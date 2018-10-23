CityScene November 2018 Launch Party | You're Invited!

Join CityScene Nov. 15 at COSI for our next launch party 5:30-7:30 p.m. All launch party guests 21+ will receive free admission to COSI After Dark!

You're Invited

Join the CityScene team to celebrate the November 2018 issue of CityScene Magazine on Thursday, Nov. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at COSI!

Enjoy free drinks and appetizers, enter our prize drawings, and receive free admission to COSI After DarkParking is easy in the new COSI underground parking garage, or grab a spot on the street. 

  • Who: All are invited - bring your friends!
  • What: CityScene Magazine's November 2018 Launch Party
  • When: Thursday, Nov. 15 | 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Where: COSI

Share the Love with Driven Foundation

CityScene is partnering with Driven Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2008 by former NFL and The Ohio State University Football teammates Roy Hall and Antonio Smith, to collect food items for the organization's annual food outreach program. Though it will accept any non-perishables, Driven Foundation is specifically looking for donations of pancake mix and syrup!

Click here to read CityScene Magazine's coverage of Driven Foundation and other philanthropic organizations started by former Buckeyes!

Enter to Win 

But what about the prizes!? Just by showing up, you'll receive an entry to potentially win one of the following prizes. If you bring a donation (food or money) for Driven Foundation, you'll snag an extra entry to win! Winners must be present to receive prizes.

NOTE: We love to see familiar faces at the launch parties, but if you have won a prize(s) at any of the previous three parties, you are ineligible to win this time. Find a growing list of prizes below.

Magic Weighted Blanket

Magic Weighted Blanket

Hygge Life | Christmas Countdown Candle

Hygge Life | Christmas Countdown Candle

Badass Beard Care | Styling Kit

Badass Beard Care | Styling Kit

Moonlit Skincare | Ultimate Sleep Kit

Moonlit Skincare | Ultimate Sleep Kit

Awakened Alchemy | Awaken Gold

Awakened Alchemy | Awaken Gold

Awakened Alchemy | Dream

Awakened Alchemy | Dream

Legendary Apothecary | Artisan Foot Care

Legendary Apothecary | Artisan Foot Care

Holiday Hoopla

Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live

Holiday Hoopla

CJO | Home for the Holidays ft. Niki Haris

Photo courtesy of CJO

CJO | Home for the Holidays ft. Niki Haris

The Farm Table on 62

The Farm Table on 62

Door Prizes:

Holiday Hibernation Grand Prize:

