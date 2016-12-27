Picks & Previews | Columbus events thru March 2017

Photo courtesy of Mark & Tracy Photography
Shadowbox Live presents Body Heat
Jan. 5-March 18
Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.
Shadowbox’s first new show of 2017 presents an ode to sex, love and relationships with its usual blend of sketch comedy and rock ‘n’ roll. www.shadowboxlive.org
Early Music in Columbus presents Twelfth Night Celebration
Jan. 6-8
First Congregational Church, 444 E. Broad St.
The Early Interval, central Ohio’s premier early music ensemble, presents its annual Twelfth Night performance. www.earlymusicincolumbus.org
David Krakauer. Photo courtesy of GMD Three
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Klezmer Showcase
Jan. 13-14
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Guest clarinetist David Krakauer joins the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for a performance of Jewish folk music. www.columbussymphony.com
Jazz Arts Group presents the Matt Wilson Quartet
Jan. 19, 7 and 9 p.m.
Copious-Notes, 520 S. High St.
Upbeat jazz drummer Matt Wilson and his ensemble perform two shows as part of the Jazz Arts Group Presents series. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Brahms v. Radiohead
Jan. 21, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
Composer, arranger, producer and songwriter Steve Hackman conducts the symphony through four movements of Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 and eight songs from Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer. www.columbussymphony.com
ProMusica presents Sibelius and Mendelssohn
Jan. 21-22
Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 N. High St., Worthington; Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Rising-star Moldovan violinist joins ProMusica for a show featuring music by Sibelius, Mendelssohn, Schubert/Webern and Grieg. www.promusicacolumbus.org
Opera Columbus presents Mission: Seraglio
Jan. 25-29
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
Miles Mykkanen performs the role of Belmonte in this version of Mozart’s The Abduction from the Seraglio, updated to a suave spy story. www.operacolumbus.org
Disney on Ice presents Dream Big
Jan. 25-29
Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.
Eight Disney princesses from Cinderella to Elsa are part of this inspirational ice show. www.nationwidearena.com
CATCO presents Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Jan. 25-Feb. 12
Studio One, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
Sherlock Holmes and The 39 Steps converge in this mystery farce based on the classic Holmes mystery The Hound of the Baskervilles. www.catcoistheatre.org
Broadway Across America presents The Little Mermaid
Jan. 31-Feb. 5
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The beloved animated Disney movie becomes a full stage production, featuring all the well-known characters and songs. columbus.broadway.com
The Jefferson Series: Patrick Kennedy
Feb. 1, 7 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy (D-Rhode Island) speaks on mental health, his struggles with addiction and his work to help others overcome it. www.newalbanyfoundation.org
Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Ella Fitzgerald & the Great Ladies of Swing
Feb. 2-5
Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.
The orchestra’s Swingin’ with the CJO series continues with this show paying tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and her contemporaries, featuring guest vocalist Marva Hicks and guest bassist/vocalist Nicki Parrott. www.jazzartsgroup.org
BalletMet presents Peter Pan
Feb. 10-12
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The well-known tale of the boy who never wanted to grow up comes to the ballet stage, complete with intricate costumes and soaring acrobatics. www.balletmet.org
Broadway Across America presents The Bodyguard
Feb. 14-19
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
R&B superstar Deborah Cox stars in the Broadway production of the 1992 movie starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, including such songs as “Queen of the Night” and “I Will Always Love You.” columbus.broadway.com
CATCO presents Sex with Strangers
Feb. 15-March 5
Studio Two, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.
This play follows the meeting and interaction of a successful novelist and an erotica author, each craving something the other has. www.catcoistheatre.org
Jazz Arts Group presents Ladies Sing the Blues: Songs & Sounds of the Harlem Renaissance
Feb. 18, 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.
Local female jazz and blues singers put on an evening of music by the likes of Billie Holiday, Bessie Smith and Ethel Waters. www.jazzartsgroup.org
Kodo. Photo courtesy of Takashi Okamoto
CAPA presents Kodo
Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.
Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany
Japanese taiko drumming group Kodo presents its newest show, Dadan, featuring a wide variety of drums as well as such instruments as gongs and the grangtang (an Indonesian bamboo instrument). www.mccoycenter.org
Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Chris Botti
Feb. 25, 8 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
The No. 1 selling American jazz instrumental artist returns to Columbus to team up with the symphony. www.columbussymphony.com
CAPA presents Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
Feb. 28, 7:30 p.m.
Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.
This 42-year-old comic male ballet troupe is known for its blend of classic ballet and parody, often featuring men performing traditionally female roles. www.capa.com
Save the Date!
Arnold Sports Festival
March 2-5
Throughout Columbus
The largest multi-sport festival in the world continues to grow as it welcomes 20,000 athletes, more than ever before, and presents new events including lacrosse, yoga, paraplegic powerlifting, a pro strongwoman competition and the results of a physical transformation challenge. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com