CityScene November 2018 Launch Party | You're Invited!

You're Invited
Join the CityScene team to celebrate the November 2018 issue of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at COSI!
Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, enter our prize drawings, and receive free admission to COSI After Dark. Parking is easy in the new COSI underground parking garage, or grab a spot on the street.
- Who: All are invited - bring your friends!
- What: CityScene Magazine's November 2018 Launch Party
- When: Thursday, Nov. 15 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: COSI
Share the Love with Driven Foundation
CityScene is partnering with Driven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2008 by former NFL and The Ohio State University Football teammates Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, to collect food items for the organization's annual food outreach program. Though it will accept any non-perishables, Driven Foundation is specifically looking for donations of pancake mix and syrup!
Click here to read CityScene Magazine's coverage of Driven Foundation and other philanthropic organizations started by former Buckeyes!
Enter to Win
But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive an entry to potentially win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation (food or money) for Driven Foundation, you'll snag an extra entry to win! Winners must be present to receive prizes.
NOTE: We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize(s) at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Find a growing list of prizes below.
1 of 10
Magic Weighted Blanket
2 of 10
Hygge Life | Christmas Countdown Candle
3 of 10
Badass Beard Care | Styling Kit
4 of 10
Moonlit Skincare | Ultimate Sleep Kit
5 of 10
Awakened Alchemy | Awaken Gold
6 of 10
Awakened Alchemy | Dream
7 of 10
Legendary Apothecary | Artisan Foot Care
8 of 10
Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live
Holiday Hoopla
9 of 10
Photo courtesy of CJO
CJO | Home for the Holidays ft. Niki Haris
10 of 10
The Farm Table on 62
Door Prizes:
- 4 Shadowbox Live ticket vouchers
- 4 tickets to Columbus Jazz Orchestra's Home for the Holidays ft. Niki Haris
- Beard styling kit from Badass Beard Care
- Artisan foot care from Legendary Apothecary
- Christmas countdown candle from Hygge Life
- Assorted fruit butters/spreads from Farm Table on 62
Holiday Hibernation Grand Prize:
- Magic Weighted Blanket
- 2 Ultimate Sleep Kits from Moonlit Skincare
- Dream and Awaken Gold supplements from Awakened Alchemy
- Goodnite Shirt from Goodwear