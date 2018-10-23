CityScene November 2018 Launch Party | You're Invited!

You're Invited

Join the CityScene team to celebrate the November 2018 issue of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at COSI!

Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, enter our prize drawings, and receive free admission to COSI After Dark. Parking is easy in the new COSI underground parking garage, or grab a spot on the street.

Who: All are invited - bring your friends!

What: CityScene Magazine's November 2018 Launch Party

When: Thursday, Nov. 15 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: COSI

Share the Love with Driven Foundation

CityScene is partnering with Driven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2008 by former NFL and The Ohio State University Football teammates Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, to collect food items for the organization's annual food outreach program. Though it will accept any non-perishables, Driven Foundation is specifically looking for donations of pancake mix and syrup!

Click here to read CityScene Magazine's coverage of Driven Foundation and other philanthropic organizations started by former Buckeyes!

Enter to Win

But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive an entry to potentially win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation (food or money) for Driven Foundation, you'll snag an extra entry to win! Winners must be present to receive prizes.

NOTE: We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize(s) at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Find a growing list of prizes below.

Door Prizes:

Holiday Hibernation Grand Prize: