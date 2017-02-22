Picks & Previews | CityScene March 2017

Shadowbox Live presents Broken Whispers

Through March 19

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox’s female-fronted, dance-theater reimagining of The Great Gatsby that saw great success in the fall returns for a limited engagement. www.shadowboxlive.org

Arnold Sports Festival

March 2-5

Throughout Columbus

The largest multi-sport festival in the world continues to grow as it welcomes 20,000 athletes, more than ever before, and presents new events including lacrosse, yoga, paraplegic powerlifting, a pro strongwoman competition and the results of a physical transformation challenge. www.arnoldsportsfestival.com

ProMusica presents An Evening of Bassoon and Strings

March 4, 5:30 p.m.

Worthington United Methodist Church, 600 High St., Worthington

Principal bassoonist Ellen Connors joins four ProMusica musicians for works by Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Devienne and more. www.promusicacolumbus.org

Chamber Music Columbus presents Doric String Quartet

March 4, 8 p.m.

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Mendelssohn, Bartok and Beethoven are all part of the program for this British foursome’s appearance through Chamber Music Columbus. www.cmcolumbus.org

CAPA presents Elvis Lives

March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Winners of the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest take to the stage for a show narrated, through restored footage from the Graceland Archives, by the King himself. www.capa.com

American Collegiate Hockey Association National Tournament Festival

March 9-19

OhioHealth Chiller Dublin, Chiller Easton, Chiller North and Ice Haus

More than 100 hockey games will take place as part of this 26th annual tournament featuring teams from 72 colleges nationwide. www.achanationals.com

Broadway Across America presents Stomp

March 10-12

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

The United Kingdom street performance that evolved into an international smash returns to Columbus with old favorites and new additions, including two completely new routines. columbus.broadway.com

Three Acts, Two Dancers, One Radio Host

March 11, 8 p.m.

Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St.

NPR host Ira Glass teams up with contemporary dancers Monica Bill Barnes and Anna Bass for multiple pieces combining dance with radio. www.wexarts.org

New Albany Symphony Orchestra presents Casey at the Bat

March 12, 3 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

The New Albany Symphony’s spring show, preceded by an instrument petting zoo and snacks, features baseball-inspired music, including Ernest Thayer’s Casey at the Bat. www.newalbanysymphony.net

CAPA presents Taj Express: The Bollywood Music Revue

March 14, 8 p.m.

Palace Theatre, 34 W. Broad St.

Film, dance and music are all part of this tribute to the music and culture of Bollywood films. www.capa.com

Columbus Jazz Orchestra presents Cab Calloway, Lionel Hampton & the Big Band Explosion

March 16-19

Southern Theatre, 21 E. Main St.

Guest saxophonist Harry Allen and guest vibraphonist Warren Wolf join the Columbus Jazz Orchestra for a show full of big band hits. www.jazzartsgroup.org

Stevie Nicks

March 17, 7 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The Fleetwood Mac singer and solo artist in her own right (“Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”) comes to Columbus, supported by the Pretenders (“Brass in Pocket,” “Back on the Chain Gang,” “My City Was Gone”). www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus presents Heroes

March 17-19

Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St.

CGMC salutes the heroes in our own lives, from parents and teachers to community leaders and music icons, at its spring show. www.columbusgaymenschorus.com

BalletMet presents Art in Motion

March 17-25

Davidson Theatre, Riffe Center, 77 S. High St.

This production features three shows: the return of Gustavo Ramirez Sansano’s popular 18+1, the company premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Fool’s Paradise and the world premiere of a new piece by company Artistic Director Edwaard Liang. www.balletmet.org

Bon Jovi

March 18, 7:30 p.m.

Nationwide Arena, 200 W. Nationwide Blvd.

The enormously popular rock ensemble responsible for “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life,” “Bad Medicine” and much more comes to Columbus as part of its This House Is Not for Sale tour. www.nationwidearena.com

Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Pixar in Concert

March 18, 8 p.m.

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The symphony performs some of the best-known songs from such Pixar films as Cars, Brave, Wall-E, Ratatouille and Finding Nemo, featuring clips from each. www.columbussymphony.com

CAPA presents Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour

March 24, 8 p.m.

Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany

Rock ‘n’ roll legend Peter Frampton, known for such songs as “Show Me the Way” and “Do You Feel Like I Do,” performs an acoustic show at the McCoy Center. www.mccoycenter.org

CAPA presents Harry Potter in Concert

March 25-26

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone airs in HD on the big screen while the Columbus Symphony Orchestra plays the score live on-stage. www.capa.com

Broadway Across America presents Cabaret

March 28-April 2

Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St.

The hugely popular musical set at the Kit Kat Klub in pre-World War II Germany has been reimagined by Sam Mendes (Skyfall, American Beauty) and Rob Marshall (Chicago, Into the Woods). columbus.broadway.com

Shadowbox Live presents Evolutionaries: The Stories and Music of David Bowie and Prince

Through May 25

Shadowbox Live, 503 S. Front St.

Shadowbox pays tribute to two of the most prominent musicians to pass away in 2016 with stories of their lives and plenty of their iconic music. www.shadowboxlive.org