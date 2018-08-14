Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids Opening at COSI February, 2019

× Expand Courtesy of COSI Mythic Creatures

For thousands of years, humans around the world have brought mythic creatures to life in stories, music, and words of art. Mythic Creatures reveals the relationship between nature and legend, tracing these creatures' origins, cultural importance, and enduring hold on the imagination. This exhibition combines dramatic models, cast fossils, magnificent cultural objects, and absorbing multimedia and interactive technology to tell the stories behind the alluring mythic creatures that continue to fascinate visitors of all ages.

Mythic Creatures: Dragons, Unicorns & Mermaids is organized by the American Museum of Natural History, New York, in collaboration with The Field Museum, Chicago; Canadian Museum of History, Gatineau; Australian National Maritime Museum, Sydney; and Fernbank Museum of Natural History, Atlanta.

About COSI

COSI, Columbus, Ohio's dynamic Center of Science and Industry, inspires the scientists, dreamers, and innovators of tomorrow. Opened in 1964 at Memorial Hall in downtown Columbus, COSI moved in 1999 to a new 320,000-square-foot home designed by internationally-renowned architect Arata Isozaki, creating one of the largest modern-built science centers in the United States. COSI continues to represent a significant investment in the economic development and community revitalization of downtown Columbus.

As a "center of science," rather than a standalone science center, COSI has established embedded partnerships that enrich our guests' experiences, including the Ohio State University (OSU) Labs in Life, working research laboratories created through a partnership with The Ohio State University and staffed by OSU researchers.

In 2008, COSI was named America's #1 science center for families by Parent Magazine. Since 1964, COSI has engaged with over 33 million people from all 50 states and around the world, both on-site and through its award-winning outreach programs.