winner of the orchestra’s water-themed film competition. www.newalbanysymphony.net
Opera Columbus presents Bizet’s Carmen
May 3-7
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Opera Columbus, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and BalletMet 2 come together to reproduce this magical story of love and betrayal, which has been relocated to the early 20th century. www.operacolumbus.org
Broadway Across America presents Riverdance
May 12-14
Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.
This popular show of Irish dance has toured the world for 20 years and is calling Columbus to join the celebration. columbus.broadway.com
ProMusica presents David & Vadim
May 13-14
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
ProMusica Music Director David Danzmayr and celebrated violinist Vadim Gluzman perform Mozart to conclude the chamber orchestra’s season. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Cirque du Soleil presents Ovo
May 17-21
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
This production by the world-famous troupe enters into the microscopic world of insects, which apparently bustles with life, music and dance. www.schottensteincenter.com
Photo courtesy of Columbus Jazz Arts Group
Discover the Dream
May 18, 6 p.m.
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell
This major annual event featuring cocktails, dinner, a patient speaker, and live and silent auctions raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org
Daryl Hall & John Oates with Tears for Fears
May 22, 7 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
Two of the most biggest rock duos of the 1980s, Hall & Oates (“Maneater,” “You Make My Dreams,” “Rich Girl”) and Tears for Fears (“Shout,” “Head Over Heels,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”) share the bill at the Schottenstein Center. www.schottensteincenter.com
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Julius Caesar
May 25-June 18
Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.
Actors’ Theatre kicks off its 2017 summer season with one of Shakespeare’s best known political dramas. www.theactorstheatre.org
The Memorial Tournament
May 29-June 4
Muirfield Village Golf Club, 5750 Memorial Dr., Dublin
Jack Nicklaus’ annual golf tournament returns to Dublin for its 42nd year, bringing with it the best golfers in the world. www.thememorialtournament.com
CATCO presents I Do! I Do!
Jennifer Zmuda
May 31-June 18
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This classic Broadway play follows the 50-year marriage of a couple and is filled with memorable tunes. www.catcoistheatre.org
Song of the Stars Premiere
June 1, 5:30 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
COSI premieres its newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium. In addition, visitors can attend June’s COSI After Dark event, and join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue. www.cosi.org