Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru March 2017

Shadowbox Live presents Body Heat

Jan. 5-March 18

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox’s first new show of 2017 presents an ode to sex, love and relationships with its usual blend of sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll. www.shadowboxlive.org

Early Music in Columbus presents Twelfth Night Celebration

Jan. 6-8

First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad St.

The Early Interval, central Ohio’s premier early music ensemble, presents its annual Twelfth Night performance. www.earlymusicincolumbus.org

× Expand David Krakauer. Photo courtesy of GMD Three

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Klezmer Showcase

Jan. 13-14

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Guest clarinetist David Krakauer joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Jewish folk music. www.columbussymphony.com

Jazz Arts Group presents the Matt Wilson Quartet

Jan. 19, 7 and 9 p.m.

Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.

Upbeat jazz drummer Matt Wilson and his ensemble perform two shows as part of the Jazz Arts Group Presents series. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms v. Radiohead

Jan. 21, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Composer, arranger, producer and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts the symphony through four movements of Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and eight songs from Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer. www.columbussymphony.com

ProMusica presents Sibelius and Mendelssohn

Jan. 21-22

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 N. High St., Worthington; Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Rising-star Moldovan violinist joins ProMusica for a show featuring music by Sibelius, Mendelssohn, Schubert/Webern and Grieg. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Opera Columbus presents Mission: Seraglio

Jan. 25-29

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Miles Mykkanen performs the role of Belmonte in this version of Mozart’s The Abduction from the Seraglio, updated to a suave spy story. www.operacolumbus.org

Disney on Ice presents Dream Big

Jan. 25-29

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

Eight Disney princesses from Cinderella to Elsa are part of this inspirational ice show. www.nationwidearena.com

CATCO presents Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Jan. 25-Feb. 12

Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

Sherlock Holmes and The 39 Steps converge in this mystery farce based on the classic Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles. www.catcoistheatre.org

Broadway Across America presents The Little Mermaid

Jan. 31-Feb. 5

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The beloved animated Disney movie becomes a full stage production, featuring all the well-known characters and songs. columbus.broadway.com

The Jefferson Series: Patrick Kennedy

Feb. 1, 7 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-Rhode Island) speaks on mental health, his struggles with addiction and his work to help others overcome it. www.newalbanyfoundation.org

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Ella Fitzgerald & the Great Ladies of Swing

Feb. 2-5

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

The orchestra’s Swingin’ with the CJO series continues with this show paying tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and her contemporaries, featuring guest vocalist Marva Hicks and guest bassist/vocalist Nicki Parrott. www.jazzartsgroup.org

BalletMet presents Peter Pan

Feb. 10-12

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The well-known tale of the boy who never wanted to grow up comes to the ballet stage, complete with intricate costumes and soaring acrobatics. www.balletmet.org

Broadway Across America presents The Bodyguard

Feb. 14-19

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

R&B superstar Deborah Cox stars in the Broadway production of the 1992 movie starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, including such songs as “Queen of the Night” and “I Will Always Love You.” columbus.broadway.com

CATCO presents Sex with Strangers

Feb. 15-March 5

Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This play follows the meeting and interaction of a successful novelist and an erotica author, each craving something the other has. www.catcoistheatre.org

Jazz Arts Group presents Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance

Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

Local female jazz and blues singers put on an evening of music by the likes of Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and Ethel Waters. www.jazzartsgroup.org

× Expand Kodo. Photo courtesy of Takashi Okamoto

CAPA presents Kodo

Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Japanese taiko drumming group Kodo presents its newest show, Dadan, featuring a wide variety of drums as well as such instruments as gongs and the grangtang (an Indonesian bamboo instrument). www.mccoycenter.org

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Chris Botti

Feb. 25, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The No. 1 selling American jazz instrumental artist returns to Columbus to team up with the symphony. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

This 42-year-old comic male ballet troupe is known for its blend of classic ballet and parody, often featuring men performing traditionally female roles. www.capa.com

Save the Date!

Arnold Sports Festival

March 2-5

Throughout Columbus

The largest multi-sport festival in the world continues to grow as it welcomes 20,000 athletes, more than ever before, and presents new events including lacrosse, yoga, paraplegic powerlifting, a pro strongwoman competition and the results of a physical transformation challenge. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com