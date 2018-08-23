Casting Announced for Disney's Aladdin, the Hit Broadway Musical

× Expand Courtesy of CAPA Friend Like Me Disney Theatrical Productions under the direction of Thomas Schumacher presents Aladdin, the US tour, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin: Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Isabelle McCalla (Jasmine), Jerald Vincent (Sultan) directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw

Casting has been announced for the Columbus engagement of Disney’s Aladdin. The hit Broadway musical will begin performances at the Ohio Theatre

The performance schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, October 24, 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 25, 2 pm & 7:30 pm

Friday, October 26, 8 pm

Saturday, October 27, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, October 28, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Monday, October 29, 7:30 pm

Tuesday, October 30, 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 1, 7:30 pm

Friday, November 2, 8 pm

Saturday, November 3, 2 pm & 8 pm

Sunday, November 4, 1 pm & 6:30 pm

Tickets start at $34, and VIP ticket packages, which include a prime seat location, a commemorative souvenir program, and an exclusive merchandise item, are also available.

Beginning at 10am on Thursday, August 16, tickets can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and online at www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. Orders for groups of 20 or more may be placed by calling (614) 719-6900.

The production features Clinton Greenspan (Aladdin), Michael James Scott (Genie), Lissa deGuzman (Jasmine), Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Jay Paranada (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Philippe Arroyo (Omar), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Jed Feder (Kassim), Korie Lee Blossey (Standby Genie & Sultan), Ellis C. Dawson III (Standby Genie & Babkak) and Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan).

Rounding out the cast are Michael Callahan, Gary Cooper, Cornelius Davis, Bobby Daye, Mathew deGuzman, Brian Dillon, Olivia Donalson, Erik Hernandez, Orianna Hilliard, Adrienne Howard, Albert Jennings, Kenway Hon Wai K. Kua, Jason Scott MacDonald, Pierre Marais, Charles McCall, Angelina Mullins, Celina Nightengale, Charles South, Cassidy Stoner, Liv Symone, Annie Wallace, Michelle West and Zach Williams.

Aladdin opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 13 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over seven million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Australia, in addition to the two U.S. productions.

About Aladdin

by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida), and four-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award®-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy, and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992, and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film’s two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette, and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

