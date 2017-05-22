Picks & Previews | June 2017

Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Julius Caesar
Through June 18
Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.
Actors’ Theatre kicks off its 2017 summer season with one of Shakespeare’s best known political dramas. www.theactorstheatre.org
CATCO presents I Do! I Do!
Through June 18
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This classic Broadway play follows the 50-year marriage of a couple and is filled with memorable tunes. www.catcoistheatre.org
CityScene Magazine Party/COSI After Dark
June 1, 5:30 p.m.
COSI, 333 W. Broad St.
Join CityScene for a party celebrating the release of the June issue, attend June’s COSI After Dark event and check out COSI's newest film experience, Song of the Stars, in the Planetarium. www.cosi.org
Broadway Across America presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
June 6-11
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Broadway in Columbus finishes up its 2016-17 season with the story of music legend Carole King, told through the music of King and her contemporaries. www.columbus.broadway.com
Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers
June 7, 7:30 p.m.
Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Dr.
The band responsible for such hits as “American Girl,” “Don’t Do Me Like That,” “Free Fallin’,” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” and “I Won’t Back Down” comes to town on its 40th anniversary tour, also featuring Joe Walsh. www.schottensteincenter.com
Cooking with the Stars
June 8, 5:30 p.m.
Villa Milano Banquet & Conference Center, 1630 Schrock Rd.
This annual fundraiser for the National Kidney Foundation features a wide variety of food from local businesses and appearances by a substantial collection of local celebrities. www.kidney.org
Shadowbox Live presents Best of Shadowbox Live
June 8-Aug. 27
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
The most popular songs and sketches from Shadowbox’s 2016-17 season are on the line-up for this greatest hits show. www.shadowboxlive.org
Columbus Arts Festival
June 9-11
Downtown Columbus Riverfront
The enormous line-up of artists is only the tip of the iceberg at the Columbus Arts Festival, new features of which include a sculptural lighting installation, festival merchandise and a shade installation designed by Columbus College of Art & Design students, and relocated entertainment stages. www.columbusartsfestival.org
Buckeye Country Superfest
June 10-11
Ohio Stadium, 411 Woody Hayes Dr.
Big names on the bill for the third annual Buckeye Country Superfest include Keith Urban, the Zac Brown Band, Billy Currington, Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney. www.buckeyecountrysuperfest.com
Sundays at Scioto
June 11-July 30
Scioto Park, 7377 Riverside Dr., Dublin
The June dates in the Dublin Arts Council’s 34th annual summer concert series feature Eagles tribute 7 Bridges on June 11, jazz/blues outfit Davina and the Vagabonds on June 18 and modern country artist Alexis Gomez on June 25. www.dublinarts.org
Grove City Town Center Wine and Arts Festival
June 16-17
Grove City Town Center
More than 20 Ohio wineries converge on Grove City for the seventh annual Wine and Arts Festival, which also highlights shopping and dining in the Town Center.
Creekside Blues and Jazz Festival
June 16-18
Creekside Gahanna
Five stages host a significant number of performers – including Angela Perley & the Howlin’ Moons, MojoFlo, Willie Phoenix, the Tony Monaco Trio, Tab Benoit, and John Popper and the Will Freed Band – at the 19th annual Creekside Blues & Jazz Festival. www.creeksidebluesandjazz.com
Grandview Digfest
June 17, 4-10:30 p.m.
Grandview Yard
The best of local beer and liquor is available at the seventh annual Digfest, which also features food, crafts and live music. www.grandviewdigfest.com
Picnic with the Pops: A Symphonic Tribute to the Music of Prince
June 17, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
The Columbus Symphony Orchestra’s 2017 Picnic with the Pops season begins with a tribute to Prince, featuring popular tunes such as “When Doves Cry,” “Raspberry Beret” and “Purple Rain.” www.columbussymphony.com
Worthington Arts Festival
June 17-18
McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St., Worthington
A long line-up of visual and performing artists is on tap for the 25th annual celebration of the arts in Worthington. www.worthingtonartsfestival.com
Actors’ Theatre of Columbus presents Pride and Prejudice
June 22-July 16
Schiller Park, 1069 Jaeger St.
The beloved Jane Austen novel comes to the stage in this popular adaptation by Jon Jory of Actors’ Theatre of Louisville. www.theactorstheatre.org
Picnic with the Pops: Beethoven’s 9th Symphony
June 23, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
The 120-member Columbus Symphony Chorus joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and a quartet of soloists for a performance of one of Beethoven’s most popular symphonies, ending with “Ode to Joy.” www.columbussymphony.com
Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Jackson 5+
June 23-25
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
The chorus celebrates Gay Pride Month with some of the greatest hits from the career of the King of Pop, starting with the Jackson 5 and moving through “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Bad” and all the rest. www.cgmc.com
Picnic with the Pops: Beethoven V. Coldplay
June 24, 8 p.m.
Columbus Commons, 160 S. High St.
Composer and conductor Steve Hackman, who in January brought his Brahms V. Radiohead show to the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, returns for a mash-up of Beethoven’s 3rd Symphony and hits by Coldplay. www.columbussymphony.com
Haus und Garten Tour
June 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
German Village
A handful of the most impressive homes and gardens in historic German Village are on display for this 57th annual tour. www.germanvillage.com